MONDAY 12/8

Collide-O-Scope Xmess: Final Show Hosted by Shane Wahlund and Michael Anderson

(FILM) We’ve reached the end of an era, and it's time to take the strangest sleigh ride you’ll ever embark on. Collide-O-Scope is back with an all-new Xmess spectacular: a deliriously demented collage of vintage holiday oddities, freaky film scraps, and found-footage delights, all stitched together by hosts Shane Wahlund and Michael Anderson. This year’s show is especially poignant, as it’s the final Collide-O at Here-After—the beloved Crocodile venue closing its doors along with Madame Lou’s. Be sure to show up and support the campy thrills, deep-cut ephemera, and big laughs that make Collide-O so special. Plus, enter for some special prize drawings to send you off with a sugar-plum sparkle. (Here-After, 8 pm, 21+) LANGSTON THOMAS

TUESDAY 12/9

Bye Bye Love

(FILM) This lost gem of Japanese independent cinema came out in 1974 and was rediscovered in a film lab warehouse in 2018, leading to its restoration and distribution in America for the first time in 50 years. Evoking the doomed atmosphere of Gregg Araki and the stylish surrealism of Jean-Luc Godard, director Isao Fujisawa’s sole feature film introduces us to Utamaro, a nihilistic vagabond who crosses paths with the beautiful genderfluid shoplifter Giko. Before long, the star-crossed pair must go on the lam for murder and embark on a summer trek through Japan. In short, it’s a queer crime road-trip movie with a Japanese take on French New Wave—what more could you possibly ask for? (The Beacon, various showtimes, through Dec 11) JULIANNE BELL

WEDNESDAY 12/10

The Stranger's Holiday Drink Week 2025

Drinks from left: The Dandy of King Street Crossing's Port Moody, the Runaway's Chocolate Peppermint Martini, and Big Mario's Spiced Cranberry Orange Mule. COURTESY OF RESPECTIVE BARS

(FOOD & DRINK) Ready to get your nog on? The Stranger’s Holiday Drink Week is back, serving up a citywide lineup of festive libations that put mulled wine and spiked hot chocolate to shame. Once again, every limited-edition beverage is just $12 as participating bars and restaurants roll out exclusive holiday-themed cocktails ranging from cozy classics to creative “cups of cheer” you will not find on a normal menu. Round up your band of merry fools and bundle up in your warmest gear to embark on this year’s self-guided winter bar crawl. (Full list of participants here, through Dec 14) LANGSTON THOMAS

THURSDAY 12/11

Mt Fog, Von Wildenhaus, Power Strip

(MUSIC) Seattle-born trio Mt Fog uses minimalist electronic sounds and ethereal vocals as a magic wand to “evoke magical spaces, real and imagined.” Their 2024 album, ultraviolet heart machine, gained critical praise due to its whimsical marrying of Björk-style growls with sparkly ’80s synths. Now, the band is back with a new song, “Look Inside,” which they will debut at this single release show along with a snazzy new music video directed by artist Sean Downey with illustrations by Dena Zilber. This show is a must for fans of Cocteau Twins, the Sugarcubes, Kate Bush, Sinéad O’Connor, and Siouxsie & the Banshees. Don’t miss opening sets from cinematic indie-pop outfit Von Wildenhaus and improvisational ambient project Power Strip. (Sunset Tavern, 8 pm, 21+) AUDREY VANN

FRIDAY 12/12

Peter Ferguson + John Brophy + Jean Labourdette

Peter Ferguson's "The Elopement of Our Beloved Comrades" will be at Roq La Rue through January 11. COURTESY OF ROQ LA RUE

(VISUAL ART) Three solo shows under one roof at Roq La Rue offer paintings of the jaw-dropping ilk. Each artist wields the paintbrush like a Dutch master, and each delves headlong into the realm of dark fairy tale with their unique twist. Montreal-based Peter Ferguson (described as “Norman Rockwell meets H.P. Lovecraft”) offers luminous (yet somehow dim) visions of sepia-drunk cityscapes and other scenes frozen in time that send the mind spiraling in search of a story. Jean Labourdette’s hyperrealistic miniatures of birds, skulls, and other ephemera are often only two or three inches in size, encased in vintage hinged gilt wood casings or antique reliquaries. John Brophy’s oil paintings of characters seem to glow from within: The shimmer of gathered fabrics, reflecting pools of satin, gloss of grass, and threads of delicate pointelle lace will have you hopelessly, luxuriously lost in the details. (Roq La Rue, 6-9 pm, through Jan 11) AMANDA MANITACH

SATURDAY 12/13

Equinox Studios: 19th Annual Very Open House

(PARTY) For nearly two decades, Equinox Studios in Georgetown has been a hub for arts. Sited in a World War II-era factory, the complex oozes that Georgetown gearhead grit and realness and is home to over 150 artists, from dancers and ceramicists to blacksmiths and painters (such as the brilliant Beth Gehan and Mary Ann Peters). We know that Georgetown loves to throw a good party, and this December iteration of the Georgetown Art Attack will be one for the books, as it syncs up with the Equinox open house (the annual event usually draws 6-8k visitors). Festivities this year include a pop-up Native Art Market, a host of food trucks, and artist-made fire pits scattered through the block. Live music starts at 4 p.m. with nance!, Flesh Produce, the Noble Manes, Bandski, Sirens of Serpentine Bellydancers, Night Owl, Town Forest, and Lil Lebowsxi. And since it’s Georgetown, of course there will also be a renegade marching band on the premises. (Equinox Studios, 3 pm–late) AMANDA MANITACH

SUNDAY 12/14

Antibalas, Midpak

(MUSIC) Fela Kuti and Tony Allen may be dead, but their pioneering Afrobeat legacy powers on with more voltage than ever in the 2020s. One of these revolutionary Nigerian musicians’ most skillful disciples, NYC’s Antibalas, have been fanning Fela and Tony’s artistic flames with unmatched fluency and funkiness for a quarter century. The intricate, interlocking polyrhythms, the triumphant horn charts, and the liberatory political lyrics build into perpetual-motion machines that make you think, against all logic, a more just world is possible. Following the departure of long-running singer Duke Amayo after 2020’s Fu Chronicles, Antibalas have returned with the all-instrumental album, Hourglass, which harks back to the group’s first principles, but with greater subtlety. It’s fairly certain that Fela and Tony would bust moves in approval. Opening will be Seattle quartet Midpak, whose serpentine and explosive funk laces African, Latin, and psychedelic elements into potent, party-starting jams. (Hidden Hall, 8 pm, 21+) DAVE SEGAL