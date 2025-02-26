WEDNESDAY 2/26

Translinear Light: The Music of Alice Coltrane

As a longtime admirer of jazz innovator Alice Coltrane, I often sulk at the reality that I will never get to see her perform live (she passed away back in 2007). And, given the mercurial nature of free jazz, I've had to accept that her studio albums and live recordings are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the genius that she offered the mortal world. Thankfully, saxophonist Ravi Coltrane (her son with John Coltrane) is bringing his mother's otherworldly compositions on a brief three-date tour, performing alongside harpist Brandee Younger, pianist Gadi Lehavi, bassist Rashaan Carter, and drummer Elé Howell. I have chills just thinking about hearing the opening bassline to "Journey to Satchidananda" performed live. (Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave, 7:30 pm, $39.50–$79.30, all ages) AUDREY VANN

THURSDAY 2/27

SIFF x NFNR present: Zurawski v Texas

(BOOKS/FILM) Part screening, part live reading, and part fundraiser, this event (planned with the queer-led nonfiction literary arts organization Nonfiction for No Reason) will raise money for the Northwest Abortion Access Fund, which provides help for people seeking healthcare out of state. Sadly, it's more vital than ever to support organizations like NWAAF. The award-winning documentary Zurawski v Texas follows women who, after being denied abortions, banded together to sue the state of Texas; after the screening, the audience will hear from three Seattle writers sharing "nonfiction works on abortion." (SIFF Cinema Uptown, 511 Queen Anne Ave N, 7 pm, $14.50–$19.50) LINDSAY COSTELLO

FRIDAY 2/28

Laura Luna Castillo: Onix y Marmol

(VISUAL ART) Jack Straw New Media Gallery recommends making an appointment to view Laura Luna Castillo's Onix y Marmol, but the extra step is definitely worth it: the project blends "generative storytelling, immersive installation, algorithmic theatre, and mixed reality cinema" to reflect on the mirage-like town of Onix y Marmol. Castillo uses intriguing virtual techniques like space-mapping sensors to bring her glitchy vision to life. (Jack Straw New Media Gallery, 4261 Roosevelt Way NE, 9 am–5 am, free, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

SATURDAY 3/1

Freakout Weekender

(MUSIC) The folks at Freakout Records and the Crocodile bring you Freakout Weekender, a spectacular weekend mini-fest full of indie royalty and local favorites. Highlights out of the more than a dozen artists include Colombian psychedelic funk trio BALTHVS, instrumental rock project Orions Belte, neo-shoegaze outfit Glixen, and Portland garage rockers Spoon Benders. (The Crocodile, 2505 First Ave, March 1–2, 7 pm, $29.50–$215) AUDREY VANN

SUNDAY 3/2

No Other Land

(FILM) A frontrunner for the Best Documentary Feature award at the 2025 Oscars follows the prolonged forced demolition of Masafer Yatta, a rural West Bank community whose homes Israel wanted for target practice. In No Other Land, Palestinian activist and Masafer Yatta community member Basel Adra documented the destruction for half a decade, building an unlikely alliance with an Israeli journalist along the way. For a glimpse of Adra's documentation practice, check out his Instagram, which shares footage of Israel's destructive practices. (Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave, Feb 28–March 2, $7–$15, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

MONDAY 3/3

Soccer Mommy with Hana Vu

(MUSIC) Nashville-raised singer-songwriter Sophie Allison, better known by her stage name Soccer Mommy, always manages to surprise and impress me with her introspective lyrics paired with irresistible pop hooks. I was introduced to her via her cover of Bruce Springsteen's "I'm On Fire," which enhances the melancholy yearning of the Boss's enduring classic, and last year, I couldn't stop listening to "Shotgun," an unexpectedly romantic ode to the everyday mundanities of a long-term relationship. Her fourth studio album, Evergreen, finds her grappling with the grief of a deep personal loss—though there are still moments of playfulness, like "Abigail," a wistful paean to everyone's favorite violet-maned Stardew Valley love interest. Up-and-coming LA artist Hana Vu will join her as the opener for her Showbox appearance. (The Showbox, 1426 First Ave, 8 pm, $43.50–$48.50, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

TUESDAY 3/4

Seattle Cocktail Week

(FOOD & DRINK) This spirited weeklong event puts a spotlight on the movers and (cocktail) shakers of the Seattle bar scene with special libations available at participating venues, plus tours, the industry-only Bartender's Circle Summit, and more. Saturday’s Carnival of Cocktails event will feature over 200 spirits to try, plus pop-up cocktail bars, master classes, tastings, food trucks, and other festivities. (Various locations, March 2–9, 21+, see the full lineup at seattlecocktailweek.com) JULIANNE BELL

