WEDNESDAY 4/3

Becky Selengut with Bethany Jean Clement: Misunderstood Vegetables

(BOOKS/FOOD) Whether you're prejudiced against parsnips or biased against beets, local cookbook author Becky Selengut is here to help you gently break down your aversions to veggies that have traditionally gotten the short end of the stick. Her newest release Misunderstood Vegetables is dedicated to this very mission, with seasonal recipes like charred chard with spicy chili oil and celery root gratin, sure to convert even the pickiest palates. She'll chat about the plight of unpopular produce with Seattle Times food critic (and former Stranger food writer and managing editor) Bethany Jean Clement. (Town Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave, 7:30 pm, $5-$25, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

THURSDAY 4/4

Martine Gutierrez: Monsen Photography Lecture

See Martine Gutierrez's images Body En Thrall, p113 from Indigenous Woman (2018) and Body En Thrall, Blonde Shoe (2020) at Henry Art Gallery through July 28. COURTESY OF HENRY ART GALLERY

(VISUAL ART) Transdisciplinary artist Martine Gutierrez creates twists on pop culture tropes through elaborate narrative scenes. Using a wide range of mediums connected to mass media, from music videos to billboard campaigns and satirical fashion magazines, Gutierrez explores constructions of self and their own multicultural, first-generation identity as an artist of Indigenous descent. This presentation of Gutierrez's work was organized in conjunction with their upcoming Monsen Photography Lecture, an annual talk that brings key makers and thinkers in photographic practice to the Henry. (Henry Art Gallery, 15th Ave NE and NE 41st St, Thurs-Sun through July 28, free-$20) LINDSAY COSTELLO

FRIDAY 4/5

The Veronicas

(MUSIC) Twin sister duo the Veronicas found early success with an appearance on the tween sitcom The Sweet Life of Zack & Cody before the JoBros filled the Disney Channel's sibling act slot. (The Jonas Brothers opened for the Veronicas on their 2006 tour, if you can believe it!) Back in those days, it was easy to be cynical about the duo with their pop-punk sound and moody black eyeliner. Nonetheless, their songs still hold up to this day (just listen to their debut single "4ever" to see what I mean). Now, the pair is back on the road to support their new album, Gothic Summer, with support from pop artist Jesse Jo Stark (who also happens to be Cher's goddaughter). (The Showbox, 1426 First Ave, 8 pm, $35-$40, 21+) AUDREY VANN

SATURDAY 4/6

Indigenize Productions: Indigequeer Live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howie Echo-Hawk (@howieechohawk)

(COMEDY/MUSIC) Indigiqueer legend and Seattle Rep Native artist-in-residence Howie Echo-Hawk will make an appearance at this "night of extravagance, self-indulgence, and abundance." Drop by to shop local vendors, dance to live tunes, and enjoy performances by stand-ups and storytellers. The event promises "intentionally awkward moments for Caucasians," and if you saw Seattle Rep's Between Two Knees last year, you know what you're in for. (Seattle Repertory Theatre, 155 Mercer St, 6 pm, free, 21+) LINDSAY COSTELLO

SUNDAY 4/7

Cutie Fest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marilyn George (@happyhomebodystudio)

(COMMUNITY) When Katlin Fritz started Cutie Fest in 2022 she just wanted to offer an alternative craft market that was free and inclusive. No prohibitive entry fees, no intimidating curation process, just affordable art for all ages and identities. Since then, Fritz has grown Cutie Fest into a full-blown non-profit organization (the Cutie Foundation) with seasonal markets that attract hundreds of makers and shoppers alike. This weekend's installment is the biggest yet, with more than 300 (!!!) vendors signed up to sell everything from boba tea carriers to Shrinky Dink earrings to lighters decorated with colorful vulvas. (Cal Anderson Park, 1635 11th Ave, 10 am-5 pm, free, all ages) MEGAN SELING

MONDAY 4/8

Seattle Deaf Film Festival 2024

(FILM) This inclusive festival centers films by Deaf, DeafBlind, DeafDisabled, and Hard of Hearing filmmakers from around the world, with flicks screened in person April 5-7 and streamed online April 8-22. The fest will showcase 44 films from 11 countries, including standouts like The Tuba Thieves, a sensory docufiction that uses a series of "unusual thefts occurred targeting twelve Southern California high school band rooms" as a jumping-off point, and Extraordinary Women, a short film program in which "multi-talented trailblazing Deaf and Deafblind women are front and center." (Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave, daily in-person and only through April 22) LINDSAY COSTELLO

TUESDAY 4/9

Laufey

(MUSIC) Laufey is single-handedly making vocal jazz cool again. The Icelandic singer-songwriter has garnered the attention of Gen Z with her instrumentally sparse songs about young love in self-discovery. The songs are pithy enough to go viral on TikTok while also traditional enough to play while having dinner with your grandparents. She will stop by to support her sophomore album, Bewitched, alongside singer-songwriter Grace Enger. (Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St, 8 pm, $39.50, all ages) AUDREY VANN