WEDNESDAY 4/30

Clipping., Counterfeit Madison, Dead Channel Sky

(MUSIC) One of the hardest-hitting, most politically minded rap outfits playing out right now has to be Clipping. The LA three-piece consists of the MC Daveed Diggs and production duo William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes, and they do be comin’ for your preconceived notions of what the hip-hop genre can be. Diggs’s flow can reach breakneck speeds hard to understand—they’re so fast!—which are then woven into a production style that pulls from noise, jungle, hardcore (both punk and UK), and so much more. It’s a challenging, exceedingly rewarding listen. Interestingly, Counterfeit Madison is opening, with their music akin to Black spirituals with pop sensibilities. (Neumos, 7 pm, all ages) NOLAN PARKER

THURSDAY 5/1

May Day

There are several May Day demonstrations around the Puget Sound—touch up your signs and fill the streets! Megan Seling

(PROTEST) May Day (or International Workers’ Day) does not belong to parades or platitudes. It belongs to the people: to the janitors who clean glass towers before dawn, to the caregivers who tend to our elders, to the undocumented workers whose sweat undergirds billionaires’ profits, and to those who have always been told they are lucky just to be here. But luck has never built movements. Struggle has. And right now, the struggle could not be clearer. Both locally and nationally, this year’s May Day will be a nexus of labor and immigrant rights—a moment shaped by struggle, sharpened by history, and (hopefully) set ablaze by the fire of solidarity. You can go to Cal Anderson for We Make America Work, where labor leaders from SEIU 775, 1199 NW, Local 925, Local 6, and other unions will join with elected officials and thousands of rank-and-file members; in Tacoma, there’s a march to the Northwest Detention Center; and another demonstration at the King County Superior Court, where more than 200 lawyers will gather to retake their oath. If you can’t make Thursday’s events, Olympia will be hosting an All Labor March on Saturday. Check out all the details here. MARCUS HARRISON GREEN

FRIDAY 5/2

Denzel Curry, Kenny Mason, 454, CLIP

(MUSIC) On his sixth studio album, King of the Mischievous South, Florida rapper Denzel Curry goes back to his roots with features from his Southern hip-hop colleagues Kingpin Skinny Pimp, 2 Chainz, Juicy J, Project Pat, and Ski Mask the Slump God. The result is irresistibly catchy, refreshingly playful, and would pair nicely with Doechii's Alligator Bites Never Heal. If you need any more reasons to love Curry, he has also been a strong advocate for Palestine (we love a politically educated king). He will be joined by punk-inspired rapper (and collaborator) Kenny Mason, psychedelic rap artist 454, and "sad girl rap" queen CLIP. (Showbox SoDo, 8 pm, all ages) AUDREY VANN

SATURDAY 5/3

Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration

(COMMUNITY) You'd be hard-pressed to find a better way to kick off Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month than attending this annual cultural celebration. Throughout the day, the main Armory stage is the place to watch performances like lion dance, taiko, hula, kung fu, and more, including the crowd-favorite hum-bow eating contest. Other schedule highlights include a reading of Kelly Goto's book, Seattle Samurai: A Cartoonist's Perspective of the Japanese American Experience, a hands-on Hawaiian art activity led by Malia Peoples, and screenings of the 2023 short film She Marches in Chinatown about the creation of the Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team in 1952. In between, snag some tasty bites from Loumpia and adorable greeting cards from Bright Spot Design. (Seattle Center, 11 am–5 pm free, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

SUNDAY 5/4

Ryann Donnelly: Body High

See Ryann Donnelly read from her new book at Hotel Sorrento May 4. Author photo by Jordan Robin

(BOOKS) Seattle remembers Ryann Donnelly. She was in the band Schoolyard Heroes and also Weekend, an electro-pop-punk duo that recalled, in my imagination, the best sections of Donna Haraway's A Cyborg Manifesto. Then, in 2010, Donnelly moved first to New York City and finally to London, where she obtained a PhD in art history—she's now a professor in the Art History department at University of Sussex. Though she returns to Seattle frequently, "every time [she comes] back it feels like [she's] been gone for a decade." Donnelly also misses "the houses made of wood." Despite being new-looking and all, Seattle misses her too. But we can see Donnelly this Sunday during her book event at the Sorrento Hotel. Her second major work, Body High: Death, Drugs, and Eva Ess, examines radical body-related art from the '60s as a remedy for the grief "she felt for a doomed relationship." Donnelly will read from this work, which contains history, theory, poetic provocations, and some fearlessly personal stuff. (Hotel Sorrento, 5 pm, free) CHARLES MUDEDE

MONDAY 5/5

The Princess Diana Collection Pop-Up

The People's Princess but the Fashion Queen. Courtesy of MoPOP

(FASHION) From the jaw-dropping "revenge dress" to the red sheep print sweater to her slouchy sweatshirts paired with bike shorts, Diana, Princess of Wales, sparked frenzies with her show-stopping looks and is still remembered for her iconic personal style today. Get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to take a peek at a dozen genuine items worn by the People's Princess at this pop-up before they go up for sale with Julien's Auctions. The collection includes Diana's 1989 Belville Sassoon floral day dress (which she frequently wore to philanthropic engagements), her 1989 Rayne Green satin evening pumps, and more. (MoPOP, May 1–13, free with museum admission) JULIANNE BELL

TUESDAY 5/6

Lucinda Scala Quinn: Mother Sauce

Lucinda Scala Quinn will sign books at Book Larder May 6. COURTESY OF HATCHETTE

(FOOD/BOOKS) In her newest book, Mother Sauce: Italian American Family Recipes and the Story of the Women Who Created Them, home cook and author Lucinda Scala Quinn rightfully gives Italian American matriarchs their long-overdue flowers and credits them with founding the comforting cuisine we all know and love today. She shares over 100 classic recipes, including baked ziti, sausage and pepper hoagies, chicken marsala, and cannoli, and credits the women who created them, so you can cook like a nonna in your own kitchen. Quinn will discuss her book with local cookbook author Hsiao-Ching Chou. (Book Larder, 6:30 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL