WEDNESDAY 12/11

You're Wrong About and American Hysteria present A MASSIVE SEANCE

(PERFORMANCE) Host Sarah Marshall's incisive hit podcast You're Wrong About challenges audience beliefs and illuminates forgotten history. (How much do you really know about the Tonya Harding scandal?) The podcast tackles everything from the Enron collapse to serial killers, and it was named the Podcast of the Year at the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. Marshall will join forces with American Hysteria host Chelsey Weber-Smith for this live show, which will offer up comedy, witchy rock and roll by a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, and a massive séance to shake off the 365-day hex that was 2024. (Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave, 8 pm, $31.50-$36, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

THURSDAY 12/12

Next Fest NW: Total Chaos

(PERFORMANCE) Spotlighting up-and-coming choreographers in Seattle, Velocity's experimental new works festival, Next Fest NW, continues celebrating contemporary movement art this year. Inspired by this year's theme of "TOTAL CHAOS," artistic movers and shakers will "investigate cacophony" in a series of forward-thinking new pieces. I love mess! I'm excited to see Hannah Krafcik and Emily Jones on this year's lineup—the duo's experimental performance was one of my favorites at the 2021 Time-Based Arts Festival. (12th Avenue Arts, 1620 12th Ave, multiple performances Dec 12–14, $20–$50) LINDSAY COSTELLO

FRIDAY 12/13

Clock-Out Lounge Presents: Betty Wetter's Blue Xmas

(PERFORMANCE) Grab yourself a slice of Stevie’s Famous pizza, and pull up a chair for my favorite Christmas show so far this year. Seattle’s own Betty Wetter returns to Clock-Out Lounge for the second holiday season in a row with a brand new Blue Xmas drag show. The show only runs for two weekends, so I went to last Saturday’s performance. That night I learned three important things: 1) It’s possible to make a life-sized game of Operation. 2) The creators of Dr. Pepper tried to convince people to drink the soda hot in the winter. 3) Betty Wetter can SING. Between the Delilah mashup you never knew you needed and the Weezer performance with a breakaway Christmas sweater, this is the best two hours I’ve spent in a room full of queer found family in a long time. There are two shows left this season—one on Friday, December 13, and a “masks encouraged” matinee on Sunday, December 15. Tickets are still available, don’t miss it. (Clock-Out Lounge, 4864 Beacon Ave S, $30–$150, 21+) HANNAH MURPHY WINTER

SATURDAY 12/14

Green Lake Pathway of Lights

(COMMUNITY) Grab your gloves, earmuffs, and maybe a rain jacket; this annual illuminated stroll around Green Lake happens rain or shine. The holiday spirit will be in the air as you walk along a path lit by thousands of candles, enjoy complimentary refreshments, and turn your ear to holiday music performed by local schools and community groups on three stages. (Fingers crossed that the weather cooperates so we can see some magnificently lit hot air balloons.) The event is free, but be a good neighbor and bring a non-perishable food donation for local food bank FamilyWorks. (Green Lake Park, 7201 East Green Lake Dr N, 4:30 pm, free, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

SUNDAY 12/15

Emmett Montgomery's Sugar Plum Gary

(PERFORMANCE) Christmas is full of mysteries. How does Santa visit every child in just one night? What makes Rudolph fly? And who the fuck is Sugar Plum Gary?? He may not be a household name (yet), but Sugar Plum Gary is a bearded, red-pajama-wearing self-proclaimed "Santanist" looking to spread "twisted holiday glee" far and wide. What does that mean exactly? Well, much like Montgomery's other comedy shows, the bi-weekly Joketellers Union at Clock-Out and the monthly-ish Friendship Dungeon at Comedy/Bar, you never really know. Montgomery's brain is a maze of creative wonders, with stories, jokes, and characters all getting a turn to shine—the results are always unpredictable, hilarious, and surprisingly tender. (Annex Theatre, 1100 E Pike St, multiple performances through Dec 24, sliding scale starting at $15, livestream tickets available for all shows, all ages) MEGAN SELING

MONDAY 12/16

Holiday Afternoon Tea

(FOOD & DRINK) No matter how old you are, nothing will stoke your sense of holiday spirit quite like a proper afternoon tea with tiers upon tiers of dainty treats. Dress up in your flounciest ensemble and hoist your pinky firmly in the air as you sip tea and snack on sweet and savory bites like ras el hanout curried egg salad on Flora Bakehouse milk bread, gingerbread scones, butternut squash and Rogue blue cheese quiches, and pear cranberry hand pies. Vegan, gluten-free, and kid options are available, so everyone can partake in the festive fun. (Cafe Flora, multiple times through Dec 20, $25–$55, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

TUESDAY 12/17

Drink Eggnog

(FOOD & DRINK) Whether you love it or hate it, it's likely you have strong feelings regarding eggnog. The rich, sweet holiday drink takes many forms, but usually contains some combination of milk, cream, sugar, egg yolks, whipped egg whites, and optional booze. It's only here for a limited time, so to help you make the most of 'nog season, we've gathered a selection of options around town—including variations with espresso, ube, oat milk, and various types of alcohol. (The "eggnog riot" at Baker's, for example, includes Urupan rum, Lustau Oloroso sherry, and Pierre Ferrand 1840 cognac for a truly heady, aromatic blend.) See the full list here! JULIANNE BELL