WEDNESDAY 5/29

Amy Tan: The Backyard Bird Chronicles

(BOOKS/BIRDS) In 2020, a lot of us started birding—mass layoffs and an unfamiliar amount of hours to fill tend to encourage people to look to the skies, I guess. National treasure Amy Tan (The Joy Luck Club) will conjure plenty of conversations about spark birds with her latest book, The Backyard Bird Chronicles, a "gorgeous, witty account of birding, nature, and the beauty around us that hides in plain sight." Even if you've never identified a single species beyond a parking lot crow, chances are good that you'll find the book inspiring. My suggestion? Go pick up some 'nocs. (Seattle Public Library - Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave, 7 pm, free, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

THURSDAY 5/30

La Luz: News of the Universe Record Release Show

(MUSIC) Newly promoted from Hardly Art to Sub Pop for their new full-length, News of the Universe, La Luz have attained a peak—a rare turn of events for a rock group a dozen years into their existence. Inspired and consoled by Octavia E. Butler's metaphysical poetry collection of the same title, Cleveland wrote these songs in the fraught aftermath of a breast cancer diagnosis, which occurred two years after the birth of her son. On top of these turbulent life events, La Luz lost veteran bassist Lena Simon and keyboardist Alice Sandahl (although both played on Universe), and had to adapt to new drummer Audrey Johnson. Life dealt Cleveland lemons, and she squeezed them into the delicious lemonade of Universe. (The Crocodile, 2505 First Ave, 8 pm, $22, 21+) DAVE SEGAL

FRIDAY 5/31

Meet-and-Greet with Maria Bamford and Scott Marvel Cassidy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Bamford (@mariabamfordcomedy)

(BOOKS) You've probably already caught Maria Bamford's comedy, a surreal medley of voice impressions, deadpan jokes, vulnerable storytelling, and high-energy, rapidly changing characters on Comedy Central or Netflix. (She’s also played roles in BoJack Horseman, Adventure Time, and Kung Fu Panda.) But did you know that she is also one-half of a very cute couple, and you can hear the whole story through the eyes of their pugs, Blueberry and Bert?! Hogbook and Lazer Eyes, co-authored by Bamford and her artist hubby Scott Marvel Cassidy, tells the story of their OkCupid meet-cute and eventual marriage with naturalistic graphic storytelling and Bamford's pitch-perfect comedic timing. You won't meet the pugs at this book signing, but Bamford and Cassidy will be there, maybe even holding hands!! I'm not crying, you're crying. (Elliott Bay Book Company, 1521 10th Ave, 7 pm, free, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

SATURDAY 6/1

Pride in the Park

(PRIDE) Kick off the 50th anniversary celebrations of Seattle Pride with a day of music, dancing, performances, and more. Emceed by drag favorites Versace Doll and Betty Wetter, one stage will feature live performances from the likes of headliner LIVt and groovy sextet Day Soul Exquisite while the other will showcase local DJs spinning dance tracks. It wouldn't be pride without Drag Queen Storytime, and the family and teen space from Camp Ten Trees will also return. New this year, GenPride hosts an area specifically designed for seniors with accessibility features like ADA restrooms, ASL interpreters, and priority seating. As always, there will be an alcohol garden, a sober area, food trucks, community booths, queer vendor marketplace, and the most welcoming vibes. (Volunteer Park, 1247 15th Ave E, noon–7 pm, free, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

SUNDAY 6/2

Bacon Eggs & Kegs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bacon Eggs & Kegs (@baconeggskegs)

(FOOD & DRINK) This festival revolves around the combination of savory, gut-busting breakfast foods and heady booze. Day drinking is encouraged with craft beers from over 30 local breweries, ciders, and seltzers, plus mimosas, boozy root beer floats, Irish coffee, and a 30-foot Bloody Mary bar—that's FOUR Victor Wembanyamas! It's stocked with dozens upon dozens of toppings, including tater tots, mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, veggies, herbs, pickles, puffed Cheetos, bacon, and pork rinds. You're probably going to want to clear your schedule for that requisite post-brunch nap. Entertainment includes DJ Supreme La Rock, dueling pianos, giant lawn games, bacon bingo, photo ops with a gigantic inflatable skillet, and more. A portion of proceeds benefits the nonprofit SCM Medical Missions, which aims to bring relief to people affected by conflict and natural disaster in the Middle East and North Africa. (Lumen Field, 800 Occidental Ave S, 11 am-3 pm, $45, 21+) JULIANNE BELL

MONDAY 6/3

Echo & the Bunnymen

(MUSIC) You can easily identify the famed post-punk quartet Echo & the Bunnymen from their full-bodied vocals, ethereal instrumentation, and wind-tossed hairstyles (set in place with lots of hairspray, of course). Let them add some doom and gloom to the spring season (we need more, right?) with songs like "The Killing Moon" and "Lips Like Sugar" as they bring their Songs to Learn and Sing tour to Seattle. (Showbox SoDo, 1700 First Ave S, 8 pm, $49.50-$55, 21+) AUDREY VANN

TUESDAY 6/4

Ballard FC vs Chivas de Guadalajara U23

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Stranger 🗞 (@thestrangerseattle)

(SPORTS) USL League Two champions Ballard FC return this season to defend their title. It doesn't get much more local than being sponsored by Reuben's Brews and having your main chant be "Up the bridges!" At the home opener this year, the game ball was delivered by parachuters and Dick's burgers were thrown into the crowd after every goal. Honestly, it was more exciting than expected and I would recommend a game to anyone as cheap, entertaining, family-friendly fun. Plenty of local food vendors are on-site if you're looking to do dinner at the game; the line seemingly never dies down for Nepalese food stand Kathmandu MoMoCha. (Memorial Stadium, 401 Fifth Ave N, 7 pm, $15-$40, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH