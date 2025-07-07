MONDAY 7/7

Heroines of Resistance: Women as Anti-Fascist Militants

(DISCUSSION) This free feminist discussion group will explore women in history who have played vital roles in fighting fascism. Organized by the long-running socialist feminist activist organization Radical Women, this is not only a powerful way to harness hope and gain inspiration to resist under the current administration, but also an opportunity to meet like-minded people in the community. Reading packets will be available to purchase for $10 at each session. (New Freeway Hall, 6:30 pm) AUDREY VANN

TUESDAY 7/8

Ananas Pizzeria's Ananas Pizza

Pineapple belongs on pizza at Ananas Pizzeria. CHRISTIAN PARROCO

(FOOD) At Ananas, the argument about what does or doesn’t belong on pizza is part of the fun. After all, naming a pizza spot after pineapples is akin to naming your steakhouse Well Done. The menu is concise but mighty, with a handful of pies that all use hand-prepped, premium ingredients, plus salads and “pizza sandwiches” (think cold-cut ingredients in a fresh, folded pizza crust) at lunch. The namesake Ananas Pizza—one of only two pies on the menu with pineapple, in case you were nervous—is made with a 72-hour sourdough crust and fired in a 550-degree oven, with pineapple sliced so thin it almost melts, pickled jalapeños that shake hands with togarashi for spice, salt from the smoked ham and the grated Grana Padano cheese, and a comforting red sauce that has its own point of view. You can taste the technique, the inspiration, and the refusal to cut corners, even if it means having some of the most intensive prep of any pizza spot in the city. Read more about Ananas Pizzaeria and chef Khampaeng Panyathong in the latest installment of Asian Verified! MICHAEL WONG

WEDNESDAY 7/9

Suchitra Mattai: she walked in reverse and found their songs

'Pappy's house,' 2024, by Suchitra Mattai. Photo by Nicolas Lea Bruno. COURTESY OF SEATTLE ASIAN ART MUSEUM

(VISUAL ART) If you're interested in fiber art, you'll want to familiarize yourself with Indo-Caribbean artist Suchitra Mattai, who explores intersections of history, memory, and migration through ultra-tactile textiles and sculptures. Drawing from her ancestors' journey as indentured laborers in Guyana, Mattai navigates violent colonial histories and honors women’s labor legacies with vintage saris, beads, and embroidery. In she walked in reverse and found their songs, Mattai reenvisions her grandparents' home, a focal point in her migration story. The monumental sculptures, weavings, and braiding techniques must be seen to be fully appreciated. (Seattle Asian Art Museum, through July 20) LINDSAY COSTELLO

THURSDAY 7/10

2025 Queer and Trans Film Festival

(FILM) Three Dollar Bill Cinema’s annual film festival is celebrating “30 years of queer cinema and 20 years of trans storytelling” this year with “iconic shorts and features from festivals past, a brand-new lineup of trans-made and trans-led short films, and a spotlight on the brilliant local voices that shaped our scene.” I’m particularly excited to see some of my favorite LGBTQ classics, like Saving Face, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, and Tangerine on the lineup, as well as lesser-known throwbacks like the 2008 teen fantasy musical Were the World Mine (in which a high school boy casts a spell to turn his entire small town gay) and the 2001 transmasc road trip buddy movie By Hook or By Crook (featuring a cameo from Joan Jett!). (Broadway Performance Hall and Erickson Theater, various times) JULIANNE BELL

FRIDAY 7/11

Ballard SeafoodFest

(FOOD/MUSIC) Originally started as a celebration of the neighborhood’s fishing industry in 1974, the Ballard SeafoodFest has expanded over the years to include an alder-smoked salmon barbecue, art exhibits, a craft beer garden, artisan craft vendors, a skateboarding showcase, kids’ activities, and live music. This year’s music lineup features “ugly pop” sibling group Skating Polly, Sarah Tudzin’s self-described “tenderpunk” project Illuminati Hotties, psych rockers Spirit Award, and soulful singer Sir Woman, among many others. Masochists can enroll in the lutefisk eating contest, an annual competition to see who can scarf down the most of the salty, gelatinous fish. (NW Market St and Ballard Ave NW, times vary, free, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

SATURDAY 7/12

Tacoma Pride Block Party 2025

Trixie Mattel is hosting the Tacoma Pride Block Party on July 12. AMY SUSSMAN/GETTY

(PRIDE) Drag superstar, singer-songwriter, businesswoman, TV personality, makeup artist, YouTuber, and real-life Barbie Trixie Mattel is coming to Tacoma this month, in case you didn’t hear. I know everyone is asking: How did this Tacoma Pride party book one of the most in-demand drag queens in the game? Well, they got her the month after Pride, when her schedule is clear. As far as I’m concerned, every month is Pride month, so I won’t mind throwing on something sparkly and trekking down to Tacoma to see Trixie’s DJ set along with local gems like Stacey Starstruck, Pupusa, Fabi, Slutashia, Anita Spritzer, Rowan Ruthless, Amora Namor, and more. (The Mix, 2 pm, 21+) AUDREY VANN

SUNDAY 7/13

Ok Bucko, Wanda Want

(MUSIC) Referred to by musician and writer Eliza McLamb as “a real band’s band,” the Seattle four-piece Ok Bucko cite influences like the Cars and the Breeders and possess an irrepressible DIY punk-rock spirit. Their recent debut EP, A New Way, sizes up the current-day *gestures broadly at everything* and looks it straight in the eye. The opener, “Debt,” tackles the depressingly Sisyphean nature of finances with equal parts cynicism and self-compassion: “Who gets me better than my credit card statement / Who fucks me better than a new pair of shoes / If getting older is just writing checks / Growing up is getting over your debt.” “Window” takes aim at Seattle’s wealth disparity and affordable housing crisis, while “Strangers with Candy” explores the ups and downs of uppers and downers. They’ll headline this show at the Cha Cha Lounge with an opening set by the Los Angeles–based “dyke pop star” and former local Wanda What. (Cha Cha Lounge, 8 pm, free, 21+) JULIANNE BELL

