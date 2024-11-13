WEDNESDAY 11/13

Secret SIFF Staff Benefit Screening!

(FILM/FUNDRAISER) Days after getting our souls ripped out and stomped on by more than 75 million Americans on November 5, SIFF had to break even more bad news: SIFF Cinema Egyptian will be closed for the foreseeable future due to a “significant pipe leak.” It happened Tuesday evening. I blame Trump for this, somehow. This sucks for moviegoers, of course, but it’s an even bigger blow to the workers whose future employment has been put into upheaval. Tonight, SIFF supporters have organized a super secret screening and fundraiser at Northwest Film Forum to raise funds for the staffers impacted by the closure. What movie? It’s a surprise! They promise it is “VERY good.” It’s free, but hopefully, you can kick at least a few bucks into the SIFF Cinema Workers Union Fundraiser on GoFundMe. And if you show your proof of donation at the concession stand, you get a free small popcorn! (Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave, 7 pm, free) MEGAN SELING

THURSDAY 11/14

The Blood Brothers

(MUSIC) Like any fan of Seattle hardcore band the Blood Brothers, I have found myself at a show, pressed up against a wall of people, shouting the wrong lyrics to their songs. For instance, on their hit "USA NAILS," there's a hook where you think you're singing a cheer-style "one, one, and two!" but the lyrics are actually: "These pigs locked me up to see what color I'd rot into!" When I sat down to talk to Johnny Whitney, who fronts the band with fellow singer/screamer/guttural whisperer Jordan Blilie, he noted that plenty of lyrics websites list incorrect verses for Blood Brothers songs. "It's hilarious how wrong some of them are," Whitney said. "The lyrics on Spotify are not even close to what I'm actually saying. Just buy the fucking CD, and look it up. Come on, people." Read the full interview here. (The Showbox, 1426 First Ave, Nov 14-15, 8 pm, Thurs is all ages, Fri is 21+) SUZETTE SMITH

FRIDAY 11/15

Babe Fest 2

[Correction: Babe Fest 2 is Saturday, November 16. We regret the error.]

(PARTY) During a time that feels both politically glum and literally glum outside, join your fellow babes to let loose in a sparkly sea of positive energy. DJ Wax Witch (the mastermind behind Seattle's girl-powered DJ series Babe Night) will host the second annual Babe Fest, featuring a therapeutic blend of '90s pop, Y2K dance, and Euro house bops. Fellow spinderellas SofiiaK, Abbie, Reverend Dollars, and Ten Billion Jules will join the fun in addition to live sets from friendship-focused bands Who Is She? and THEM (full disclosure: my sister is in this band, but I’d think they’re great even without blood relation, I promise!). Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Rain City Rock Camp, a local nonprofit that empowers creativity in femmes and gender-nonconforming individuals through music with sliding-scale rock camps and education. (Baba Yaga, 124 S Washington St, 7 pm, $15-$20, 21+) AUDREY VANN

SATURDAY 11/16

World Toilet Day

World Toilet Day is Saturday, November 16. (THERE ARE TOILET GAMES!) Hiroshi Higuchi/Getty

(COMMUNITY) In honor of the United Nations' World Toilet Day on November 19, the Gates Discovery Center invites toilet users of all stripes for a day of activities and exhibits highlighting the importance of the porcelain throne. You can make your own "pooparium," a terrarium filled with biosolid compost, or stop by the water bar to see if you can taste the difference between tap, bottled, and filtered water. I think even the most stoic of us won't be able to resist giggling while playing poop-into-toilet-themed corn hole—and who doesn't need a laugh right now? (Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center, 11 am-3 pm, free, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

SUNDAY 11/17

STÖR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Base Camp Studios (@base.camp.studios)

(VISUAL ART) If you assume STÖR is a parody of a certain meatball-serving Swedish mega-retailer, you'd be right—but it's more than that, too. The labyrinthine Base Camp Studios project was imagined as an "immersive rebrand of how we experience, consume, and purchase art." That means you can explore and shop the STÖR space while contemplating the confluence of commerce and artistic production. Mary Anne Carter, Lilia Deering, and over 25 other participating artists have outfitted the installation with "surreal reinterpretations" of mass-produced home goods and decor. (Base Camp Studios, 1901 Third Ave, through Jan 10, $15 suggested donation) LINDSAY COSTELLO

MONDAY 11/18

Katie Gavin

(MUSIC) As a devoted stan of queer indie pop icons, Gayotic podcasters, and self-proclaimed "greatest band in the world" MUNA, I've enjoyed watching member Katie Gavin step into her solo side project. She cites Alanis Morissette, Fiona Apple, Ani DiFranco, Tracy Chapman, Tori Amos, and Sarah McLachlan as influences on her debut album What a Relief, which was largely written on acoustic guitar over the course of seven years, and their raw honesty shines through on nostalgic '90s-tinged singles like "Aftertaste" (a sweet, woozy ode to the vulnerability of a nascent crush) and "Casual Drug Use" (a compassionate affirmation in the face of substance abuse issues, penned in the wake of a breakup in 2016). (Neumos, 925 E Pike St, 7 pm, $39-$45, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

TUESDAY 11/19

Matty Matheson

See Matty Matheson at Town Hall Seattle Tuesday, November 19. COURTESY OF PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

(FOOD/BOOKS) You might already know the boisterous, tattooed, foul-mouthed Canadian chef Matty Matheson for his role as handyman Neil Fak on FX's The Bear (which he also executive produces) or for his joyfully chaotic cooking channel on YouTube. His latest cookbook Soups, Salads, Sandwiches involves all three of the holy comfort food triad, with recipes like crab congee, "Everyone's Mom's Macaroni and Tuna Salad," and Cubanos. Best of all, the book's commentary stays true to his signature raucous, jovial voice. He'll chat with Little Fat Boy food writer and photographer Frankie Gaw about the release. (Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave, 7:30 pm, $7-$139, all ages) JULIANNE BELL