WEDNESDAY 9/25

Orville Peck: Stampede Tour

(MUSIC) After taking the world by storm with his Sub Pop-released debut album, Pony, the mysteriously masked cowboy known as Orville Peck found himself collaborating with country-pop queen Shania Twain, modeling for fashion labels such as Dior and Ivy Park, and rubbing elbows with mainstream names on the Grammy red carpet. Now supporting his third album, Stampede, Peck will lasso his way right into your heart with his deep baritone vocals and cinematic queer-anthems. Don't miss opening sets from country queens Nikki Lane and Emily Nenni. (Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 NE 145th St, 6 pm, resale tickets started at $100 at press time) AUDREY VANN

THURSDAY 9/26

The Sound of Seattle: Eva Walker + Jacob Uitti, Molly Sides, Jimmy James, Vitamin D, and Marco Collins

See Eva Walker and Jacob Uitti at Town Hall Seattle Thursday, September 26. COURTESY OF RANDOM HOUSE

(BOOKS) A lot has been written about the Pacific Northwest’s music history, but in their new book, The Sound of Seattle, authors Eva Walker and Jacob Uitti tell the region’s stories through the songs that put it on the map. Walker, vocalist for the Black Tones and a long-time KEXP DJ, and her journalist husband, Uitti, start their journey in the 1940s with tunes from Tacoma’s own Bing Crosby and Garfield High School alum Ernestine Anderson. From there, they travel into the present day—with some surprising pit stops along the way. Yes, there’s Nirvana and Mudhoney, but also the Fartz, the Emerald Street Boys, IMIJ, and Blimes and Gab. At the Town Hall event, Walker and Uitti will discuss the past, present, and future of local music with Thunderpussy vocalist Molly Sides, the True Loves guitarist Jimmy James, DJ and emcee Vitamin D, and radio DJ Marco Collins. (Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave, 7:30 pm, $10-$35 sliding scale, all ages) MEGAN SELING

FRIDAY 9/27

SPAM New Media Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPAM New Media Festival (@spamnewmediafestival)

(VISUAL ART) The Spam New Media Festival began in 2023 with activations at Freeway Park (and collaborating art institutions) by the University of Washington’s Digital Arts and Experimental Media (DXARTS) Ph.D. candidates. DXARTS students aren't afraid to get weird with it, so the experience made the city a little more interesting with free sound performances, videos, and "sculptural interventions" inspired by the idea of salvage, data sets, collective memory, and archives. This year, the festival returns for three days, taking over the historic Georgetown Steam Plant with works by 36 wide-ranging new media artists. Expect explorations in "video game technologies, animatronics, radio interventions, e-textiles, audio-visual installations, and digitally mediated sculptural works," including brainwave-powered VR, a Chinese cyberfeminist archive, electromagnetic "ghost sensors," an inflatable Puerto Rican vejigante mask, and Fantastic Ingenuity, a "multifaceted conversation of Afrofuturism." (Georgetown Steam Plant, 6605 13th Ave S, Sept 27-29, free, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

SATURDAY 9/28

Tina Friml

(COMEDY) In November of last year, I was scrolling through my Instagram feed when I saw a post by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon of a redheaded woman—wearing clothes I wish I owned—coming out from behind the curtain. A fan of comedy, I held off on moving on before I heard her say, “I am a fully functioning disabled adult living in NYC, I’ve got very ‘You go, girl’ energy.” My eyes widened, and she continued: “A lot of people see me and then think I suffer from cerebral palsy, which I don’t.” A compelling line coming from a person with impacted speech and CP hands. “I have cerebral palsy. I suffer from people.” I was stunned. A woman with visible disability chumming up a crowd and cracking Jimmy Fallon up about living her best life as a disabled person left me asking: WHO IS TINA FRIML? Read our interview with Friml here. (Here-After, 2505 First Ave, multiple performances Sept 27-28, $25, 21+) MINDIE LIND

SUNDAY 9/29

Your Last Chance to See Nikki McClure's Something About the Sky & Other Wonderings

Nikki McClure, All Who Live Openly (detail), 2021, papercut and ink. COURTESY OF THE ARTIST

(VISUAL ART) Nikki McClure is the kind of person who will, say, wrap up an interview at her home on a breezy July day by suggesting a spontaneous dip in the sea. It was there, in that post-interview moment, that it clicked. We became a frame of her artwork. The water circling out from our bodies, the sunlight dancing across the surface of the sea, the seal coming over to say hello. You can feel the magic yourself this summer at her career-spanning solo exhibit at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art. The show, Something About the Sky & Other Wonderings, includes pieces ranging from her very first art show in 1996 to her latest book, Something About the Sky. And, in true McClure style, she’s made a little room for visitors to soak in their own creativity. (Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Wislow Way E, Bainbridge Island, 10 am-5 pm every day through September 29, free, all ages) MEGAN SELING

MONDAY 9/30

Author Talk: Tu David Phu, The Memory of Taste

Tu David Phu will discuss The Memory of Taste at Book Larder Monday, September 30. AUTHOR PHOTO BY Micah Diele

(FOOD/BOOKS) Oakland-raised chef, Top Chef alum, and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Tu David Phu cut his culinary teeth working in some of the country's most prestigious restaurants, but he later realized that it was his Vietnamese refugee parents who imparted the most important lessons, including but not limited to "frugality, food-covery cooking, and practical gill-to-fin eating." His new book The Memory of Taste: Vietnamese American Recipes from Phú Quoc, Oakland, and the Spaces Between captures this resourceful, pragmatic spirit with childhood memories, stories of his family's life on Phú Quốc, stunning photography, and tips on everything from fish butchering to whipping up Dungeness crab donburi. He'll be joined by local author Susan Lieu, who wrote the heart-wrenching memoir The Manicurist's Daughter. (Book Larder, 4252 Fremont Ave N, 6:30 pm, $5.75 for the author talk, $36.70 for the talk and a copy of The Memory of Taste) JULIANNE BELL

TUESDAY 10/1

Tegan & Sara Book Tour: Crush

Tegan & Sara will discuss their new graphic novel 'Crush' at Washington Hall Tuesday, October 1. COURTESY OF Macmillan Publishers

(BOOKS) The celesbian indie pop twin sister duo Tegan & Sara's new middle-grade graphic novel Crush, a follow-up to the previous installment Junior High, is created in collaboration with queer cartoonist superstar Tillie Walden and deals with the agony and ecstasy of adolescence, including crushes, puberty, coming out, sisterhood, music, and friendship. The autobiographical series, set in the present day, is "lightly fictionalized" but draws on the Canadian siblings' real experiences. As a fan of the sisters' poignant coming-of-age memoir High School and its Amazon Freevee TV adaptation of the same name, I can't tell you how much a book like this would have meant to me as a tween, and I'm so happy for the Gen Alpha kids who get to grow up with this kind of media. Stop by Washington Hall to see Tegan and Sara speak on everything from first loves to songwriting. (Washington Hall, 153 14th Ave, $35, 7 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

