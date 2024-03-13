WEDNESDAY 3/13

Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert

(MUSIC) Along with being a prolific songwriter in her own right, Cat Power (aka Chan Marshall) has the ability to transform an existing song, breathing new life into old classics (as evidenced by her wildly popular cover of Phil Phillips' "Sea of Love"). On her latest release, Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert, Marshall recreates Bob Dylan's famously bootlegged Manchester Free Trade Hall performance (frequently mislabeled as the "Royal Albert Hall Concert"), complete with the exact setlist and infamous crowd heckles. Don't miss the opportunity to see this faithful tribute with songs like "She Belongs To Me," "Mr. Tamborine Man," and "Like a Rolling Stone"—lord knows you won't be hearing these at an actual Dylan concert (he's too cool, he will never give the people what they want.) (Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave, 7:30 pm, $46, all ages) AUDREY VANN

THURSDAY 3/14

A Conversation with Eric Kim: In‑Person & Online

See Eric Kim at Town Hall Thursday, March 14. PHOTO BY JENN HUANG/COURTESY OF PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

(FOOD) Allow me to fangirl over New York Times staff writer Eric Kim for a minute. His tuna mayo rice bowl recipe has quickly become my go-to WFH lunch and hyperfixation food du jour (add a little cucumber and avocado, scoop it all up with seaweed sheets, and thank me later). I adore his poignant, lovely food writing (see: this ode to wonton chicken salad and this romantic paean to midnight pasta). And I love how craveable and nostalgic his recipes are—I mean, how could you not want to make cheesy peanut butter noodles, gochujang caramel cookies, black sesame Rice Krispies treats, or matcha latte cookies topped with a cloud of old-school boiled milk frosting? His debut cookbook Korean American features recipes like gochugaru shrimp and grits, caramelized kimchi baked potatoes, and gochujang-buttered radish toast, as well as personal essays on his upbringing as the son of two Korean immigrants in Atlanta. He'll chat with local author J. Kenji López-Alt about the book at this event. (Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave, 7:30 pm, in-person tickets are sold out but digital access is still available and starts at $12) JULIANNE BELL

FRIDAY 3/15

Ma’Chell M. Duma: 33 1/3rd - Invasion Of Privacy

MaChell Duma will discuss her book at Easy Street Records Friday, March 15. COURTESY OF RIOT ACT MEDIA

(BOOKS/MUSIC) Peruse the list of 33 1/3 book titles and you'll find that most of the albums in the long-running series of "short books about popular music" have had several years (sometimes several decades) to establish a place in music history before being featured. Miles Davis's Bitches Brew, Joni Mitchell's Court and Spark, The Pogues's Rum, Sodomy, and the Lash, Fugazi's In on the Kill Taker... there are nearly 180 books total, so I won't name them all, and there is some excellent work among them. But this month, 33 1/3 released their youngest addition yet, Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, written by local music journalist (and occasional Stranger contributor) Ma'Chell Duma. The book is not only full of observations about Cardi B and her history-making record, but it also explores some of the discourse that has followed Cardi's success, including the wage gap in pop music (Chapter 9: Money Bag) and the history and mainstreaming of pussy rap (Chapter 3: Bickenhead). (I did an unofficial count and the word "pussy" appears in the book at least 70 times. Cardi would be proud.) On Friday, Duma will discuss the book with DJ Miss Ashley of KEXP at Easy Street Records, with a live DJ set and book signing session to follow. (Easy Street Records, 4559 California Ave SW, 7 pm, free) MEGAN SELING

SATURDAY 3/16

Massive: The Power of Pop Culture

Dorothy Gale dress worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz, 1939, MoPOP Permanent

Collection. COURTESY OF MOPOP

(VISUAL ART) The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) has unveiled a new long-term exhibit that asks visitors to consider their role as creators and consumers of modern pop culture. Across 2,400 square feet, the showcase will feature 80-plus artifacts, films, and interactive experiences that range from Judy Garland’s iconic gingham dress from The Wizard of Oz to Kim Kardashian’s gaudy neon sneaker pumps. (Side note: Can you imagine what those pieces would look like if styled together? Iconic.) The exhibit will dig deeper than a traditional artifact display with thought-provoking questions about appropriation, celebrity culture, and representation. (MoPOP, 325 Fifth Ave, every Thurs–Tues starting March 16, included in general admission) AUDREY VANN

SUNDAY 3/17

Raúl de Nieves: a window to the see, a spirit star chiming in the wind of wonder…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Art Gallery (@henryartgallery)

(VISUAL ART) I try to avoid saying a show has "something for everyone" unless it's really, truly the case, but New York-based artist Raúl de Nieves's a window to the see, a spirit star chiming in the wind of wonder… might fit the bill. De Nieves will transport aesthetic traditions of Mexican craft, Catholicism, Tarot, the European art canon, drag performance, and punk music to the Henry—seriously, I'm betting you're into at least one of those things, right? The solo exhibition of paintings, sculptures, and performances by the Mexican-born artist will include one of his signature "stained glass" installations (made with colored acetate and tape), which will imagine a celestial landscape and transform the museum’s largest gallery space into a "container of colored light." The goal? A reflective, meditative journey—anticipate temple-like seating, a kaleidoscopic atmosphere of ever-changing light, and ritualistic performances punctuating the run of the exhibition. (Henry Art Gallery, 15th Ave NE and NE 41st St, every Thurs-Sun through Aug 25, free-$20 suggested donation) LINDSAY COSTELLO

MONDAY 3/18

Nine-Tenths of The Law: Squatters’ Cinema

(FILM) Squatters are not a group of folks that I'd previously associated with cinema, but I'm not afraid to admit that I was wrong. "In 2019, a radical group calling itself the Cinéma La Clef Revival Collective forced their way into the derelict building which housed La Clef (The Key), a '70s-era cinema," The Beacon explains. The French collective revitalized the space, which had shuttered in 2015 because the owners wanted to sell the property for redevelopment. Booo! La Clef Revival has fostered a community-programmed space for "squatter's cinema" ever since, shouting a gargantuan "fuck you" at exclusionary rental practices and vampiric landlords and developers. Show up to this screening series throughout March for a selection of squat-centric flicks like Occupied Cinema, Winstanley, and many others. One of my personal faves, Robinson's Garden, will screen March 18-20—it's a clear-cut punk statement offering up a rare glimpse of a multicultural Tokyo sans city pop and financial prosperity. Not to gush too much, but the film draws from underground No Wave aesthetics (think Jim Jarmusch) to tell an anticapitalist story of a bohemian drug dealer who discovers an abandoned building lush with vegetation. Promise you'll dig it. (The Beacon, 4405 Rainier Ave S, multiple dates through March 30, $12.50) LINDSAY COSTELLO

TUESDAY 3/19

27th Annual Daffodil Day

Celebrate spring with a free, locally grown daffodil. MS

(SPRING) Seattle, we did it! We made it through winter! We can't guarantee that you'll see the sun on the first day of spring, but you can pick up a brilliant (free!) daffodil to celebrate. This spring tradition sources daffodils grown within 100 miles of the city by multi-generational family-run farms that have been market fixtures for decades. Even as someone who "doesn't like flowers," there's something about seeing dozens of strangers walking around with bright yellow blooms that puts a smile on my face. (Pike Place Market, 1501 Pike Place, 11 am-2 pm, free, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH