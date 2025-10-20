MONDAY 10/20

Rob Anderson: Are You Afraid of the '90s

(COMEDY) I was obsessed with the I Love the [insert decade here] series of VH1 specials that aired constantly in the mid-2000s and offered a window into the absurdity and history of past decades. Internet personality and comedian Rob Anderson first transformed this style of deep-dive nostalgic comedy into successful TikToks, and now he’s developed those into a full live stage show complete with video, songs, and pop culture factoids. Anderson seeks to answer ever-looming questions like, “What did our unhinged media from this decade teach us about teenage pregnancy, drug addiction, and questionable age gaps?” A LOT, it turns out. (Crocodile, 7 pm [sold out] & 9:30 pm, 21+) BRI BREY

TUEDAY 10/21

My Favorite Murder Live

(PODCAST) One of the first and best podcasts to capitalize on the nation's obsession with true crime, My Favorite Murder has been investigating cold cases and telling the stories of victims since 2016. Hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark have built a dedicated fan base of Murderinos with the convivial sign-off “stay sexy, and don’t get murdered.” It’s bullseye if you obsessively watch reruns of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Cold Case Files, and the like. This is the duo’s first tour in almost six years, so miss it at your own peril. (Paramount Theatre, Tues–Wed, 7 pm, all ages) BRI BREY

WEDNESDAY 10/22

Book Larder Presents: Dorie Greenspan

(FOOD & DRINK) Over the course of her career, legendary New York Times–bestselling cookbook author Dorie Greenspan has won five James Beard Awards, collaborated with Julia Child, and developed thousands of recipes. In her new cookbook, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, the culinary grande dame turns her attention to simple, effortless cakes that can be whipped up with pantry staples at a moment’s notice, from “BFF brownie cake” to buttermilk plum cake. She’ll stop by Fremont Abbey for a conversation with food writer Nancy Leson, followed by a Q&A and book signing. Bonus: Cake will be provided in celebration of Dorie’s birthday week. (Fremont Abbey, 7 pm) JULIANNE BELL

THURSDAY 10/23

Miki Berenyi Trio, Gina Birch and the Unreasonables

(MUSIC) If you are a jazz dude and not familiar with this mysterious trio, don’t worry, your ego and masculinity aren’t tarnished! The Miki Berenyi Trio isn’t really a jazz trio at all, but a dream-pop supergroup consisting of Lush’s Miki Berenyi, Moose’s Kevin McKillop, and Aircooled’s Oliver Cherer. The ensemble’s debut, Tripla, is a richly layered kaleidoscope of trip-hop, dance music, shoegaze, and ’90s rock. Berenyi’s immediately recognizable voice meditates on the disrespect of Mother Earth (“8th Deadly Sin”), toxic masculinity (“Big I Am”), and misogyny spread on social media (“Grango”). Although the subject matter is often dark, the album is actually quite joyful. I suspect it will sound amazing live. And don’t you dare miss an opening set from feminist post-punk icon Gina Birch (of the Raincoats) and her new band, the Unreasonables. (Neptune Theatre, 8 pm, all ages) AUDREY VANN

FRIDAY 10/24

Form Over Function Artist Panel: Intimacy

(VISUAL ART) In an era of screens, filters, and AI-generated… everything, what does real intimacy look like? Seattle Art Source invites you to explore this topic at an evening of conversation and contemplation with artists Barry Johnson, Kyler Pahang, and Kade Marsili, moderated by curator Seth Sexton. As part of the Form Over Function exhibition (on view through November 8), this panel explores how artists interpret the human form and the closeness it conveys in a hyper-digital age. If you missed last week’s panel on “Emergence,” this is your chance to join a thoughtful discussion and to engage directly with the exhibition's creators (no algorithm required). (Seattle Art Source, 5 pm, free, all ages) LANGSTON THOMAS

SATURDAY 10/25

Shonen Knife, the Pack A.D.

(MUSIC) Is there any band cooler than Shonen Knife? The answer is no. Formed in Osaka, Japan, in 1981 by two college friends and their younger sister, the band was named after a knife marketed to boys, and the trio began writing pop-punk songs about candy, animals, and consumerism. They’ve had some lineup changes throughout the years, but the current touring band consists of founding sisters Naoko and Atsuko Yamano and drummer Risa Kawano (who has been with the band since 2011). Just take it from noted Shonen Knife fanboy Kurt Cobain, who once said, “When I finally got to see them live, I was transformed into a hysterical 9-year-old girl at a Beatles concert.” They will be joined by British garage-rock duo the Pack A.D. for two consecutive shows. The late show sold out quickly, so don’t sleep on these tickets! (Tractor Tavern, 4:30 pm & 8:30 pm [sold out], 21+) AUDREY VANN

SUNDAY 10/26

Makaya McCraven

(MUSIC) Chicago-based drummer Makaya McCraven’s riotous Earshot 2022 gig at Nectar had the crowd going as wild as a Sun Ra keyboard solo. A key figure in the current jazz resurgence as part of the crucial International Anthem label, McCraven shows a keen appreciation for the music’s ’60s/’70s avant-garde while adding his own distinctive spin with inventive post-production editing and electronic enhancements. His newest output consists of four EPs that will be collected under the title Off the Record (available on physical formats October 10 and digitally October 31). These tracks spawned from live improvisations over the years and then were chopped and spiced [sic] into the fascinating pieces you hear on record. Each EP has its own personality and personnel. Hidden Out! features some of McCraven’s most athletic, powerful drumming. The funky “Battleships” slinks in the vein of Mr. Ra’s “Twin Stars of Thence,” with spidery guitar filigree by Jeff Parker. The People’s Mixtape offers polyrhythmic avant-funk that should appeal to open-minded hip-hop fans. PopUp Shop’s serpentine post-bop jams could’ve earned Blue Note’s stamp of approval back in the day. The jaggedly rhythmic and electronics-laced Techno Logic, with cornetist Ben LaMar Gay and tubaist Theon Cross, represents Makaya’s most experimental material. Fortuitously, this studio magic translates to the stage. (Madame Lou’s, 6 pm & 9:30 pm, 21+) DAVE SEGAL

