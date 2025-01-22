WEDNESDAY 1/22

Amusements by Ikechukwu Ufomadu

(COMEDY) I feel like whatever the 2025 equivalent of a "hipster" is when I espouse my love for alt comedy, but voices like Joe Pera, Connor O'Malley, Jo Firestone, Jacqueline Novak, Kate Berlant, and John Early really do keep me alive. I'm excited to count Ikechukwu Ufomadu, deemed the “gentleman-scholar of alt-comedy” (New York Magazine), among my new favorites. Armed with books, a cup of tea, and a slideshow, the Ziwe writer's absurdist one-man show Amusements defies genre and makes some astute observations. ("I understand many of you are 'here' tonight," he notices.) (Here-After, 2505 First Ave, 7 pm, $19.99, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

THURSDAY 1/23

Damien Jurado & Gathered in Song Play I Break Chairs

(MUSIC) Acclaimed Seattle-born singer-songwriter Damien Jurado will bring his melodic and shapeshifting indie-folk back home for a two-night stint. He will honor his fourth album, I Break Chairs, by playing it in its entirety. Released back in 2002, the album leans into moody indie rock and contains more electric guitar solos than you might anticipate from this indie folk favorite. Local indie rocker Byland will open both nights. (Tractor Tavern, 5213 Ballard Ave NW, 7:30 pm, $30, 21+) AUDREY VANN

FRIDAY 1/24

The Disabled List 3rd Annual Comedy Festival

(COMEDY) Kayla Brown and Dan Hurwitz, creators of the mockumentary This is Spinal Injury, presented the first-ever disability-focused comedy festival in the Pacific Northwest in 2023, and it's returning for another round of guffaws this year at the Northwest Film Forum. The Disabled List Comedy Festival will showcase filmed sketches and live stand-up by local funny folks with disabilities, including John O'Donnell, Gibran Saleem, and Deaf queer activist Hayden Kristal, plus some to-be-announced special guests. See the full festival lineup here. (Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave, 7:30 pm, free–$25, 18+) LINDSAY COSTELLO

SATURDAY 1/25

Fremont Bridge Night Market

(COMMUNITY) Make like a troll and head under the Fremont Bridge for the first night market of the year. This month's theme is "winter feast," and a partnership with Mobile Food Rodeo means you can expect additional food trucks alongside the usual dozens of local vendors selling handmade crafts and vintage goods. It's been particularly chilly recently, but you'll be able to warm up under patio heaters and enjoy some hot frybread from Off the Rez. (701 N Northlake Way, noon–6 pm, free, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

SUNDAY 1/26

Tim Heidecker: Slipping Away Tour

(COMEDY) EverOut Arts Calendar Editor Lindsay Costello writes: "Tim Heidecker, the legendary weirdo behind Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! and On Cinema at the Cinema, is nothing if not polarizing—Vice describes his work as ‘failure-centric’—but if you ‘get’ him, you're probably a huge fan." Heidecker will return to Seattle with his distinctive brand of absurdist meta-humor and original music to support his '70s country-rock-inspired album, Slipping Away. Don't miss an opening set from former SNL comedian Kyle Mooney, who is one of my favorite cast members of the last decade (watch him ride with "the guy from Soul" if you need a wholesome belly laugh.) (Neptune Theatre, 1303 NE 45th, 8 pm, $39.50, all ages) AUDREY VANN

MONDAY 1/27

2024 Sundance Film Festival Indigenous Film Tour

(FILM) For those with no interest in visiting Park City, Utah, first of all: I understand. Secondly, you don't have to! Sundance Institute's 2024 Indigenous Film Tour brings eight short films by Indigenous directors (four from the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, three from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and one short film from the 2005 Sundance Film Festival) straight to Northwest Film Forum. The curated selection is a solid opportunity to engage with new work by Native directors like Erica Tremblay, Taika Waititi, Sterlin Harjo, and personal favorite Sky Hopinka, who blends English and Indigenous dialects like Chinuk Wawa in his ground-quaking works. (Northwest Film Festival, 1515 12th Ave, multiple showtimes, $7–$14) LINDSAY COSTELLO

TUESDAY 1/28

Renee Bracey Sherman with Angela Garbes

(BOOKS) Yes, the fact that we still have to advocate for abortion rights in 2025 is devastating beyond measure. But this is the country we live in—one in which a wave of backward policy has stripped millions of reproductive healthcare. The least we can do is get on board with writers like Renee Bracey Sherman, who are doing their best to fight for the future of reproductive healthcare access. Sherman will discuss her new book, Liberating Abortion: Claiming Our History, Sharing Our Stories, and Building the Reproductive Future We Deserve, with Angela Garbes, former Stranger writer and author of Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change. (Third Place Books Seward Park, 5041 Wilson Ave S, free, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO