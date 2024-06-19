WEDNESDAY 6/19

Juneteenth Freedom Fest

(JUNETEENTH) On Juneteenth, Africatown Community Land Trust and King County Equity Now are "commemorating the liberation of our ancestors from chattel slavery and collectively envisioning and exploring what future freedom and equity can look like." Socially conscious hip-hop duo Dead Prez will host a panel on reparations and freedom, "Bed" singer J. Holiday will headline a lineup of music performances, and attendees can check out over 100 market and food vendors. The festivities will take over Jimi Hendrix Park, next to the Northwest African American Museum. See our full list of Juneteen events here. (Jimi Hendrix Park, 2400 S Massachusetts St, noon–8 pm, free, all ages) JANEY WONG

THURSDAY 6/20

Vampire Weekend

(MUSIC) Portland Mercury arts and culture editor Suzette Smith writes: "I started listening to Vampire Weekend in design school for their consistent versatility: You can draw to it, talk over it, or you can take it and the rhymes by singer/guitarist Ezra Koenig pretty seriously. With the departure of the group’s synth player and all-around genius Rostam Batmanglij in 2016, fans stepped into the new record cautiously, and waited for their subsequent albums patiently." And, luckily, the five-year-long wait for Only God Was Above Us was well worth it. Drawing inspiration from 20th century New York City, Koenig and co. ponder the generation's existence in the shadows of the past; notably, long gone famed New Yorkers and defunct storefronts. Guitarist, vocalist, and founding member of Phish Mike Gordon will open. (Climate Pledge Arena, 305 Harrison St, 7 pm, $29.50–$89, all ages) AUDREY VANN

FRIDAY 6/21

Poke in the Eye: Art of the West Coast Counterculture

(VISUAL ART) Even if you consider yourself a counterculture connoisseur, you might not be familiar with the West Coast's alternative art history, which tends to be left out of art history classes. Enter Poke in the Eye, a new exhibition spotlighting '60s- and '70s-era aesthetic practices that shirked the minimalist, chilly movements coming out of the East Coast at that time. Seattle and Bay Area artists were "intentionally offbeat," splashing color across figural and narrative compositions and making weird mouth sculptures. Hey, it's always been a little irreverent out here, right? (Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave, Wed–Sun June 21–Sept 2, free–$32.99, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

SATURDAY 6/22

1st Annual Georgetown Pride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Tavern & Pool Room (@seattletavern)

(PRIDE) Georgetown decided it was about time the neighborhood had its own Pride party! Swing by Bloom Bistro for an all-ages afternoon hang with music, food, face painting, and a clown appearance, but make sure to head over to Oxbow Park by 3 pm for the first annual parade, escorted by Dykes on Bikes and a brass band. There won't be any organized floats, but folks are invited to join on foot, roller skates, and other human-powered wheels. Shotgun Ceremonies will offer free shotgun weddings at Georgetown Trailer Park Mall all day, before DJs including Wax Witch and Rainbow Tay spin at bars along Airport Way into the night. (Multiple locations in Georgetown, 1 pm, free, all ages with some 21+ venues) SHANNON LUBETICH

SUNDAY 6/23

Cutie Fest Pride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cutie Foundation (@cutiefoundation)

(PRIDE) Founded by Kaitlin Fritz in 2022, Cutie Fest is an alternative craft market that offers an accessible, inclusive alternative to other similar events, requiring no vendor fee. Since its inception, the festival has also spawned a nonprofit called the Cutie Foundation focused on empowering young artists. In the past, Cutie Fest has taken place at Cal Anderson Park, but excitingly, this iteration will be the first to take place at Bell Street Park in downtown Seattle and to be supported by the Downtown Seattle Association, meaning there will be capacity for food stalls, live music stages, and amenities like bathrooms. It's been so heartening to see this scrappy grassroots movement grow, and I can't wait to be there with a fun beverage in hand, ready to throw money at everything from handmade Crocs charms to Shrinky Dink keychains. Prepare to make lots of new queer friends. (Bell Street Park, 340 Bell St, Sat-Sun, noon-7 pm, free, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

MONDAY 6/24

Spend Your Money at a Queer-Owned Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frelard Tamales (@frelardtamales)

(FOOD & DRINK) Posting a little rainbow flag emoji on your socials can be a nice gesture, but you know what's even better? MONEY. Today, celebrate Pride Month by giving a queer-owned business your cold hard cash. We've put together a list of 20 queer-owned restaurants, bakeries, and bars so you can make a whole night of it! Grab dinner at Frelard Tamales, Terra Plata, or Biang Biang Noodles (mmm, hand-pulled noodles) and follow it up with something sweet from A La Mode Pies, Dough Joy, Tres Lecheria, or R&M Dessert Bar. (The latter has afternoon tea service on select Saturdays if you want to get really fancy.) You can grab a post-dinner cocktail at the Velvet Elk, Saint John's Bar and Eatery, Little Tin Goods, or Wildrose or, if you don't drink alcohol, I highly recommend Kamp Social House. They understand that booze-free drinks can be so much more than Sprite with a splash of cranberry juice. MEGAN SELING

TUESDAY 6/25

I Used to Be Funny

(FILM) I never anticipated needing to explain that Rachel Sennott is "currently funny," but this flick's title leaves me eager to confirm that she's hilarious. (Although, if you've seen Shiva Baby or Bottoms, you're already well aware.) In Ally Pankiw's I Used to Be Funny, a stand-up struggling with PTSD seeks out a missing teen who she used to nanny. Sennott always understands the assignment, so I'm anticipating something vulnerable and comical and a little weird. (Grand Illusion, 1403 NE 50th St, various showtimes through July 3, $9-$12) LINDSAY COSTELLO