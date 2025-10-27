MONDAY 10/27

Farmers Markets Halloween Trivia Night

(TRIVIA) It’s Halloween week, which means you’d better plan carefully if you’re going to stretch that costume through Sunday. To kick things off while you dial in your KPop Demon Hunters wig, head to Halcyon Brewing for a festive night of trivia hosted by Neighborhood Farmers Markets and the Phinney Neighborhood Association. Go solo or bring a team of up to six for brews, bites, and bragging rights. Prizes will be given out for best costume, best team name, and top trivia champs, plus raffle giveaways from local vendors, with proceeds from the night supporting Seattle’s seasonal and year-round farmers markets. (Halcyon Brewing Company, 5:45 pm, 21+) LANGSTON THOMAS

TUESDAY 10/28

Olivie Blake

Olivie Blake will be at Third Place Books Lake Forest Park Tuesday, October 28. MICHELLE TERRIS

(BOOKS) I’m very much here for the recent influx of dark feminist fiction about female appetites (e.g., Woman, Eating; A Certain Hunger; Hungerstone), so I was instantly hooked by the premise of The Atlas Six author Olivie Blake’s new novel, Girl Dinner. College sophomore Nina Kaur is accepted into The House, the most sought-after sorority on campus. Meanwhile, adjunct professor Dr. Sloane Hartley, who is struggling to manage her career alongside the travails of new motherhood and a less-than-supportive husband, becomes the mysterious society’s new academic liaison. Soon, the two women find themselves pulled progressively deeper into an uncanny world of cannibalistic rituals and feminine rage. Blake will discuss her book with local speculative fiction writer Isabel Cañas, author of The Possession of Alba Díaz. (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park, 7 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

WEDNESDAY 10/29

Shrew

(THEATER) We can all agree that Shakespeare is mad queer to begin with, but Union Arts Center’s Shrew really got the brief. This reimagining of The Taming of the Shrew is almost completely true to the original script, but through costuming, blocking, and performance, director Bobbin Ramsey tells the story that we all hope ol’ Bill was trying to get at in the first place. Most of the male roles are played in drag. And in case you were wondering how Ramsey felt about the minor male characters vying for ownership of our female leads, several of them are played by the same hand puppet passed around by the actors in drag. This is the first Shakespearean play the theater has done since ACT Theatre and Seattle Shakespeare joined forces to create Union Arts Center, and came out with a bang. This is not Shrew a la 10 Things I Hate About You (though if you listen closely, you’ll catch a few references to it). This is a Shrew for 2025, one where the Shrew is never tamed, and the patriarchy is a nightmare for everyone, not just her. (Union Arts Center, through November 2) HANNAH MURPHY WINTER

THURSDAY 10/30

An Intimate Evening with Pamela Des Barres

Miss Pamela (Pamela Des Barres), pictured here at Rodney Bingenheimer's English Disco in 1973 with her beau, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. RICHARD CREAMER MICHAEL OCHS ARCHIVES/GETTY IMAGES

(BOOKS) Even if you have not read Pamela Des Barres’s 1987 memoir, I’m With the Band: Confessions of a Groupie, I promise you’ve seen its mark on pop culture (see: Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous). Along with being a best-selling author and the original “rockstar girlfriend,” Des Barres was also a member of all-female performance art troupe the GTOs (Girls Together Outrageously), who released the incredible experimental rock album Permanent Damage, produced by Frank Zappa, back in 1969. Des Barres will bring her one-woman show to the Rabbit Box to share her wit, wisdom, and firsthand experiences with everyone from Mick Jagger to the Manson Family. (Rabbit Box Theatre, 8 pm, 21+) AUDREY VANN

FRIDAY 10/31

Shea Couleé Presents Creepy.Sexy.Cool.

(DRAG) Chicago-based drag icon, recording artist, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner Shea Couleé is embarking on their first-ever headline DJ tour and bringing a “Halloween-inspired celebration of fantasy and fierce beats” to six different cities, and Seattle is lucky enough to host their tour stop on actual Halloween. Famed Chicago DJ MISTER WALLACE will join them, as will their drag sisters Kerri Colby, Aja, and Luxx Noir London. According to Shea, costumes are “not just encouraged, but expected,” so be sure to serve “dark glamour meets ’90s nostalgia” to avoid having to sashay away—there might just be a prize awarded for the most sickening look. (Showbox, 9 pm, 21+) JULIANNE BELL

SATURDAY 11/1

Jimmy O. Yang

(COMEDY) Hilarious Asian-millennial perspectives spill forth from Jimmy O. Yang at a rapid pace in his stand-up performances. Sure, the actor and former strip-joint DJ covers some familiar ground: relationships, parent-child interactions, the importance of friendships, how different cultures talk about money, media representation of his people—and the pressure he feels as a high-profile Asian to do his tribe proud. But the Chinese American comic also tackles some less common subjects, such as the feet etiquette of different cultures, the limited options for Halloween costumes among Asians (“I was Bruce Lee for six years.”), whether it’s okay for Asians to say the n-word when singing along to rap songs, as well as an advanced lesson on how to tell Asians apart by the sound they make when they’re disappointed. He also does the best tai-chi joke I’ve ever heard. With his acting chops honed in TV comedy shows such as Silicon Valley and Space Force and the movie Crazy Rich Asians, Yang has become an efficient and super-expressive joke machine. (Paramount Theatre, 7 pm & 9:30 pm, all ages) DAVE SEGAL

SUNDAY 11/2

Sea-Meow Con

This beautiful beast made an appearance at last year's Sea-Meow convention. See more wonderful kitties this year at Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, November 1–2. MADISON KIRKMAN

(CATS) Dog people have the luxury of showing off their pets on daily walks, but we cat owners have to settle for photos, hoping that an image can convey our cat’s unique personality and star power—it’s not fair! Sea-Meow Con offers a rare oasis for cats and cat owners to strut their stuff in public, with two days dedicated to our feline friends. There will be merchants slinging cat-related goods (for both humans and cats), advocates, furries, speakers, musicians, filmmakers, and more. There will also be plenty of social cats on-site, including on leashes, in strollers, and in fenced areas for cuddling. (Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 10 am, all ages) AUDREY VANN

