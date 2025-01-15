WEDNESDAY 1/15

Farewell to 1403

(FILM) The historic, volunteer-run Grand Illusion Cinema is bidding farewell to its current location. When the lease ends in February, the theater will close its doors at 1403 Northeast 50th Street and relocate, potentially staying within the U District. That means this month's screenings are your last chance to catch a flick in the beloved space. Drop by for a mix of classics and cult flicks throughout January, like Carl Dreyer's Vampyr, Ghost in the Shell, Harold and Maude, Cinema Paradiso, and the anti-patriarchal jubilee Daisies. The pick for Wednesday, January 15, is John Frankenheimer's Seconds in 16mm. (Grand Illusion, 1403 NE 50th St, 7:30 pm, $9–$12) LINDSAY COSTELLO

THURSDAY 1/16

Rush Paul Budraitis - I Love That For You

Paul Budraitis's show 'I Love That For You' opens Thursday, January 16, at On the Boards. Sebastian Pollin

(PERFORMANCE) On the Boards is one of the best venues in the city for experimental and intriguing performance art. But it has one problem: Its programming is too good. Month after month, show after show, the venue sells out weeks, sometimes months in advance, leaving anyone not in the know—or in the habit of planning ahead—shit out of luck. Thankfully, On the Boards also offers rush tickets, and rumor has it they almost never have to turn people away. Just show up one hour before showtime to put your name on the rush list and grab a drink at the lobby bar, Fubar. They'll do their best to fit everyone in just before the show. Give it a go this week as On the Boards presents the West Coast premiere of I Love That For You, the newest solo performance from former Seattleite Paul Budraitis (who you old-school local theater folks might remember from the Annex Theatre and the Degenerate Art Ensemble days). (On the Boards, 100 W Roy St, multiple performances Jan 16–19) MEGAN SELING

FRIDAY 1/17

Alan Sparhawk’s The White Roses Tour

(MUSIC) Seattle-born multi-instrumentalist Alan Sparhawk is best known as half of the genre-defining slowcore band Low. After the tragic passing of his bandmate and wife, Mimi Parker, Sparhawk found it difficult to revisit the classic instruments and sound that Low was known for. “The tools I used before no longer work,” he tells the Guardian. “I’m trying to use my voice, but I don’t want to hear my voice, so I needed to find another voice.” The resulting solo album, White Roses, My God, is drastically different from Low's serene, dream-like indie rock. The album’s sonic departure employs electronic instruments, heavy voice modulation, and hip-hop beats, but fans will still recognize Sparhawk’s simple yet profound lyrics. He will support the album alongside experimental vocalist/musician Circuit des Yeux. (The Crocodile, 2505 First Ave, 6 pm, $25, all ages) AUDREY VANN

SATURDAY 1/18

2025 Lunar New Year Fair

Wing Luke's annual Lunar New Year Fair is Saturday, January 18. COURTESY OF WING LUKE MUSEUM

(COMMUNITY) Slither into the Year of the Snake at Wing Luke Museum’s annual Lunar New Year Fair, which starts outside the front doors with remarks from local speakers and lion dance performances from Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon and Lion Dance Association. Grab a timed entry ticket to access indoor activities, including calligraphy lessons, a zodiac scavenger hunt, storytime sessions, community booths, and arts and crafts tables. Don't miss the newest addition to the KidPLACE Gallery, New Year’s All Year Round: Food, Family, and Fun, where you can learn more about Lunar New Year cultural traditions. See several more Lunar New Year events on our EverOut calendar here. (Wing Luke Museum, 719 S King St, 10 am–3 pm, free–$17, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

SUNDAY 1/19

Bánh Tét Making Workshop

(FOOD & DRINK) Greet the Year of the Snake (thought to be a time of wisdom, intuition, creativity, transformation, and spiritual growth) by learning how to create the traditional Lunar New Year dish bánh tét, a delicious savory glutinous rice cake stuffed with mung beans and pork and wrapped in a banana leaf. Local chefs Yenvy Pham of Phở Bắc and Trinh Nguyen of Ba Sa and artist Quynh Nguyen from Pink and Posey will guide you through the process. (Little Saigon Creative, 1227 S Weller St, Suite A, 9:30 am–4:30 pm, $35) JULIANNE BELL

MONDAY 1/20

Seattle MLK, Jr. Coalition MLK Day 2025

(COMMUNITY) The Seattle MLK, Jr. Coalition’s 42nd annual region-wide Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration includes an opportunity fair, workshops, a rally, and a march. MLK Day coincides with Inauguration Day this year, and as our country faces the upsetting reality of another Trump administration, the theme of the day is appropriately “We Rise Against Project 2025." Come together to learn about pathways forward and raise your voices against injustice. See several more MLK Day events on our EverOut calendar here. (Garfield High School, 400 23rd Ave, 8:30 am–3 pm, free, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

TUESDAY 1/21

Arooj Aftab: Night Reign Tour

(MUSIC) The Urdu language in singer/composer Arooj Aftab's vocal cords is a thing of solemn beauty. While most Westerners don't know Urdu from Sinhalese, they should be able to grasp the ineffable emotions conveyed by Aftab's golden pipes (she also sings in English). Her music exists in that exalted nexus among minimalism, chamber jazz, and the devotional songs that harpist/keyboardist Alice Coltrane spent the last few decades of her life performing. Aftab was the first ever Pakistani artist to win a Grammy (Best Global Music Performance for "Mohabbat," of which Barack Obama's a fan); it was a rare non-cringe award bestowed by that flawed organization. On 2023's Love in Exile, pianist Vijay Iyer and bassist Shahzad Ismaily create sparse, avant-jazz backdrops over which Aftab emotes with gorgeous gravity, as the trio wrings maximal beauty from barest essentials. Last year's Night Reign features yet more lean, lustrous fusions of Pakistani folk and jazz, as Aftab collaborates with Gyan Riley, Moor Mother, and Elvis Costello, and other greats. Together, they capture a sublime, nocturnal luminescence. (The Crocodile, 2505 First Ave, 7 pm, $35, all ages) DAVE SEGAL

Prizefight!

Win tickets to rad upcoming events!*

Colter Wall

January 21, Paramount Theatre

ENTER NOW!

Contest ends January 20 at 10 am

*Entering PRIZE FIGHT contests by submitting your email address signs you up to receive the Stranger Suggests newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time.