WEDNESDAY 11/6

Drink Sad Girl Shots and Eat Cheese at Situ Tacos

(SHOCK) In a state of post-election shock? Me, too. Lean into the overwhelm with a bracing gulp of el Jimador tequila and a salty cube of Tillamook cheese—otherwise known as the Sad Girl Shot. Situ Tacos owner Lupe Flores claims this combination got her through the pandemic, and it’s likely an ideal salve for our current despondent situation, too. I generally try not to suggest alcohol as an antidote to despair—as wine writer Marissa A. Ross wrote in the wake of Anthony Bourdain’s death, “Drink to celebrate life, not to deal with loss”—but the Sad Girl Shot is just too perfect an invention. Plus, Situ Tacos is also hosting Floaters, an exhibition of artist Devin Liston’s bubbly, surreal, Dali-esque paintings of everyday objects like billiard balls, in their glitzy gold back bar Tilda’s Lounge tonight. Instead of doom-scrolling, go feast your eyes on art and knock back a few drinks, and if you’d prefer to abstain from booze, you can always skip the shots and opt for a tub of Situ’s divine queso. Best of all, 25 percent of the night’s proceeds will go to the Lebanese Red Cross, so you’ll be fighting nihilism by supporting a worthy cause. Sad girls por vida! (Situ Tacos, 5239 Ballard Ave NW, Sad Girls Shots are $6, chips and queso are $10) JULIANNE BELL

THURSDAY 11/7

Go to Another World with SIFF’s Cinema Italian Style Film Festival

(DENIAL) What’s America? You don’t live there. In fact, you’ve never even heard of the United States. You live in a bubble. Your days are steeped in simplicity and unbroken serenity, untouched by the ever-looming threat of Christofascism and student loan repayment. Your life is bliss. And what you have heard of are the sun-dappled olive groves of Italy. Consider snagging a seat at one of SIFF's chic Cinema Italian Style screenings, particularly if you’re into guised critiques of the bourgeoisie. Or amp up the distraction factor at Art of Studio Ghibli, which celebrates the legendary Japanese animation studio’s poetic, intelligent approach to nature and the more-than-human world. (Thanks, Miyazaki—you’re giving us a reason to live right now.) Sean Baker’s Anora, which follows a sex worker who marries a Russian oligarch, might feel a little too “real world-y” at the moment, but his clear-eyed approach and lush visuals are always a draw. (See full film listings on EverOut) LINDSAY COSTELLO

FRIDAY 11/8

Break Shit

<a href="https://file13records.bandcamp.com/album/hamburgers-ep">Hamburgers - EP by Atom & His Package</a>

(ANGER) Ever since I saw Bob Trevino Likes It at SIFF this year, I’ve wanted to visit a “rage room,” especially as a woman who, like the main character in the film, has always been taught to be kind and polite, never violent. Lucky for us, we have our own version up in Lake City that invites you to smash glasses, sledgehammer a toilet, and more. We recommend emptying your mind and listening to this absurd little song while you do it. If you’re not into destruction, you can punch out your anger at Cappy’s Boxing Gym in Central District or Seattle Boxing Gym in Interbay (they both offer your first class free!). And if you’d rather drink a beer while throwing sharp objects, there’s always axe throwing in Capitol Hill and White Center. (Rage Industry, 13333 Lake City Way NE, sessions start at $40) SHANNON LUBETICH

SATURDAY 11/9

Have You Tried Being Less of an Asshole?

Even the grafitti can be nicer. MS

(BARGAINING) DO BETTER. It’s the directive that has echoed through social media comments for years as the quick quip that critics post anytime anyone does anything that even mildly rocks their delicate sensibilities. It usually (understandably) is met with eye rolls. But… have you tried it? Have you actually tried to do better? Maybe if we’re all the best versions of ourselves, we can cancel out some of the 72 million selfish bigots who voted for the racist rapist and preserve some goodwill in this world. Lead with kindness. Have patience. Smile at dogs. Randomly text your pals and tell them that they’re the most gorgeous and hilarious beings on the planet. Offer to bring a meal to a sick friend or rake up leaves for an elderly neighbor. Hold open a door, pay for someone’s coffee, and don’t laugh when a tourist falls off their rented scooter. Be everything those 72 million (and counting!) motherfuckers are too selfish to be. Fake it ‘til you make it—or uncontrollably collapse into a crying, shaking heap of blood, guts, and flesh on the floor—baby! MEGAN SELING

SUNDAY 11/10

Live That “Two Benadryl and a Lifetime Movie” Life

(DEPRESSION) Several years ago, I heard about “Two Benadryl and a Lifetime Movie” on the C-Word podcast and never forgot it. The depression cocktail has since become the remedy I give to myself and my loved ones who are experiencing insurmountable amounts of sadness. While it doesn’t necessarily need to be those little pink pills and Lifetime’s Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas (although it’s a great combination, TBH), pick any mind-numbing film or television show and pair it with an indulgent (but safe) amount of sleep-inducing potion. Other variations include two cups of chamomile tea and an Adam Sandler movie, two hits of weed and a Martha Stewart Living marathon, or two bowls of ice cream and an old season of Project Runway. Personally, I will be taking two melatonin and watching Lifetime’s adaptation of Flowers in the Attic before drifting into a sweet slumber (or dissociative oblivion, we’ll see). AUDREY VANN

MONDAY 11/11

Go for a Long Walk and Discover Who You Are Now

You don't even have to go up hills if you don't want to. MS

(TESTING) This is my cure-all for when I feel out of control and need to take back my agency because it’s simple, and you set all the parameters. You control when you walk, how fast you walk, how long you walk, and how many steep inclines you choose to brave or creatively avoid. You can break out into a run or sit down on a wet park bench in the morning drizzle to absorb the book, podcast, or music you’re listening to. Counting steps is nice if you’re into goal setting, but so is leaving your phone at home and soaking in the quiet. Let disinhibition lead you. Screw the clock. Fuck obligations. Clear your schedule and just go. Walking is one of the simplest ways to connect with your autonomy and the human spirit, whatever that means to you. Turn home when your legs ache, and when you get that restless, sick feeling, get your ass off the couch and go walk again. VIVIAN MCCALL

TUESDAY 11/12

Prepare for Battle

Shout Your Abortion mural on Capitol Hill. MS

(ACCEPTANCE) This is here. It’s real. Donald Trump will be the 47th President of the United States. A lot of bad shit is going to happen, so we need to donate and fight and organize. Don’t get complacent in our blue state. I know a lot of you out there will legitimately be fine, but don’t let your privilege get in the way of seeing that many, many others will not. Donate to the ACLU. Donate to abortion funds in Florida, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Donate to the National Immigrant Justice Center. Do whatever Pramila Jayapal tells you to do. Organize a friend group to attend this talk at Town Hall on Thursday about taking collective action and building civic community. Join a mutual aid group (like Super Familia, South & East King County, and Homies Helping Homies). Give food to a community fridge. Volunteer. Foster dogs. Do literally anything to give back to your community. Tell people you love them, and mean it. It’s time to show the fuck up, Seattle. SHANNON LUBETICH