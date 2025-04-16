WEDNESDAY 4/16

Cherdonna's Favorite Things

THURSDAY 4/17

Author Talk: Nicole Rucker, Fat & Flour

See Nicole Rucker at Book Larder Thursday, April 17. Author Photo by Alan Gastelum

(FOOD/BOOKS) You may have spied Los Angeles-based "pastry queen," James Beard semifinalist, and Fat + Flour chef/owner Nicole Rucker's glorious baked goods in your Instagram feed or flipped through her debut cookbook Dappled (a paean to fruity desserts). Now, she's unveiling her follow-up Fat + Flour: The Art of a Simple Bake, which celebrates the alchemical magic that happens when the two title ingredients collide. I, for one, can't wait to recreate treats like lemon meringue chess pie, boozy banana snickerdoodles, and Abuelita milk chocolate brownies in my own home. Rucker also imparts secrets like her signature "Cold Butter Method," a "low-effort technique for melding fat and flour that produces perfect cookies and the tenderest pie dough every time." (Book Larder, 6:30 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

FRIDAY 4/18

Space Is the Place Fest

(MUSIC) Seattle, this is the energy. Back in the day, the Naf warehouse was the go-to for raves/early EDM, as well as a home to the ’90s underground music scene. Space Is the Place Fest is reviving that huge capacity venue to bring you two all-nighters full of music/raving/performance. Astro-jazz legends the Sun Ra Arkestra and lo-fi synth queen the Space Lady will be in town; expect a multimedia spectacle from the Fabulous Downey Brothers, and instrumental noise offerings from Diminished Men. Don’t forget we’re going all night: DJs Donald Glaude, Slantooth, Sherman, Riz Rollins, and Space Otter are bringing the old-school house, drum & bass, and more. Rumor has it there will also be modular synth work, live glass-blowing, some circus action, and “all things cosmic and wild!” (Naf Studios, April 18: 8 pm–4 am; April 19: 8 pm–6 am, 18+) EMILY NOKES

SATURDAY 4/19

The Wedding Banquet

(FILM) Remakes can be the scourge of modern cinema, but that makes the films that actually do something new with old material worth celebrating. The Wedding Banquet is a Seattle-set romantic comedy that does just that. Andrew Ahn takes the broad story of the original Ang Lee film about a fake marriage and gives it a distinctly modern twist. Specifically, it taps into a whole host of deeply felt, though still plenty silly, emotional beats about the families we make for ourselves, the power of community in a world that cares little for people, and the healing properties of a burger from Dick’s after a long night out. Yes, it isn’t shot here as fully as one would hope (instead having neighboring Vancouver stand in for Seattle as many productions do), but it manages to capture the heart of the city all the same. Plus, it co-stars former Seattleite and Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone, who proves once more she is one of the greatest working performers today, with a scene near the end that steals the whole show. It’s the exact type of film you’ll want to gather all your friends together to go see with a crowd. (SIFF Cinema Uptown, various showtimes) CHASE HUTCHINSON

SUNDAY 4/20

Sakura-Con 2025

Sakura-Con 2025 is April 18–20 at Seattle Convention Center. COURTESY OF SAKURA-CON

(FESTIVAL) Sakura is the Japanese word for cherry blossom, but for a weekend in Seattle every year, it represents one the largest anime conventions in the country. Don't miss cosplay chess, voice actor appearances, a live performance from Japanese alt rock band Hitsujibungaku, and panels on topics ranging from furries to aging in cosplay. Entrance to the three-day con requires a membership through the nonprofit Asia Northwest Cultural Education Association, and grants you access to everything from the manga library to the mahjong room and masquerade ball. I'm in awe of the folks posting their three-day cosplay lineups on socials; I can barely come up with one Halloween costume. (Seattle Convention Center, April 18–20, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

MONDAY 4/21

Ichiko Aoba

(MUSIC) The word "ethereal" tends to be overused when describing music. That said, Ichiko Aoba's music is actually ethereal. The Japanese singer-songwriter finds a sweet spot between folk, jazz, and classical music, employing swirling strings, ocean waves, windchimes, and delicate vocals to tell whimsical, and often fictional stories. She will support her new album Luminescent Creatures, which serves as a sequel to her critically acclaimed 2020 album Windswept Adan. (Moore Theatre, 8 pm, all ages) AUDREY VANN

TUESDAY 4/22

Juanita & Juan

(MUSIC) Juanita & Juan is the new project of LA punk pioneers Alice Bag (the Bags) and Kid Congo Powers (the Gun Club, the Cramps, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds). Although the duo has only released two songs so far ("Put Down Your Weapons" and "Aftertaste"), the goal of the project is clear: to harness their shared passions for boundary-pushing music. The project's genre-defying sound, which they define as "loud lounge," cradles anti-fascist lyrics with reverbed guitars and electronic drum beats. They will be joined by garage rock band Graveyard of the Pacific. (Clock-Out Lounge, 8 pm, 21+) AUDREY VANN