WEDNESDAY 11/22

Enumclaw

(MUSIC) Enumclaw's best tune is "2002," which is the second track on the debut album Save the Baby. Its bleak lyrics, blunt drumming, raw but distantly melodic guitars sound exactly like what indie rock is supposed to sound like. Indeed, one would think every band in this genre would, like Enumclaw, just get it right most or every time. But such is not the case. We are as amazed by a track that captures the essence of an established form as one that creates a new one. (Read more about what makes Enumclaw so great here.) (Neumos, 925 E Pike St, 7 pm, $10, all ages) CHARLES MUDEDE

THURSDAY 11/23

Lost Lake Thanksgiving

(FOOD) Head to Lost Lake for a Thanksgiving meal that requires no cooking, no reservations, no preordering months in advance, and no annoying relatives asking you invasive questions. The holiday menu includes the classic turkey dinner with all the fixings—garlic mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, herb stuffing, and a roll. Not a fan of turkey? Not a problem—they've got ham, fried chicken, and pot roast, as well as vegetarian and vegan options with Field Roast. There'll be pumpkin and apple pie, too! Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Plum Bistro is also still taking online orders and reservations if you're looking for a last-minute plant-based feast. (Lost Lake Cafe & Lounge, 1505 10th Ave, 7 am-midnight) MEGAN SELING

FRIDAY 11/24

Record Store Day Black Friday 2023

(MUSIC/SHOPPING) Whether you're looking for special RSD releases, or just want to support your local record store, drag yourself out of bed bright and early this Black Friday as shops around town fill up with vinyl-hungry shoppers. Participation varies store-to-store, but expect sales, exclusive merch, extended hours, in-store performances, and other special events. Highlights from this year's special releases include a 7" box set of De La Soul's long out-of-print opus 3 Feet High and Rising, unheard demos from Joni Mitchell's Court and Spark, and PNW label Light in the Attic's compilation Light In The Attic & Friends, which features contemporary artists covering their favorite unsung heroes. Check out the RSD website for a full list of participating stores. AUDREY VANN

SATURDAY 11/25

28th Annual Magic in the Market

Magic at the Market is Saturday, November 25. Courtesy of Pike Place Market PDA

(HOLIDAYS) Pike Place Market loves to kick off the Christmas season right after Thanksgiving with their annual Magic at the Market event. You can take a free photo with Santa under the iconic clock and neon sign, print your own handmade stocking, watch glass artist Gina Karaba create handblown ornaments, and enjoy live holiday music from buskers and the STRUM Choral group. Make sure you're around during the five o'clock hour for the lighting ceremony led by Mr. Claus himself and featuring a performance from the Can Can Culinary Cabaret dancers. (Pike Place Market, 1501 Pike Pl, 11 am-5:30 pm, free, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

SUNDAY 11/26

Depeche Mode: Memento Mori Tour

(MUSIC) Goth pop princes Depeche Mode will bring their Memento Mori tour to Seattle in support of their 15th studio album of the same name. Both the album and tour are Dave Gahan and Martin Gore's first as a duo since the tragic passing of Andy Fletcher last spring. The album features co-writing credits from the Psychedelic Furs' Richard Butler, which gives the album an irresistible pop sweetness, reminiscent of their earlier hits like "Just Can't Get Enough" and "Enjoy the Silence." (Climate Pledge Arena, 305 Harrison St, 7 pm, tickets were starting at $146 at time of publication, all ages) AUDREY VANN

MONDAY 11/27

Dream Scenario

(FILM) Fans of last year's Everything Everywhere All at Once will likely dig Dream Scenario, which continues A24's recent propensity for gonzo dream sequences and madcap visuals with a fun plotline: Nicolas Cage stars as a typical dude whose life flip-flops when he begins appearing in millions of people's dreams. If that sounds familiar, you're not wrong—it seems likely that the film was inspired by This Man, who allegedly began appearing in dreams back in 2006. Does this mean we'll start to see more flicks based on old memes, guerilla marketing tactics, and internet hoaxes? I'm here for it. (SIFF Cinema Uptown, various showtimes Nov 23-30, $13-$14) LINDSAY COSTELLO

TUESDAY 11/28

A John Waters Christmas

John Waters Christmas is November 28 and December 2. CHRIS JEFFRIES

(HOLIDAYS) John Waters, who shall henceforth be known as the "anti-Santa," will glide his perverse sleigh into Seattle for some Christmas twistedness and holiday jeers. He might stomp on your perfectly wrapped presents, but this evening with the cult filmmaker seems promising for those on the holiday-averse end of the spectrum. If you've been naughty this year, Waters encourages you to lean into it—he'll pull "celebrity blow-up dolls," "yuletide diseases with booster shots that actually get you high," and "kindergarten detention drag shows in Florida" out of his big red sack. (Neptune Theatre, 1303 NE 45th St, Nov 28 and Dec 2, 8 pm, $40-$171, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO