WEDNESDAY 1/8

Potentially Ill-Advised: Films About Assassinating Your Political Leaders

(FILM) A certain blisteringly hot Italian man would approve of the Beacon's latest film series, which asks, "What would happen if we spoke truth to power with gun in hand?" The Beacon punctuates Potentially Ill-Advised: Films About Assassinating Your Political Leaders with some delightfully acerbic quotes, like "The moment of assassination is the moment when power and the ignorance of power come together, with Death as validator" (Thomas Pynchon) and "The best government is a benevolent tyranny tempered by an occasional assassination" (Voltaire). Let it be known that I'm not endorsing anything here. But, like, you should probably go see these films for cinema's sake, right? I recommend snagging seats to the first one on the docket—Rainer Werner Fassbinder's awesome, anarchic satire The Third Generation. (The Beacon, 4405 Rainier Ave S, daily through Jan 25, $12.50) LINDSAY COSTELLO

THURSDAY 1/9

Tinsley

(MUSIC) Seattle-based singer-songwriter Tinsley takes the best parts of 1980s and 2010s pop music and squashes them together for pure pop perfection. Her 2023 EP, Love Songs, is a dreamy, beachy, synthy effort in the vein of Taylor Swift's 1989. She will celebrate the release of her debut self-titled album alongside like-minded local artists Lovely Colours, Midnight High, and Waltzerr. (Neumos, 925 E Pike St, 9 pm, $15–$18, all ages) AUDREY VANN

FRIDAY 1/10

STÖR Closing Reception

(VISUAL ART) If you haven't yet wandered through STÖR, the art exhibit designed to look like a very familiar blue and yellow big-box home furnishings and meatball store, run directly to Base Camp Studios 2 and catch it before it closes this Friday. Artists Mary Anne Carter and Lilia Deering have curated a selection of fantastic local art and displayed it throughout the space to make it feel like you are shopping for flat-packed necessities for your college dorm room. You will want to buy everything. But this stuff isn't laminated particle board held together by wooden dowels and cam lock nuts. There are sculptural vases by Brandon Vosika and Nhi Vo, butter dishes by Whatever Factory, chairs by Shiloh Davies and Olivia Montoya, and functional wall art including clocks, mirrors, and light switch plates by Manic Pixie Dream Squirrel, San Dodie Studio, and Karl Cassel. (You can shop online, too!) As part of the closing festivities, Doll Parts Collective will present a "sustainable fashion show" featuring nearly a dozen local designers, including Jennifer McNeely, Debi Boyette, and Doll Parts owners Becky Bacsik-Booker and Alyssa Christine. (Base Camp Studios 2, 1901 Third Ave, 6–9 pm, $15 suggested donation) MEGAN SELING

SATURDAY 1/11

La Galette des Rois 2025

(FOOD & DRINK) Tuck into flaky golden galettes provided by La Parisienne French Bakery at this celebration of the Epiphany co-hosted by the Alliance Française de Seattle, the Union des Français à l’Etranger, and French Ciders & Spirits. Per tradition, a trinket (fève) will be hidden in each galette, and the lucky one to find it will be crowned king or queen for the day, thus fulfilling your Princess Diaries-fueled fantasy of finding out you're secret royalty (or is that just me?). Just don't chip your tooth. You'll also get the opportunity to glug plenty of crisp French cider and/or soft drinks. (La Parisienne French Bakery, 2507 Fourth Ave, 5:30 pm, $5–$20, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

SUNDAY 1/12

Mourning Sickness Presents: Showgirls - The Annual Showing

(FILM/COMEDY) Seattle showgirl Monday Mourning will dust off her "Versayce" for her annual screening of Showgirls, so don your campiest eleganza and show up to celebrate all things Nomi Malone. You probably already know the plot of the film, but if not, prepare to thrill your eyeballs with the glitzy underbelly of Las Vegas clubs courtesy of Paul Verhoeven, aka the guy who made Robocop. The screening promises gaggy entertainment that'll have you looking camp right in the eye. (Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave, 7 pm, $13–$18) LINDSAY COSTELLO

MONDAY 1/13

Dry January

(FOOD & DRINK) Looking to decrease your alcohol consumption for January? Whether you're going dry, damp, or "sober-curious," we've compiled a handy list of places to find non-alcoholic beverages around Seattle so you can quench your thirst. First starters, just because you're not drinking doesn't mean you suddenly lose the desire for a fun little drink, and Cheeky & Dry, the 100% non-alcoholic bottle shop in Phinney Ridge—the first of its kind in Seattle—was founded with that principle in mind. Married couple Kirstin and Yura Vracko conceived the idea for the shop when both of them were searching for upscale, non-alcoholic alternatives. The shelves are stocked with eye-catching canned mocktails, zero-proof spirits, CBD sparkling water, non-alcoholic wine, syrups, bitters, and more, and you can even sample products. See more Dry January recommendations here! JULIANNE BELL

TUESDAY 1/14

Diving the Great Barrier Reef: National Geographic Live

(TALK) It's January. The week's forecast predicts clouds, showers, and highs in the 40s. Do yourself a favor: Learn about coral polyps. No, seriously—Australia's Great Barrier Reef is one of our planet's finest and most colorful masterpieces. BUT IT'S IN TROUBLE! Climate change is bleaching the landscape, but there is "still plenty to see and plenty to save," argues divemaster, marine biologist, virtual reality filmmaker, and Very Cool Person Dr. Erika Woolsey. Personally, I'd like to save these delightful clownfish. Dr. Woolsey will share about the "most bizarre, colorful species that live in these underwater jungles," and if that doesn't fight off your doldrums, what will? (Benaroya Hall, 200 University St, Jan 12–14, $27–$55, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

