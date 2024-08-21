Stranger Suggests: Five Minutes to Live!, Bikini Kill Day, Snohomish Block Party, Megan Rapinoe Jersey Retirement, Mandy

WEDNESDAY 8/21

Five Minutes to Live!

(FILM) If there's anything missing from the typical movie theater experience, it's a democratic voting process and a lil' bit of intrigue. Right? Right??? If you agree, you'll dig Five Minutes to Live, wherein the Beacon will screen the first five minutes of four different mystery movies. The crowd will then vote on which flick to watch in its entirety. It's kind of like a real-life choose-your-own-adventure book staged within the theater's cozy blue-and-red rows. Keep an open mind if your flick pick doesn't end up on top—no one likes a grumpy moviegoer. (The Beacon, 4405 Rainier Ave S, 7:30 pm, $12.50) LINDSAY COSTELLO

THURSDAY 8/22

David Hytone: Rest/Less, Less/Rest

'The Journeyman’s Parade' by David Hytone, 2024. COURTESY OF GREG KUCERA GALLERY

(VISUAL ART) In Rest/Less, Less/Rest, Tacoma-born painter David Hytone renders complicated scenes in acrylic and on Okowara paper, a thick, fibrous Japanese handmade paper made of kozo and sulfite pulp. The solo exhibition feels rife with symbolism—titles like The Bureau of Hypnagogia Human Resources Department Would Like a Word and Three Seventeen AM in the Arms of Saint Dymphna feel like glimpses into the artist's dreamscape. "I am interested in the intersection between specificity and approximation, particularly how this relationship informs our perception of the world around us and the role memory plays in that interface," the artist explained in a recent bio. That sense of interplay reveals itself in Rest/Less, Less/Rest; moments of heavy detailing are found among floating heads and abstracted forms. (Greg Kucera Gallery, 212 Third Ave S, Tues-Sun through Aug 24, free) LINDSAY COSTELLO

FRIDAY 8/23

South Sound Block Party 2024

(MUSIC) Happy Bikini Kill Day! Before the punk band that helped define the riot grrrl movement headlines the South Sound Block Party on Friday night, Olympia's mayor Dontae Payne will celebrate Kathleen Hanna and Co. with a ceremony that officially recognizes August 23, 2024 as Bikini Kill Day. "WHEREAS, Bikini Kill’s music and activism have inspired countless individuals to challenge gender norms, speak out against injustice, and create spaces for underrepresented voices in the music industry and beyond," reads the proclamation. "WHEREAS, the City of Olympia acknowledges that during the formative years of the Riot Grrrl movement, we did not recognize the significance of the movement, the power of the message behind the music and the revolutionary artists creating it." You can read the full thing here. Now go buy your favorite riot grrrl a present; you don't want to show up to Bikini Kill Day empty-handed. (Port of Olympia, 606 Columbia St NW, Olympia, Aug 23-24, $45-$80, all ages) MEGAN SELING

SATURDAY 8/24

Snohomish Block Party

(MUSIC) The name "Snohomish Block Party" doesn't sound like an event worth trekking an hour outside the city for, but hear me out. With a killer music lineup boasting LA punk luminaries L7, indie rock outfit Cherry Glazerr, garage rockers Acid Tongue, alt-rock ensemble Smokey Brights, indie rock band La Fonda, and Grace McKagan (daughter of Guns N’ Roses bass player Duff), this summer fest far exceeds the expectations of a small-town block party. (Snohomish Carnegie Foundation, 105 Cedar Ave, Snohomish, Aug 23-24, 5-10 pm, $40-$80. 21+) AUDREY VANN

SUNDAY 8/25

Seattle Reign FC v North Carolina Courage: Megan Rapinoe Jersey Retirement

Megan Rapinoe during her last regular season home match with OL Reign before her retirement. Shannon Lubetich

(SPORTS) The Seattle Reign will celebrate Megan Rapinoe's legacy at their match against the North Carolina Courage by retiring her iconic number 15 jersey. As the first jersey retirement in franchise history and only the fifth overall across the NWSL, this iconic occasion will be marked with a pre-match ceremony, live music, and custom merch honoring the queen herself. The match will also be fans' first chance to check out newly signed international stars and U-18 players while welcoming back Canadians Jordyn Huitema and Quinn from competing at the Paris Olympics. (Lumen Field, 800 Occidental Ave S, 5:30 pm, $20-$60) SHANNON LUBETICH

MONDAY 8/26

Author Talk: Renato Poliafito, Dolci!

See Renato Poliafito at Book Larder Monday, August 26. Kevin Miyazaki

(BOOKS/FOOD) I can't help but be enchanted with Italian and Italian American baked goods like tiramisu, rainbow cookies, and cannoli, so I'm particularly excited about the release of two-time James Beard nominee Renato Poliafito's new cookbook Dolci! American Baking with an Italian Accent, which is packed with sweet and savory recipes such as Aperol spritz cakes, butter cookies, cacio e pepe arancini, sourdough focaccia, and more. (Renato owns the cozy Brooklyn bakery and cafe Ciao, Gloria and has co-authored four other cookbooks.) Join him for a chat, Q&A, and signing at Book Larder. (Book Larder, 4252 Fremont Ave N, 6:30 pm, $42.70) JULIANNE BELL

TUESDAY 8/27

Mandy

(FILM) The electrified, freaked-out world of Mandy is challenging to describe, but picture a giallo flick set to a drone metal soundtrack featuring a demonic biker gang, and you're maybe halfway there. Nicolas Cage is at the absolute top of his game here, and I say that without a hint of sarcasm. He plays an '80s-era Pacific Northwest logger-turned-chainsaw-wielding-revenge-hound, and director Panos Cosmatos' phantasmagoric vision is the visual equivalent of a lucid dream. Just trust me on this one. Come prepared for the kind of ultraviolence of a "disintegrating rock opera." (Central Cinema, 1411 21st Ave, daily through Aug 28, $12) LINDSAY COSTELLO

