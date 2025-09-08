MONDAY 9/8

W.I.T.C.H., Sonny & the Sunsets

(MUSIC) In the 1970s, W.I.T.C.H. were something like Zambia’s Beatles, though their leader, Emmanuel Chanda, sang like Mick Jagger’s African brother. With their name initialized from We Intend To Cause Havoc, the band spearheaded the Zamrock movement, which reimagined Anglo-American garage-rock and psychedelia to intriguing African specs. (The Now-Again label has led the 21st-century revival with loads of key reissues and comps featuring Zambia’s major rock artists.) Boasting a deep catalog of hooky, mood-elevating rock with occasional funk and Afrobeat undertones, W.I.T.C.H still bring the heat, as their vibrant 2022 set at the Crocodile proved. Their current lineup’s filled out with long-running keyboardist Patrick Mwondela and some superb European acolytes who channel that magical Zamrock feel. They’ll be supporting the band’s new album, Sogolo, which reveals a shocking burst of creative energy, reflected in the songs’ more muscular, funky rhythms and heavier and freakier guitar riffs, while also embracing more traditional native styles and adding women vocalists. (Tractor Tavern, 8 pm, 21+) DAVE SEGAL

TUESDAY 9/9

A Conversation with Dan Pelosi: 'Let’s Party'

See Dan Pelosi at SIFF Cinema Uptown on Tuesday, September 9. JOHNNY MILLER

(FOOD/BOOKS) Self-described “Italian meatball” and “gay male Pinterest mom” Dan Pelosi, aka GrossyPelosi, has attracted hordes of fans on social media with his cheerful, funny take on hospitality and comfort food. He’s now following up his New York Times–bestselling debut cookbook, Let’s Eat with his new cookbook, Let’s Party, which contains celebration-worthy recipes for everything from raisin-walnut-baked French toast to lamb chops with tangy apricot sauce. You’ll also learn how to replicate his annual holiday cookie party and glean bits of Italian American slang from his dad. Dan will drop by SIFF Uptown for a conversation with his husband, Gus Heagerty, plus a Q&A and signing. (SIFF Cinema Uptown, 7–8:30 pm) JULIANNE BELL

WEDNESDAY 9/10

L.A. Noir

(FILM) In my opinion, noir films are meant to be watched in fall. I think SIFF must agree with me, because they’ve programmed Los Angeles–set noir films throughout September, October, and November. The film series kicks off with the sci-fi-tinged 1955 classic Kiss Me Deadly, starring the always captivating Maxine Cooper (of Autumn Leaves and What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?). I am also excited to see Robert Altman’s adaptation of Raymond Chandler’s The Long Goodbye and the prequel to Chinatown, The Two Jakes, directed by and starring Jack Nicholson. The moodiness of these films will suit your fall blues. The gorgeous LA sets will remind you that the sun exists. (SIFF Cinema Uptown, various times) AUDREY VANN

THURSDAY 9/11

San Cha: 'Inebria Me'

(PERFORMANCE) In 2019, Los Angeles-based composer, musician, and performance artist San Cha released her concept album La Luz de la Esperanza, which draws inspiration from traditional Mexican ranchera folk songs and the lush, larger-than-life melodrama of telenovelas to tell the story of Dolores, a beautiful, impoverished girl who weds the aristocratic Salvador, only to realize she has become ensnared in an abusive marriage. The genderless ghost Esperanza, who represents hope and empowerment, grants Dolores the strength to escape her toxic circumstances. Luckily for us, San Cha has adapted her album into a full-fledged experimental opera, which will feature a live score melding “ranchera, cumbia, mariachi, punk, classical, and electro” and dazzling drag-influenced performances. It promises to be an opulent, cathartic experience that you won’t soon forget. (On the Boards, 8 pm) JULIANNE BELL

FRIDAY 9/12

A Conversation with R. F. Kuang

R. F. Kuang will be at Town Hall on Friday, September 12. AUTHOR PHOTO BY JOHN PACKMAN

(BOOKS) Bestselling novelist R. F. Kuang has earned countless accolades for her political Chinese fantasy trilogy “The Poppy War,” her alternate-history Oxford epic Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence, and most recently, 2023’s biting, unputdownable satire Yellowface. The latter skewered the racial politics of the publishing industry and has been optioned for a TV miniseries with horror icon Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body, Yellowjackets) attached to direct. Now, Kuang is returning to the academic themes of her earlier works with her highly anticipated sixth novel Katabasis, an Inferno-esque fantasy about two rival grad students who must team up to rescue the soul of their advisor from the depths of literal Hell (so he can write them letters of recommendation, of course!). (Town Hall, 7:30 pm) JULIANNE BELL

SATURDAY 9/13

Black & Loud Fest

(MUSIC) Black & Loud Fest emerged from the minds of Seattle frontmen Cameron Lavi-Jones (of King Youngblood) and Anthony Briscoe (of Down North), who noticed a lack of Black-fronted bands on music festival bills. Even though the festival has grown year after year, its mission has remained the same: to highlight alternative Black artists and showcase their contributions to American music and culture throughout history. This year, trailblazing hard-rock band Living Colour will headline the festival with throwback jams like “Cult of Personality,” “Love Rears Its Ugly Head,” and my personal favorite, “Glamour Boys.” Other highlights from the lineup include Cyril Neville (of the Neville Brothers), local post-punk outfit Black Ends, and R&B singer-songwriter Parisalexa, who, I’m shocked to say, hasn’t broken into the mainstream yet. (The Crocodile, 7 pm, 21+) AUDREY VANN

SUNDAY 9/14

LaRussell

(MUSIC) LaRussell is as much a community movement as he is a 30-year-old rap power cell from Vallejo, CA. His posi-hustle flow and tireless studio/tour/repeat work ethic built his brand, and his numerous collectivist initiatives to give platforms (through his Good Compenny business) to fellow artists have endeared him to millions now beyond the Bay. Most importantly, though, in LR’s case: skill matches grind. His ridiculously prolific catalogue of solo releases (this summer’s Good Ethika was his seventh full-length of 2025 already) is a rap sheet of punchy brag-rhymes and street wisdom, and whether it’s on record with Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon, Snoop Dogg, or fellow North Bay legend E-40, his features always seems to pop. In typical community-first fashion, pay-what-you-can LaRussell shows have become daytime bastions (doors at 1 p.m.) for the whole family to cut loose, this time with a full band and choir. Bring Grandma, let the kids run wild and cuss on stage (he’ll let them), and, as the man says, “Make hip-hop fun again.” (Nectar Lounge, 1 pm, all ages) TODD HAMM