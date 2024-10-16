WEDNESDAY 10/16

Shannon and the Clams

(MUSIC) Led by powerhouse vocalist Shannon Shaw, beloved garage rock band Shannon and the Clams are back with a new album, The Moon Is in the Wrong Place⁠—produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. Blossoming out of tragedy, the album reckons with the grief that followed after Shaw's fiance was killed in a car accident just weeks before their wedding. “We all felt the urgency of making something that reckoned with this meteor that smashed into our planet,” keyboardist Will Sprott said in a press statement. “This is the most focused record we’ve ever done, as far as everything coming from a singular traumatic event.” The band will play tracks from the albums alongside Americana ensemble the Deslondes. (Neptune Theatre, 1303 NE 45th St, 8 pm, $35, all ages) AUDREY VANN

THURSDAY 10/17

Unwound: New Plastic Ideas 30th Anniversary

(MUSIC) Back in 2015, VICE wrote, "Unwound will never reunite so get over it.” Well, the mag can eat its words because the Olympia, Washington-born post-hardcore quartet defied all odds when they reunited in 2022 after a two-decade hiatus. The band will return to town to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their second album, New Plastic Ideas, which was recorded right here in Seattle. Bassist Jared Warren (of Karp, the Melvins, and Big Business) will fill the shoes of founding member Vern Rumsey, who passed away in 2020. (The Showbox, 1426 First Ave, $40-$45, 8 pm, 21+) AUDREY VANN

FRIDAY 10/18

"Rapper’s Delight” Annotated

(MUSIC/HISTORY) History will be made on Friday, October 18, when Charles Mudede and hiphop professor Daudi Abe perform their Stranger piece "Anatomy of a Song: The Sugarhill Gang’s 'Rapper’s Delight' (1979)" live! Onstage! At Clock-Out Lounge! The world has never seen a performance like this before! As they wrote in our latest Art + Performance issue, "Rapper's Delight" made hiphop accessible to the world. It's the track "that made it possible for Dr. Dre and Jay-Z to be billionaires, Snoop and Martha Stewart’s world-famous friendship not only achievable but profitable, and a bad breakdancer at the Olympics go viral." At the show, Mudede and Abe will interject the tune with their annotations and expand on the song's place in history while also exploring some of the samples featured in the song and the tracks that followed in "Rapper's Delights" footsteps. Special guest DJ Vitamin D will provide the soundtrack. It will be a hiphop show, it will be a history lecture, and it will be a dance party—you don't want to miss it. (Clock-Out Lounge, 4864 Beacon Ave S, 9 pm, $10, 21+) MEGAN SELING

SATURDAY 10/19

The Disabled List

(COMEDY) Kayla Brown and Dan "Undisputable Genius of Comedy" Hurwitz, creators of the "award-eligible" mockumentary This is Spinal Injury, return to host this bimonthly showcase of local funny folks with disabilities, which recently hit a bigger stage at Bumbershoot. The jokester troupe has been performing in and around Seattle since 2018, with a rotating cast each time. This month's installment features Laura Lyons, Michael Bellevue, Ryan Padilla, and Forest Ember. (Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave, 7 pm, $7-$14) LINDSAY COSTELLO

SUNDAY 10/20

Paris, Texas: New 4K Restoration

(FILM) Paris, Texas is my favorite film of all time, and my second and third are True Stories and 3 Women, both of which could arguably exist in Paris, Texas's universe. A disheveled Travis (Harry Dean Stanton) meanders out of the matte desert, where he's reunited with his eight-year-old son, Hunter, and his billboard-designing brother in the neon canyons of Los Angeles. He tries on different roles: He imagines becoming the "rich father," accomplishing nothing but to chase after his son's affection. A road trip then guides Hunter and Travis back to the root of their trauma. The result is a neo-Western that feels spiritually in tune with Twin Peaks, Repo Man, and—hear me out—the myth of Odysseus. It also did more to promote pink fuzzy sweaters than the entirety of Barbie's endless press campaign. By the way, I'd typically balk at a 127-minute runtime, but Wim Wenders' ultra-deliberate filmmaking (and Robby Müller's choreography) demands a slow read. Certain shots linger long after the credits roll. (SIFF Cinema Downtown, 2100 Fourth Ave, multiple showtimes through Oct 24, $14.50-$19.50) LINDSAY COSTELLO

MONDAY 10/21

Author Talk: Caroline Choe, Banchan

Caroline Choe will discuss her book 'Banchan' at in Seattle on October 21 and 22. Courtesy of Chronicle Books

(FOOD/BOOKS) Far more than just simple snacks, banchan (the delicious shared side dishes that complement Korean meals) can represent a host's hospitality and generosity. As musician and writer Michelle Zauner wrote of her late mother in her memoir Crying at H Mart: "She remembered which banchan side dish you emptied first so the next time you were over it'd be set with a heaping double portion." New York City-based chef, artist, teacher, and writer Caroline Choe puts these bites in the spotlight with her first-of-its-kind cookbook Banchan, which offers both traditional and modern recipes for everything from smoky gochujang chicken salad to hobakjeon (zucchini pancakes). On Tuesday, Choe will also be at Book Larder in Fremont to talk with chef Rachel Yang of Joule and Revel. (Elliott Bay Book Company, 1521 10th Ave, Oct 21 at 7 pm, free; Book Larder, 4245 Fremont Ave N, Oct 22 at 6:30 pm, $31.65 for a ticket and a copy of Banchan, $5.75 for just a ticket) JULIANNE BELL

TUESDAY 10/22

Tejiendo Historias | Weaving Stories

'Bordado Comunitario [Community Embroidery],' by Fulgencio Lazo, 2024. COURTESY OF ArtX Contemporary

(VISUAL ART) Fulgencio Lazo's second solo exhibition at ArtX Contemporary continues to showcase the artist's ultra-vibrant, visually complex style, informed by his cultural identity as a member of Mexico’s Indigenous Zapotec people and his hometown of Oaxaca. As an artist, Lazo is integral to the fabric of Seattle's Latine cultural scene—he's participated in Day of the Dead celebrations at the Seattle Art Museum and the Tacoma Art Museum. Head to this exhibition to familiarize yourself with a local legend. (ArtX Contemporary, 512 First Ave S, Tues-Sun through Nov 16, free, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO