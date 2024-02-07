WEDNESDAY 2/7

Superchunk & Fucked Up

(MUSIC) Throughout their 35-year-long career, indie rock quartet Superchunk has experimented with the sweet release of loud aggressive music as well as the ease of soft indie pop. On their 2022 album, Wild Loneliness, they move away from the politics-driven aggression of their previous album, What a Time to Be Alive, and into a sense of peace that Pitchfork writer Steve Kandell described as "a deep sigh after their Trump-era primal howl." Canadian psychedelic hardcore outfit Fucked Up will open with tracks from their critically acclaimed album One Day. (The Crocodile, 2505 First Ave, 8 pm, $35, 21+) AUDREY VANN

THURSDAY 2/8

Ijeoma Oluo

(BOOKS) Self-proclaimed "internet yeller" Ijeoma Oluo is also the author of the New York Times bestseller So You Want To Talk About Race and the follow-up book Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America, both of which offered critical perspectives on how to navigate the issues of racism and white male supremacy embedded in American culture. But for those wondering "Okay, what now?" Oluo's latest book might answer your question. Be A Revolution: How Everyday People Are Fighting Oppression and Changing the World — and How You Can, Too looks closely at how folks are enacting change from within the powerful, garbaggio systems that be. Creating seismic shifts for intersectional racial equity is not only possible, it's necessary, and Oluo's got thoughts on how you can find an entry point. In these discussions—she's appearing at Third Place Books Lake Forest Park on Thursday and Town Hall on Friday—Oluo will share "how to take conversations on race and racism out of a place of pure pain and trauma, and into a place of loving action." (With Gabriel Teodros Thurs Feb 8 at Third Place Books Lake Forest Park, 17171 Bothell Way NE, 7 pm, free ticket with book purchase, all ages; with Michele Storms Fri Feb 9 at Town Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave, 7:30 pm, $10-$50, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

FRIDAY 2/9

Sweet East

(FILM) The Sweet East is the directorial debut of an artist, Sean Price Williams, who has made his mark as a cinematographer. Williams has worked closely with the Safdie brothers (watch Good Time), Alex Ross Perry (watch Listen Up Philip), and Abel Ferrara (watch Zeros and Ones). He also lensed Nathan Silver's Between the Temples. The Sweet East, which he shot and directed (no small feat), is a road movie that travels across post-pandemic and post-BLM America. It stars Talia Ryder and Ayo Edebiri (Bottoms). Its world premiere occurred at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. It should not be missed. See you at Columbia City's the Beacon. (And, yes, I recently enjoyed drinking with Williams at one of my favorite Manhattan bars, The Library.) (The Beacon, 4405 Rainier Ave S, various screenings through Feb 21, $12.50) CHARLES MUDEDE

SATURDAY 2/10

Lunar New Year Night Market

(SHOPPING) Seattle's largest indoor night market is celebrating Lunar New Year with an adults-only evening of entertainment, delicious eats, and a makers’ market full of wares and treats from dozens of AAPI-owned businesses. On our hit list: checking out the drunken lion dance and more dance performances from K-POP Seattle, slurping hot noods from Oh Dang, and browsing delightfully cute creations from Peachy x Noodle. There will even be a bar dedicated to two of Seattle's favorite things: alcohol and boba—a dream come true! General admission tickets are just $15, but for ten bucks more you can treat yourself to "All Day Happy Hour," which includes a tote bag, access to the express bar, and two drink tickets. (Magnuson Park Hangar 30, 6310 NE 74th St, 4-10 pm, $15-$25, 21+) SHANNON LUBETICH

SUNDAY 2/11

The Only Football That Matters

(FOOD) I know there’s a certain major sports event happening on Sunday, but the only football I’m interested in is the one from the tiny Chinatown-International District gem Homestyle Dim Sum. The name refers not to an actual pigskin, but rather an oblong deep-fried glutinous rice dumpling, otherwise known as ham sui gok. You bite into it and feel the starchy, slightly sweet shell shatter with an audible crunch, yielding to a chewy inner layer and a savory pork filling. At $5.50 for three, it’s a uniquely cost-effective delight. And if you’re lucky enough to get one hot and fresh out of the fryer, as I have before, the whole affair is elevated to a quasi-religious experience. (Homestyle Dim Sum, 664 S Weller St, open daily 7 am-6 pm) JULIANNE BELL

MONDAY 2/12

She Is Conann

(FILM) There have been plenty of cinematic incarnations of the Conan mythos, but never has there been one quite like French filmmaker Bertrand Mandico’s She Is Conann. Telling the story of Conann through six different incarnations across time, it is a visually gorgeous journey worth taking in on the big screen. Dancing with death at every turn before launching into each new rebirth with plenty of flair, it is all guided by a Cerberus of sorts bearing a camera with almost magical properties. With each demise, a new world is discovered with plenty of pleasures and perils to be uncovered. It’s a scrappy fantasy vision inflected with sci-fi elements that, while not for everyone, may also get your head spinning. Put simply, this isn't your grandfather's Conan. Like peering into an increasingly hellish world that, much like its titular character, is constantly shifting before you, it is a bold film best experienced by letting its visceral visions wash over you. (Grand Illusion, 1403 NE 50th St, various screenings Feb 10-20, $8-$11) CHASE HUTCHINSON

TUESDAY 2/13

Linda’s 30th Anniversary Party

(PARTY) Linda Derschang opened Linda’s Tavern in February 1994. It was the same year Kurt Cobain died and Jeff Bezos founded an online bookstore called Amazon.com. Seattle feels like a wholly different city now, but somehow, thankfully and miraculously, Linda’s has gone unchanged in the best way. The TOOLS RADIO TACKLE sign still hangs in the window opposite the HIPPIES USE SIDE DOOR warning, and the punk rock hunting lodge interior remains a cozy combo of wagon wheel chandeliers, strings lights, vintage show posters, and taxidermied animal heads. It’s cool, but not trendy; divey, but not rundown. And, thanks to a 2014 New York Times travel article, Linda's also became widely known as the last place Cobain was seen alive, but the bar managed to avoid turning into a morbid tourist destination for Nirvana fanatics. Goddamn right that’s worth celebrating! Local music scene superstars Lisa Prank, Bree Mckenna of Tacocat, Sub Pop co-founder Bruce Pavitt, and Steve Turner of Mudhoney will DJ Tuesday night's party, and there'll be free T-shirts for the first 100 revelers. Long live Linda's! (Linda's Tavern, 707 E Pine St, 7 pm, free, 21+) MEGAN SELING

