WEDNESDAY 7/10

Indigo De Souza

(MUSIC) Singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza writes intimate lyrics about her life, then wraps them up in grungy indie rock riffs inspired by '90s alt-rock heroes like the Breeders and Dinosaur Jr. She will swing through town with songs from her critically acclaimed album, All of This Will End, which reflects on "childhood memories, collecting herself in parking lots, the ecstatic trips spent wandering Appalachian mountains and southern swamps with friends, and the times she had to stand up for herself." Don't miss an opening set from Sub Pop's alt-pop duo ill peach. (The Crocodile, 2505 First Ave, 8 pm, $25, all ages) AUDREY VANN

THURSDAY 7/11

Composition / Decomposition

Chris Lael Larson, Untitled 5267, from the series Beginner Nudes. See this piece in SOIL's group show Composition / Decomposition. COURTESY OF SOIL

(VISUAL ART) Bringing together works by 19 members of Carnation Contemporary, a Portland-based artist collective (and one of my favorite galleries), Composition / Decomposition digs into the fertile soil of "entangled histories, questions, fears, grief, and longing" like so much mycelium. Themes emerging from the show include "archetypal life cycles, ephemerality, consumption, ritual, generational knowledge, motherhood, and intimacy," so you're sure to see something that resonates among the poems, soap sculptures, and projected landscapes. SOIL member artists will reflect on Composition / Decomposition and develop a response, which will be showcased at Carnation Contemporary in November. (SOIL, 112 Third Ave S, through July 27, free, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

FRIDAY 7/12

Day In Day Out

(MUSIC) If we break down Seattle's summer music festivals in terms of the generations they cater to, Capitol Hill Block Party is for Gen Z, Bumbershoot is for Gen X, and DIDO undoubtedly caters to the millennials. This year, the fest will be headlined by pop princess Carly Rae Jepsen, Seattle-born indie folk band Head and the Heart, and Jack Antonoff's Springsteen-esque project Bleachers. Other highlights include Peach Pit, Men I Trust, Suki Waterhouse, and opening DJ sets from beloved PNW bands like Acapulco Lips, King Youngblood, and La Fonda. All performances will take place on a single outdoor stage in the heart of Seattle with access to food trucks, vendors, and views of the Space Needle. (Fisher Pavilion at the Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St, July 12-14, $130-$549, all ages) AUDREY VANN

Summer festival season has officially begun—Ballard SeafoodFest and West Seattle Summer Fest are also this weekend.

SATURDAY 7/13

Nikki McClure: Something About the Sky

Nikki McClure, All Who Live Openly (detail), 2021, papercut and ink. COURTESY OF BIMA

(VISUAL ART) Working as a papercut artist since the mid-’90s, Nikki McClure has spent tens of thousands of hours slicing an X-ACTO knife through sheets of black paper to capture those unassuming yet energizing moments of day-to-day life in the Pacific Northwest. Roasting marshmallows over a campfire, berry-picking on a hot summer’s day, skinny-dipping under the moonlight. Her originals have hung in galleries up and down the West Coast, and her designs have graced T-shirts, album covers, and show posters. She’s published nearly two decades' worth of wall calendars and several art books, the latest of which, Something About the Sky, was written by the late famed environmentalist Rachel Carson. Her career-spanning solo exhibit at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Something About the Sky & Other Wonderings, includes pieces ranging from her very first art show in 1996 to her most recent Sky originals. On Saturday, McClure will discuss her work with Jenna d'Anna of BIMA and probably stick around to look at clouds with you. Seriously. She set up a cloud-viewing station at the museum. (Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 5500 Winslow Way E, Bainbridge Island, 3-5 pm, $13.55, all ages) MEGAN SELING

SUNDAY 7/14

3rd Annual Seeking Cultura Mexican Filipino Tianguis Block Party

(FOOD/COMMUNITY) "Let's face it, South Lake Union is lacking a little spice," community event organizers Seeking Cultura write. They’ll bring that spice to SLU in a celebration of Mexican and Filipino cultures at this tianguis, the word for an open-air market or bazaar in Central America. I started drooling immediately at the mango con Tajín pictured on the event poster, and can't wait to grab some lumpia from 88 Cues. Seeking Kombucha will host a wellness bar alongside a self-care booth, family activities, craft vendors, and more, including a folkloric dance performance from Herencias Mexicanas. (Various locations across South Lake Union, noon-5 pm, free with RSVP, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

MONDAY 7/15

In A Landscape: Gas Works Park

(MUSIC) Gas Works Park is the ideal location for a great number of things, from blackberry-picking and kite flying to playing paintball with Heath Ledger. Today, it's the stunning backdrop for a classical piano concert. Since 2016, Oregon-based pianist Hunter Noack has hauled his 9-foot grand piano across the country on a flatbed trailer to perform in some of America's most beautiful outdoor spaces. His goal, he's said, is to create "an immersive experience that fosters a connection with the music, nature, and with one another." I don't know about breaking down Seattleites' introverted tendencies, but we can sure as hell appreciate a beautiful view. To ensure the concert, which is transmitted via wireless headphones, is as much about respecting the land as it is about appreciating the music, Noack often invites special guests to perform and talk about the history of the space. Previous collaborators include Native American flutist James Edmund Greeley, Thomas Lauderdale of Pink Martini, singer Jimmie Herrod, and poet Elizabeth Davis. Pack a picnic and prepare for a few surprises. (Gas Works Park, 2102 N Northlake Way, 6 pm, $40, all ages) MEGAN SELING

TUESDAY 7/16

The Ten Pillars of Beacon: Celebrating Our Fifth Anniversary

(FILM) Since it opened just shy of a year before the pandemic, it's hard to believe The Beacon has been trucking along for five years already. When The Stranger reported on the single-screen cinema's opening back in 2019, co-owners Tommy Swenson and Casey Moore planned to screen "an eclectic, curated selection of both new and old, avant-garde and mainstream films," and they've definitely fulfilled that promise. Along the way, they've discovered what they deem the "essence of cinema"—ten pillars of storytelling that constitute the artistic quest of filmmaking. The pillars include "kung fu," "blood," and "a woman losing her mind," so count me in. Buckle up for this screening series and find out what photogénie is all about. (The Beacon, 4405 Rainier Ave S, multiple dates through July 31, $12.50) LINDSAY COSTELLO