WEDNESDAY 10/9

André 3000: New Blue Sun Live In Concert

(MUSIC) In November of last year, André 3000 surprised fans with his first new music in 17 years—but it wasn't what we anticipated. The OutKast rapper released a full-length album entirely of flute music. New Blue Sun is an odyssey of spiritual jazz and electronic ambient sounds that could perfectly soundtrack an Octavia Butler novel. Featuring instruments like mycelial electronics, plants, shakuhachi, and sintir, the album is equal parts acoustic and electronic with multiple types of flutes played by André himself. Joined on stage by album collaborators Carlos Niño, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau, and Deantoni Parks, the ensemble will present an immersive concert that enchants audiences with improvisational "sensory grandeur." (Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St, 8 pm, $54.50-$144.50, 8 pm, all ages) AUDREY VANN

THURSDAY 10/10

Clairo

(MUSIC) On her third album, Charm, Gen Z sensation Clairo trades the synthy bedroom pop that turned her into a viral star for elegant tunes inspired by '70s soft rock. The resulting body of work is tender and dreamy, evoking the sullen nostalgia of looking through your childhood bedroom—an old diary, a drawer of charmed friendship bracelets, a portable CD player. There’s no better time than the beginning of autumn to relish in the cozy and hushed tunes of Clairo, especially with an opening set from South African singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou. (Paramount Theatre, Oct 10-11, 8 pm, $75.50, all ages) AUDREY VANN

FRIDAY 10/11

Blown Away: Gemma Hollister, Morgan Peterson, and Karen Willenbrink-Johnsen

Who Doesn't Love a Bad Idea by Morgan Peterson, blown, carved, fused glass, silver, and mirror. COURTESY OF TRAVER GALLERY

(VISUAL ART/TV) If you're anything like me, you spent a significant portion of the pandemic lockdown watching Netflix's Blown Away, in which glassblowers competed for an illustrious residency at the Corning Museum of Glass. (As a one-time Pilchuck Glass School workshop participant, I'm rooting for these crazy kids.) Traver Gallery and Chihuly Garden and Glass have teamed up to present this exhibition, which features works by Blown Away episode winners Gemma Hollister and Karen Willenbrink-Johnson and series winner Morgan Peterson. Willenbrink-Johnson creates naturalistic forms, while Hollister’s works "offer a critique of modern capitalism," and Peterson's cameo portraits of Seattle drag legends "highlight ideals of feminine beauty." (Traver Gallery, 110 Union St #200, through Oct 27, free, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

SATURDAY 10/12

Jubilee

See Jubilee at McCaw Hall October 12-25. COURTESY OF SEATTLE OPERA

(PERFORMANCE/MUSIC) This world premiere opera reveals the story of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, whose earliest members came together to alter the post-Civil War musical landscape. With over 40 African American spirituals that were "originally conceived, written, and performed by enslaved peoples," the new work by lauded director Tazewell Thompson chronicles the group's early tours, where they persevered despite violence and even performed for Queen Victoria. Expect something both triumphant and harrowing—Jubilee's 13 performers capture the Fisk Jubilee Singers' struggles and joys. (McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St, multiple performances Oct 12-25, $35-$215, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

SUNDAY 10/13

Keith Haring: A Radiant Legacy

Keith Haring: A Radiant Legacy opens at MoPOP Friday, October 11. Courtesy of Allan Tannenbaum via MoPOP

(VISUAL ART) To some, such as myself, Keith Haring is seen as a part of the hiphop culture that emerged in New York City in the early ‘80s. He worked with Dondi White, a master and founder of the kind of graffiti you find today in Berlin, Rome, Tokyo, and, yes, Seattle. Indeed, Haring and Dondi did the cover art for Malcolm McLaren’s bizarre but fundamentally hiphop album Duck Rock. For many, this cover introduced Haring, whose work was simple but not simplistic, breezy but cosmically vibrant. And then there’s the cover of McLaren’s Would Ya Like More Scratchin’. Here, we have nothing but Haring. His chalk-drawn figures popping and locking. You can hear the scratching and cutting. You can see New York City when it was the capital of the art world. Haring will always be hiphop to me. (MoPOP, 325 Fifth Ave N, Oct 12-March 23, 2025, $7 plus museum admission) CHARLES MUDEDE

MONDAY 10/14

2024 Indigenous Peoples’ Day Citywide Celebration

(COMMUNITY) There are events scattered all across the city for Indigenous Peoples' Day. The day starts at 9:30 am at Pier 62 Waterfront Park, where folks are invited to bring their drums and their tribal flags and join the march along the waterfront to King Street Station, where there will be a rally and round dance for peace at 1:30 pm. Elsewhere around the city, you can see Khu.éex' (featuring A+P star and renowned glass artist Preston Singletary) perform at Westlake Park at 11 am and join the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center for dancing, dinner, and bingo at 5 pm. See all the day's details here. Unrelated: Remember that time in 2015 when Mayor Harrell, a city council member at the time, wanted to proclaim "Italian-American Heritage" Month on Indigenous Peoples' Day??? And now he's mayor! What a ride. (See more Indigenous Peoples' Day events here) MEGAN SELING

TUESDAY 10/15

Text Me Back! An Election Preview & Live Podcast Taping

Friends forever: Meagan Hatcher-Mays (left) and Lindy West. MEGAN FARMER

(PODCASTS) If you don't already know (which also means you don't read every word published in The Stranger, and how dare you), Lindy West and her BFF Meagan Hatcher-Mays have a weekly podcast called Text Me Back. The two have been best friends since high school and each episode feels like you're listening in on their hilarious, relatable phone conversations. They touch on everything from current headlines and political news to adolescent inside jokes and weird pockets of pop culture from the '80s and '90s. It's smart and, at times, delightfully irreverent, and it's a lovely reminder to call your best friends sometime. Or, even better, bring them to this week's live Text Me Back taping, where West and Hatcher-Mays will take "a light-hearted look at what's at stake in November" with some special surprise guests. It will likely be the exact dose of levity we need to stay afloat in our current hellscape. (Seattle Public Library - Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave, 6 pm, free with RSVP, all ages) MEGAN SELING

