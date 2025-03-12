WEDNESDAY 3/12

mxmtoon

(MUSIC) I recently discovered the Nashville-based singer-songwriter mxmtoon via the adorable video game Dave the Diver, in which the player splits their time between catching seafood and managing a sushi restaurant—and in which mxmtoon, aka Maia, makes a cameo as a pixelated version of herself. It wasn’t long before I found myself enamored of her charmingly confessional lyrics and floaty melodies. Her latest album, liminal space, evokes the relatable feeling of being stuck in an in-between stage of life, with standout songs like “rain” (which explores nostalgia and the difficulty of staying present) and “i hate texas” (a cheeky kiss-off to an ex). (Showbox SoDo, 8 pm, $35-$40, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

THURSDAY 3/13

Coyle’s 10th Anniversary Party

Happy birthday, Coyle's! COURTESY OF COYLE'S

(FOOD & DRINK) Rachael Coyle's charming Greenwood bakery is going all out for its brick-and-mortar's 10th birthday with free mini slices of birthday cake (while supplies last), a photo booth, coloring sheets, temporary tattoos, and likely "an absurd number of decorations." A small business surviving the pandemic and making it to a decade is definitely a milestone worth commemorating, especially these days: As Rachael wrote in an email newsletter, "I’m particularly eager to celebrate ten years because our five-year anniversary (in March of 2020), was marked by the beginning of the pandemic, and our future seemed especially uncertain...I’m grateful for the community that has grown up around the shop: our wonderful staff, vendors, and of course, our fantastic customers. My life is so much richer for having this community and I hope that yours is too." (Coyle’s Bakeshop, 7 am–3 pm, free, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

FRIDAY 3/14

Roq La Rue’s Grand Re-Opening Party

“Bichos Raros (Weird Bugs)” by Femke Hiemstra COURTESY OF ROQ LA RUE

(VISUAL ART) Kirsten Anderson opened Roq La Rue in 1998 in a rundown Belltown storefront that was slated for demolition. It was right around the time pop surrealism was starting to become popular, and it was the place to see artists such as Femke Hiemstra, Todd Schorr, Mark Ryden, and Jim Woodring. Twenty-seven years later, after setting up shop in Capitol Hill, Pioneer Square, and, most recently, Madison Valley, Anderson is returning to her Belltown roots. The newest incarnation of Roq La Rue opens March 14, in a 2,500-square-foot space inside the NW Work Lofts on Denny Way. Anderson’s marking the occasion with three different shows: Spectacle du Petit, a collection of small works from several artists, Unveiled, featuring large-scale work by Beth Cavener, Josie Morway, Carles Gomila, and Jason Puccinelli, as well as Frank Gonzales’s solo show Frequencies. When interviewing Anderson in 2023, to mark the gallery’s 25th anniversary, I asked, “What’s next? Another 25 years?” She chuckled and said, “I’m probably doing this until I die.” Viva Roq la Rue! (Roq La Rue, 6–9 pm, free, all ages) MEGAN SELING

SATURDAY 3/15

Josh Faught: Sanctuary

Sanctuary [detail] by Josh Faught, 2017 Courtesy of the Henry Art Gallery

(VISUAL ART) San Francisco-based multimedia artist Josh Faught’s varied works blend weaving techniques, found objects, and ephemera to contemplate the queer underpinnings of craft lineages and his own history. (If you dug Joey Veltkamp’s 2022 Bellevue Arts Museum exhibition SPIRIT!, this show might appeal.) I’m intrigued by Faught’s cotton-hemp piece Sanctuary, adorned with a button that reads, “Be kind. I have a teenager.” In a press release, the Henry explained the artist “reimagines systems of classification that assign social and cultural value, investigating how collective and individual identities are shaped and examining structures of social support and visibility.” (Henry Art Gallery, Thurs–Sun, sliding scale, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

SUNDAY 3/16

Lemon Boy, Fun Parents, Crybabysitter

(MUSIC) Lemon Boy is the band you listen to when you're pissed off at anything and everyone. Mansplaining? "Guitar Center (Sucks)." The male gaze? "Body Horror." Internalized misogyny? "Sugar Daddy." Insecure assholes projecting their lack of confidence onto you? "Piss Baby." Whatever bullshit you've faced, Yasiman Ahsani and Nicole Giusti have faced it too, and they've channeled that rage into delightfully bratty "fuck you" punk anthems. They even have a metalcore-kissed cover of Britney's "Toxic," which feels especially appropriate after reading Spears's biography. People were terrible to her! All the time! Anyway, this weekend, Lemon Boy will celebrate the arrival of their new drummer with a free show at Cha Cha. It's way cheaper than a therapy session! (Cha Cha, 8 pm, free, 21+) MEGAN SELING

MONDAY 3/17

Kells 42nd Annual St. Patricks Irish Festival

Doors open at 10 am and music starts at noon at Kells on St. Patrick's Day. Courtesy of KELLS

(FOOD & DRINK) Kells' 42nd annual shamrock-festooned celebration kicks off on March 8 and continues with daily revelry through St. Patrick's Day (if you've got the stamina). As usual, Post Alley and First Avenue will be closed to traffic and covered by a large tent to support expanded celebrations, including rugby watch parties and performances by local musicians like the Belfast Bandits, Máirtín Ó Huigin, and U2 tribute band Vertigo Zoo. Don't forget the house-brewed beers and classic Irish dishes—corned beef, anyone? (Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub, 10 am, $20, 21+) SHANNON LUBETICH

TUESDAY 3/18

Nosferatu with Radiohead: A Silents Synced Film

(FILM/MUSIC) Keep the haunted vibes rolling right into March with the bald, spidery, and downright yucky Count Orlok in F.W. Murnau's eerie 1922 classic Nosferatu. Werner Herzog once described it as "the greatest German film," and he should know, right? This screening will be a little different, though—Silents Synched pairs classic silent flicks with "epic rock music." One of the most brazenly millennial things about me is that I love Radiohead, especially their atmospheric aughts-era albums Kid A and Amnesiac. So, I'm actually okay with this. The albums should add mysterious new layers of sonic depth to the 102-year-old film. (Central Cinema, times vary, $12, all ages) LINDSAY COSTELLO

Prizefight!

Win tickets to rad upcoming events!*

Neriah

March 15, Barboza

ENTER NOW!

Contest ends March 14 at 10 am

Dancing with the Stars

March 19, Paramount Theatre

ENTER NOW!

Contest ends March 17 at 10 am

*Entering PRIZE FIGHT contests by submitting your email address signs you up to receive the Stranger Suggests newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time.