WEDNESDAY 11/27

4th Annual Amateur Night ft: Dead Bars, Redshift, and Your Mother Should Know

(MUSIC) Dead Bars started 10 years ago as a reliable melodic punk project with songs about parties, seeing shows at the Funhouse, etc. But over the years, they've become more complex and introspective, with their knack for melodies taking a starring role. They're a must-hear for fans of the Menzingers, Iron Chic, and Sincere Engineer (who they opened for last month at Madame Lou's, btw—it was rad). They're the perfect band to host an annual Thanksgiving pre-funk, too, because their songs sound best live and loud and when a room full of fans are singing along at the top of their lungs like a happy, sweaty, maybe slightly drunk family of fans who refuse to let punk die. Plus, on their 2023 EP, they have a song about dying in a sinkhole. Whether it's figurative or literal doesn't matter. It's relatable either way. Sing it with me: "I'M GONNA DIE IN A SINKHOLE / I'M GONNA DIIIIIE!" Happy Thanksgiving. (Sunset Tavern, 5433 Ballard Ave NW, 8 pm, $12, 21+) MEGAN SELING

THURSDAY 11/28

Magnuson Series Turkey Trot

(COMMUNITY) If waking up early on a holiday and moving your body appeals to you, Magnuson Park is the place to be. This year's Turkey Trot offers a kids’ dash at 9:15 am, followed by a 5K, 10K, and 15K at 9:30 am. You can walk, run, or channel a turkey in a leisurely trot! This year's featured charity is Teen Feed, and any non-perishable food item donations will go to the University Food Bank. Lean into the theme by dressing like a turkey or maybe a hangry dinner guest chasing down those tasty birds. (Magnuson Park, 7400 Sand Point Way NE, 9 am, $30-$40, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

FRIDAY 11/29

Golden Eighties

(FILM) The last Chantal Akerman film I recommended was Jeanne Dielman, 23, Quai Du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles, the three-and-a-half hour, avant-garde, fiercely feminist drama that was awarded the number one slot on Sight & Sound's 2022 critics' poll of the greatest films of all time. (It conquered both Vertigo and Citizen Kane for the first time in 60 years, and was the only film directed by a woman to ever reach a top 10 position in the poll.) This is not that. In fact, I am surprised this film exists at all. It's a musical set in a shopping mall that explores the relationships between retail employees, coffee hawkers, and hairdressers. Akerman reportedly described Golden Eighties as a "postmodern cross between women’s cinema, Jewish literature, and musicals." Yes, I'll be seated. (The Beacon, 4405 Rainier Ave S, various showtimes through Dec 3, $12.50) LINDSAY COSTELLO

SATURDAY 11/30

Seattle's Tribute to The Last Waltz

(MUSIC) For 10 years now, Seattle’s Last Waltz Tribute has reserved the last Saturday of November, paying homage to the Band’s renowned Martin Scorsese-directed final concert film. Local musicians run through their versions of the famous setlist, and it’s never not a great time. In fact, it’s the perfect night out for anyone needing to entertain multiple generations of family visiting for the Thanksgiving weekend. Your dad can’t scream about politics if he’s too busy dancin’ to “Mystery Train”! This year’s performers include King Youngblood’s lead guitar shredder Cameron Lavi-Jones and Annie Jantzer, whose voice gave me goosebumps when I saw her sing “It Makes No Difference” at 2022’s event. (Neptune Theatre, 1303 NE 45th St, 8 pm, $25, all ages) MEGAN SELING

SUNDAY 12/1

Cyndi Lauper: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour

(MUSIC) It seems like every legacy artist is billing their tour as a "farewell" these days. It's difficult to decipher which are marketing ploys and which are truly their last (Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour included 330 shows across five years). Considering that Cyndi Lauper hasn’t performed in Seattle since 2018, I'm willing to bet that this Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell tour is the real kind. Don't miss your (potential) last chance to see the new wave icon perform her classic hits like "True Colors," "Time After Time," "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," and countless others. Personally, I am hoping to hear the uncredited theme song for Pee-wee's Playhouse, in which Lauper sings about Puppetland in her best Betty Boop impersonation. (Climate Pledge Arena, 305 Harrison St, 8 pm, $34-$194, all ages) AUDREY VANN

MONDAY 12/2

The Stranger's Holiday Drink Week 2024

The Alpine Diner's Slope Side Mule, available during Holiday Drink Week. COURTESY OF ALPINE DINER

(FOOD & DRINK) 'Tis the season for warming wintry libations, from mulled wine to spiked cocoa. Ready to get your nog on? The Stranger has you covered with our Holiday Drink Week, a new annual tradition that debuted last year. And the best part? They’re only 12 BUCKS! For one week only, you'll find a variety of exclusive holiday-themed drink specials at participating bars and restaurants around town. Why not round up some friends, bundle up in your coziest attire, and head out on a self-guided booze tour? One thing's for certain: these won't be your ordinary cups of cheer. (Various locations, through Dec 8, see the full list of participants here) JULIANNE BELL

TUESDAY 12/3

Author Talk: Hsiao-Ching Chou and Meilee Chou Riddle, Feasts of Good Fortune

(FOOD/BOOKS) As the former food editor of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer and the former chair of the James Beard Foundation’s cookbook committee, Hsiao-Ching Chou boasts some seriously impressive food-writing chops. In her debut cookbook Chinese Soul Food and its follow-up Vegetarian Chinese Soul Food, Chou provided accessible guides to making soul-soothing, belly-warming comfort food like noodle soup, green onion pancakes, and potstickers. Now, the award-winning writer and cooking instructor is back with Feasts of Good Fortune, an ode to sumptuous holiday meals co-written with her 17-year-old daughter Meilee Riddle. The book explores tuan yuan (the act of coming together) with 75 recipes designed for occasions like Lunar New Year, Thanksgiving, and more. The two will join KUOW reporter Ruby DeLuna for a conversation about the joys of cooking together. (Book Larder, 4252 Fremont Ave N, 6:30 pm, $31.70 which includes a copy of Feasts of Good Fortune) JULIANNE BELL