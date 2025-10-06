MONDAY 10/6

Autechre, Mark Broom

(MUSIC) Every Autechre show is a hyperkinetic séance of rhythmic complexity and intense volume. Performing in total darkness without acknowledging the crowd, British abstract-techno innovators Sean Booth and Rob Brown get down to the serious business of submerging their loyal fans (there are no other kind, in my experience) in a shape-shifting torrent of convulsive electronic sorcery. At a typical Autechre gig, hallucinogens are superfluous, as the strangely angled and textured music is more than enough to discombobulate you. Cautionary tale: At a packed 2001 AE set in a bunker at the Detroit’s Electronic Music Festival, I was tripping on ac*d and felt as if I were trapped forever in a fucked-up maze. A friend who was there accurately described the sound as “castanets clacking on a crack-house floor.” It’s amazing that a group this improvisational and abstruse still has substantial drawing power more than 30 years into their existence. An awesome AE live show is one of the few sure things in the music biz and, frankly, the world at large. (Crocodile, 6:30 pm & 10:00 pm, 21+) DAVE SEGAL

TUESDAY 10/7

Turnstile, Amyl and the Sniffers, Speed, Jane Remover

(MUSIC) Since their formation in 2010, the Baltimore-based hardcore punk band Turnstile has grown from hometown darling to mainstream breakout success, racking up multiple Grammy nominations in 2023, headlining festivals, and drawing praise from the likes of Hayley Williams and Dev Hynes. The group counts Bad Brains and Sade among their influences and mixes hardcore with melodic pop structures, resulting in eminently listenable songs with widespread appeal. If you’re still not convinced, the Seattle stop on their Never Enough tour will feature sets from rising digicore artist Jane Remover, Australian hardcore five-piece Speed, and fellow Aussie punks Amyl and the Sniffers. (WAMU Theater, 7 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

WEDNESDAY 10/8

'Stage of Fools'

See 'Stage of Fools' at Seattle Public Theater through November 2. COLIN MADISON PHOTOGRAPHY

(Theater) Stage of Fools was supposed to be a farce. Joy McCullough wrote the play in the summer of 2024, when Project 2025 was a conservative pipe dream, and the idea of a small feminist theater collaborating with a toxic Hollywood has-been in a last-ditch effort to dig themselves out of financial ruin was an entertaining exercise in fiction. But now we’re living in a Trump 2.0 world. The bad men have the money and the power, and arts organizations unwilling to play Trump’s games are slashing budgets, laying off staff, and closing their doors for good. Still, Stage of Fools is hilariously cathartic, despite its depressingly on-the-nose echoes of our terrifying reality, and it’s a must-see for anyone who loves Bikini Kill, meta theater, and seeing the bad man get what he deserves. (There are some top-notch Shakespeare takedowns, too. Fuck that guy.) (Seattle Public Theater, multiple showtimes through Nov 2) MEGAN SELING

THURSDAY 10/9

Eiko Otake & Wen Hui: What Is War

(DANCE) Choreographers, performers, and filmmakers Wen Hui and Eiko Otake first met in 1995 at an experimental theater festival, sparking a collaborative relationship that would span decades. Eiko grew up in postwar Japan and now resides in New York, whereas Wen Hui was raised in China during the Cultural Revolution and currently lives in Germany. In January 2020, Eiko went to visit Wen Hui in China for a month-long artist fellowship, and the two began to excavate the war-related memories stored in their bodies. Throughout the pandemic, they worked together remotely on the documentary No Rule Is Our Rule, which explores their history, friendship, and trauma. This powerful dance performance, which the artists forged together in residencies, expands on that conversation—the women share their somatic stories through a “complex tapestry of language, movement, and video” and prompt the audience to question their own relationship to war. (On the Boards, 8 pm) JULIANNE BELL

FRIDAY 10/10

Telephone Opening Night

(VISUAL ART) An exhibit that is an international game that starts with a single work of art that gets interpreted and translated hundreds of times, with more than 1,400 players and as many works of art? That’s TELEPHONE, an art experiment/exhibit in its third and largest iteration. Conceived by Seattle-based artist and software designer Nathan Langston, the premise is simple: Just like the children’s game, one work of art gets punted along (without context) to multiple recipients, who then interpret it as a new work of art, and so on until there’s a giant family tree of whispered artworks that have evolved in infinite ways. The results of the game will be revealed in a massive exhibit spanning two venues, with artworks ranging from musical compositions and poetry to painting, sculpture, and video. (Base Camp Studios 1 & 2, through December 13) AMANDA MANITACH

SATURDAY 10/11

NonSeq: Patricia Wolf, WNDFRM

(MUSIC) I was once shopping at a small Portland record store with the golden-hour sun shining through the windows, expensive incense smoke wisping through the air, and delightfully minimal ambient music blasting. Eager to recreate the bliss when I got back to Seattle (but too shy to ask the employee what the record was), I turned to good ol’ Shazam for answers. It turned out to be Patricia Wolf’s 2022 minimalist masterpiece, See-Through. Using field recordings, acoustic, and electronic instruments, Wolf unites the natural and synthetic worlds, creating a meditative and hypnotic experience. As a part of Wayward’s experimental music series, Nonsequitur, Wolf will debut new material on a variety of electronic instruments. She will be joined by sound artist WNDFRM (aka Tim Westcott) and trippy live visuals from video artist Leo Mayberry. (Chapel Performance Space, 8 pm, all ages) AUDREY VANN

SUNDAY 10/12

Go Apple Picking

These apples could be your apples! HMW

(FALL) Washington is apple country, so you can throw a fish and find an orchard that will let you fill a bushel full of fresh, delicious treats. But allow us to introduce you to Skipley Farms: seven acres in Snohomish, WA, with hundreds of varieties of apples you’ve never heard of, the tiniest, most delicious little pears, kiwi vines, and acres of wine and table grapes. The owner looks like he might have run a cult at one point (complimentary), and before he sets you free in the orchard, he shares the history of the farm, and explains what pests to look out for (some make the apples sweeter!) They’re also all organic (you don’t want to know what pesticides it takes to keep bugs off apples), and he runs an informal incubator program to teach up-and-coming farmers how to grow fruit of their own. (Skipley Farms, Snohomish) HANNAH MURPHY WINTER

