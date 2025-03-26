WEDNESDAY 3/26

The Linda Lindas, Be Your Own Pet

(MUSIC) The Stranger’s social media manager, Christian Parroco, was there the night cat-loving and racist boy-hating punk band the Linda Lindas opened for genre legends Rancid and Green Day. The Linda Lindas were enamored by the crowd of thousands despite performing in the most unpunk circumstances, on Green Day’s world-tour-sized stage, yards away from the barricaded front row of fans in the middle of a Major League Baseball field. They were “unapologetically fierce, blending their fresh take on punk with a DIY attitude that calls back to the genre’s early days,” wrote Parrocco in his review. If they can get a whole stadium vibing off their pop-kissed punk gems like “Racist, Sexist Boy” and “All in My Head,” imagine how much fun it will be to mosh and sing and dance and scream along in the much smaller Showbox. And don’t worry, openers Be Your Own Pet, fronted by vocalist Jemina Pearl, open the show, and Pearl gives Karen O a run for her money on the energy scale. They’ll help you stretch all your thrashy dance muscles so you don’t pull anything in the pit. (Showbox, 8 pm, all ages) MEGAN SELING

THURSDAY 3/27

Amyl and the Sniffers, Sheer Mag

(MUSIC) On their third album, Cartoon Darkness, the Aussie quartet opens with commanding, bratty lyrics: “You’re a dumb cunt.” The brash, critic-hating anthem “Jerkin’” sets the tone for the album, which explores modern terrors like climate change, war, A.I., and internet politics through pithy confrontational punk and hard rock (à la X-Ray Spex or the Runaways). Fresh off of a stadium tour supporting the Foo Fighters, the band will drop by the Paramount Theatre with tracks from the album. (Paramount Theatre, 8 pm, all ages) AUDREY VANN

FRIDAY 3/28

Dynasty Handbag: Titanic Depression

Dynasty Handbag: Titanic Depression is at On the Boards March 27 through March 29. Walter Wlodarczyk

(PERFORMANCE) I caught Dynasty Handbag (aka award-winning performer, visual artist, and producer Jibz Cameron) at one of her monthly Weirdo Nights in Los Angeles a few years back, and it was one of the surreally funniest things I’ve ever seen, and that is saying something (humble brag). Dynasty Handbag is a sight to behold. Her shows often feature drastic makeup (think microwaved Tammy Faye Bakker), a fright wig, and at least one ghastly unitard choice. You may come for the piled-on camp and physical comedy, but do stay for the deceptively brilliant timing and writing. Titanic Depression is described via her website as: “A bonkers parody of James Cameron’s 1997 Hollywood hit, sending it up as a bleak parable of human arrogance in today’s era of runaway, consumerism-driven climate change.” I have a sinking feeling it’s going to be great. (On the Boards, March 27–29, 8 pm, all ages) EMILY NOKES

SATURDAY 3/29

Alton Brown

(FOOD) Are you normal, or was bonding time with your sibling watching episodes of Alton Brown’s show Good Eats together? His aversion to “unitaskers” and use of yeast puppets belching CO2 to explain bread-making live rent-free in my head. In the promo video for this “farewell tour” of his food-filled variety show, people in hazmat suits wheel a model of a cow out of a smoke-filled warehouse as Brown promises comedy, music, science, and “an epic yet potentially dangerous culinary demonstration.” (Paramount Theatre, 2:30 pm & 7:30 pm) SHANNON LUBETICH

SUNDAY 3/30

How Did This Get Made?

(PODCASTS) For 15 glorious years, actor-comedians Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jason Mantzoukas have been gleefully picking apart horrible movies for their podcast How Did This Get Made? with a special guest on hand. (Their excoriation of the bizarre musical The Apple with Andy Richter is one for the ages.) And, as with all good podcasts, they’ve taken it from the studio to the stage with live episodes recorded around the US. The film they'll be dissecting during Sunday's taping Surf II should you want to watch before the show. (Paramount Theatre, 8 pm, all ages) ROBERT HAM

MONDAY 3/31

U District Cherry Blossom Festival

(FESTIVAL) It's spring, which can only mean one thing: It's time once again to admire gently wafting pink cherry blossoms in full bloom at the University of Washington Quad. To celebrate, over 80 U District businesses have come together to offer cherry blossom-themed food and drink specials and discounts on retail items. Before or after your petal-gazing excursion, stop by and enjoy treats like cherry blossom frappes from Sip House, cherry blossom mousse and mini blossom "croffles" from Cafe Canuc, glazed cherry cake from Donut Factory, sakura ice cream from Sweet Alchemy, chewy sakura mochi cakes from Saint Bread, and more. (University District, through April 6, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

TUESDAY 4/1

Mighty-O Dookie Donuts

(FOOD) I have come to loathe April Fool's Day. Idiots on social media make fake pregnancy or divorce claims and #brands fool news outlets into sharing bullshit press releases about nonexistent products like Butterfinger mayonnaise. The world is already full of fake news! Influencers are constantly being outed as con artists or worse. Taco Bell's Mountain Dew Baja Blast pie is real. Every day is Fool's Day in America. Thankfully Mighty-O Donuts still understands classic April Fool's Day fun. For years now, they've celebrated April 1 with deliciously disgusting poop donuts, their fantastic (and vegan!) yeast-raised donut swirled into a cute little, uh, pile, and covered with rich chocolate glaze. So gross! So funny! I promise your friends will appreciate these little shits so much more than whatever dumb social media scam you've been contemplating. (Various Mighty-O Donuts locations, pre-order for pick-up March 31 and April 1 at mightyo.com) MEGAN SELING

Prizefight!

Win tickets to rad upcoming events!*

Darcy & Jer

March 30, Moore Theatre

ENTER NOW!

Contest ends March 28 at 10 am

*Entering PRIZE FIGHT contests by submitting your email address signs you up to receive the Stranger Suggests newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time.