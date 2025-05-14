WEDNESDAY 5/14

Momma, Wishy

(MUSIC) School friends Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten started the band Momma in 2015 outside of Los Angeles and have since moved to Brooklyn, added a drummer and bassist, and signed with Polyvinyl after the label cold emailed them. While their early music might've been categorized as ruminative and lo-fi, Momma have really tapped into their power as an indie rock band with the singles from their recently released album Welcome to My Blue Sky. The songs are stuck in my head, and I take every opportunity to scream-sing them in my car. Indianapolis band Wishy opens the show with pop-punk-tinged grooves. (Neumos, 7 pm, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

THURSDAY 5/15

Seattle International Film Festival 2025

(FILM) SIFF will return for its 51st year with the best in international and independent cinema à la mode from across the globe, and you know the drill—the city's most well-recognized hybrid festival, which boasts hundreds of films from 84 countries and regions this year, will present screenings virtually and at SIFF venues citywide. Opening night includes a screening of Four Mothers, which follows a gay Irish novelist tasked with "looking after four aging women when his friends unexpectedly drop their mothers off so that they can go party at Maspalomas Pride." In her review for The Stranger's SIFF package, Julianne Bell writes that the film has, "got plenty of charm, and Fionnula Flanagan speaks volumes with her arresting facial expressions without uttering a single word aloud." I'm seated. (May 15–25, multiple venues, visit siff.net/festival for times and tickets) LINDSAY COSTELLO

FRIDAY 5/16

Nicole Byer

(COMEDY) Earlier this month, Capitol Hill's Comedy/Bar reopened under new ownership as the Emerald City Comedy Club, and now the Broadway venue has a bigger showroom—from 100 seats to 275!—and a calendar full of high-profile names. Dan Levy, Jay Pharoah, and Kevin Nealon will be there in June, and Tim Meadows and Ron Funches are on the calendar for July. This weekend, the great Nicole Byer will hold court for three nights, and shockingly, some tickets are still available. Most folks—including your kids—know Byer as the quick-witted host of Nailed It!, Netflix's Emmy-nominated amateur baking competition. She's great on it! But her true comedy skills shine when she's not having to stick to family-friendly material. When she can be honest about the frustrations of dating; play "Fuck, Marry, Kill" with Lauren Lapkus; tear down racist Karens; riff on gay orgies; and tell Conan O'Brien that all she's really looking for in life is a guy with a big dick. Would it be weird if I went to Claire's, bought a Best Friends necklace, and gave her the other half this weekend? Don't care. Gonna do it. (Emerald City Comedy Club, May 16–18, multiple showtimes) MEGAN SELING

SATURDAY 5/17

Gays Eating Garlic Bread in the Park

(COMMUNITY/FOOD) Perhaps you were one of the millions of people who became aware of the "Gays Eating Garlic Bread in the Park" sensation after a simple poster advertising it went massively viral on TikTok last year. The joyful gathering, which bid attendees to "BYOGB," ended up drawing hordes of friendly carb-seeking queers. It's back again for a second time this spring, with plenty of beverages and games under a veranda. Go forth and thaw the Seattle freeze, and don't forget to bring your own buttery, allium-laced snacks to share. (Wallingford, 4 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

(And yes, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are also performing tonight at Lumen Field—you can go after the garlic-bread party.)

SUNDAY 5/18

Juno Birch

(COMEDY) “Oh my goodness me, it’s absolutely stunning...yes, that’s happening. Yessss!” Alien diva drag queen Juno Birch has plans to invade the Neptune Theatre for her Probed Tour. Juno will beam us up for her one-woman comedy set, but I'm crossing my rubber-gloved fingers that she'll also grace us earthlings with her killer Jennifer Coolidge impression, share some gawjus makeup tips, or regale us with tales of her latest Sims adventures. (Neptune Theatre, 8 pm, all ages) JANEY WONG

MONDAY 5/19

Author Talk: Hawa Hassan, 'Setting a Place for Us'

Hawa Hassan will discuss her new essay collection and cookbook at Book Larder on Monday, May 19. AUTHOR PHOTO BY KHADIJA M. FARRAH

(BOOKS/FOOD) Make no mistake: It's never just about the food. James Beard Award-winning author (and former Seattleite) Hawa Hassan, who also wrote the stunning cookbook In Bibi's Kitchen, demonstrates the politics behind the way we cook and eat with her groundbreaking new collection of essays and recipes, which explores "the history of eight countries to understand the impact of geopolitical conflict and its outcomes on cuisine and food systems." Hassan examines countries like Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, El Salvador, Iraq, Lebanon, and Liberia, deconstructing the narrow-minded narratives pushed by mainstream media outlets in favor of nuanced, empathetic stories that show the "strength, resourcefulness, and ingenuity that arise from having to navigate conflict." Along the way, she shares how to make dishes ranging from Salvadoran pupusas con curtido to Liberian ground peanut soup. Hassan will discuss her book with Seattle Times food writer Tan Vinh. (Book Larder, 6:30 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

TUESDAY 5/20

Gang of Four

(MUSIC) Gang of Four's Entertainment! has been the gold standard for leftist post-punk for 46 years, and this show is your final chance to see all 12 of its spiky, sneakily funky songs played by two of the four original members. Vocalist Jon King and drummer Hugo Burnham are retiring the group after completing this year's tour itinerary. In 1981, I was fortunate enough to see GO4's god-tier live action with the original lineup featuring the late guitarist Andy Gill and recently deceased bassist Dave Allen, as they supported their second LP, Solid Gold. As fine as subs Ted Leo and Gail Greenwood (Belly, L7) are on guitar and bass, they likely can't match the OG players' combustible chemistry. Nevertheless, with Entertainment! and a handful of other GO4 faves on the agenda, this farewell gig could be one of the most vital nostalgia wallows of the year. (Neptune Theatre, 8 pm, all ages) DAVE SEGAL

