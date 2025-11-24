MONDAY 11/24

Christopher Marley: Exquisite Creatures

(BUGS) Dead bugs may seem like a strange medium for artistic expression, but Christopher Marley has made a career out of arranging the corpses of insects, lizards, birds and more while simultaneously fighting for the conservation of the creatures he makes artistic use of. He sustainably harvests and preserves every beetle body, butterfly wing, and crab shell he uses to precisely arrange his kaleidoscopic mosaics. Less creepy crawly and more visually fascinating, the exoticism of the creatures on display and the ability to see them up close is reason enough to visit this curious exhibit. (900 Alaska Way, all ages) BRI BREY

TUESDAY 11/25

Built to Spill, Papas, Larry Yes

(MUSIC) Built to Spill is the best thing to come out of Idaho since the potato crop. Doug Martsch has been rocking out Boise-style since ’92. In that sense, they’re a “legacy act.” But good songs never die, and There’s Nothing Wrong With Love and Keep It Like a Secret are timeless because they were never super on trend. Built to Spill always did its own thing. (But if you’re worried the new-ish songs from 2022’s When the Wind Forgets Your Name will ruin your precious nostalgia, even these “new” songs were written a long time ago.) The band is joined by Boise’s Papas and Portland’s Larry Yes, two artists so small that putting them on this bill with indie-rock legends is, like Built to Spill, rad, old-school scene love. (Neptune Theatre, Nov 25–26, 8 pm, all ages) VIVIAN McCALL

WEDNESDAY 11/26

Minus the Bear: Menos El Oso 20th Anniversary Tour

(MUSIC) Seattle loves Minus the Bear, and for good reason: they've been playing energetic rock shows here for over two decades, and even played the last show of their farewell tour at the Showbox in 2018. Lucky for us, the quintet reunited this year, putting out a 20th anniversary deluxe edition of their sophomore release, Menos el Oso, and promising to play the album in its entirety on tour. They return to the Showbox for three shows in November, and I know hardcore fans are going to go to every one, just in case this is indeed the last time they play their hometown—plus, they're mixing it up each night with a different local band on the lineup. Minus the Bear is known for their guitar-filled math rock, incorporating influences from pop and punk in a way that inevitably gets everyone in the audience headbanging. (Showbox, Nov 26 and Nov 28–29) SHANNON LUBETICH

THURSDAY 11/27

Bake a Pie

BILLIE WINTER

(FOOD) Pies are the most complicated "simple" dessert in the world. "Bake a pie!" they say. The crust is just a few ingredients!" they tell you. Liars. Yes, the best crust is one of just flour, butter, salt, and water, but you must have them all in exact proportions and handle them with care to achieve delectably flaky results. Over mix? Tough crust. Not enough butter? Dry. Too much water? The dreaded soggy bottom. For those who flex their pie-making muscles just once a year for Thanksgiving, stop it. Let Coyle's Bakeshop help. Not only do they have pie tutorials on Instagram, but their Greenwood shop is stocked with supplies, including pie dough and pie shells, and yes, they're open early on Thanksgiving morning. (Coyle’s Bakeshop, 7 am-11 am) MEGAN SELING

FRIDAY 11/28

Record Store Day Black Friday 2025

(SHOPPING/MUSIC) It's almost impossible to escape the consumerism of Black Friday, so why not support a local record store while you're at it? If you're looking for special Record Store Day releases, I recommend making these shops your first stop, but casually flipping through crates can be a nice break at any point in your hectic shopping day. Participation varies store-to-store, but expect sales, exclusive merch, and extended hours; West Seattle's Easy Street Records opens at 7 a.m. and serves up free coffee and bacon as a little added incentive to get there early. Highlights from this year's exclusive RSD releases include The Original Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan on vinyl for the first time (with never-before-seen liner notes), a paper airplane-shaped record from King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, and the soundtrack to Wicked For Good, which was released in theaters last week. Check out the RSD website for a full list of participating stores. SHANNON LUBETICH

SATURDAY 11/29

Come From Away

(THEATER) Ugh, I love Come From Away more than I can articulate. The hit musical tells the story about the small town of Gander, Newfoundland coming together to help the passengers on 38 planes stranded there after American airspace closed on 9/11. It is a musical that reminds us of the generosity of strangers and the goodness that persists in spite of large-scale evils. Come From Away got its start at the Seattle Repertory Theatre a decade ago when producers staged an early version of the show. It returns to that stage this fall, but the show won’t be the same version we all know. The Rep is putting a twist on Come from Away this year. All I know is there will be an emphasis on actors also playing musical instruments. Whatever version of Come From Away graces Seattle stages, I’m excited to see it and be welcomed back to The Rock. (Seattle Repertory Theatre, through Jan 4, various times) NATHALIE GRAHAM

SUNDAY 11/30

UMI – People Stories World Tour

(MUSIC) On people stories, the highly anticipated follow-up to Seattle-born singer UMI's 2022 debut Forest in the City, the soul artist turns personal reflections and fan confessions into deliciously groovy tracks. This isn't the first time UMI has used her music to promote collective healing: she last stopped in Seattle on her Meditation tour, which included an opening yoga flow, breathwork, journaling, and an intimate acoustic performance. The new album explores questions such as "How can I be happy if the world is unhappy?" and "What if I did a psychedelic trip on my lunch break at the grocery store?" (if you want to learn more about the stories behind the songs, check out her Instagram post). Blending influences from R&B, folk, reggae, and Japanese pop, UMI's music grabs your attention, then pulls at your heartstrings. (The Showbox, 8 pm, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH