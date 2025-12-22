MONDAY 12/22

Sippin Santa

(FOOD & DRINK) This holiday-tiki-themed pop-up (a spinoff of Miracle on 2nd at nearby Rob Roy) returns to Belltown with a curated list of cocktails served in seasonal vessels. From classic drinks like a Jungle Bird served in a Santa-hat-wearing pelican mug to inventive originals like the "Frost Bite" (tequila, sage, pineapple, lime, cranberry syrup, and spiced cranberry bitters in a Santa shark cup), the menu has fun options that will warm the ice-cold heart in even the Scroogiest of us. New for 2025: the "Designated Sledder," a zero-proof option made with lime, coconut, pineapple, pandan syrup, and tonic water. The bar’s soundtrack of remixed holiday tunes and classics matches its decor, where stockings and lights have been hung with care and everything that could be covered in wrapping paper is. (Navy Strength, through Dec 25, 21+) SHANNON LUBETICH

TUESDAY 12/23

The 29th Annual Model Train Festival

(TRAINS) If you think model trains are boring, this is the perfect event to broaden your horizons. The Model Train Festival returns to the Washington State History Museum with a vast array of meticulously crafted layouts from railroad clubs across the region. Visitors can marvel at miniature steam engines, downsized Western Washington landscapes, and even the museum’s own massive permanent layout, which is apparently the largest in the state. Train operators are on hand to answer questions, and the auditorium is screening train-themed flicks throughout the festival. (Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, through Jan 1, all ages) LANGSTON THOMAS

WEDNESDAY 12/24

Lady Vengeance

(FILM) This bloody 2005 South Korean thriller, the third and final installment in director Park Chan-wook’s Vengeance trilogy, made the short list for my personal favorites of 2025 and has unexpectedly become my new favorite feel-good holiday movie. It tells the story of Lee Geum-ja (Lee Young-ae), a female prisoner who was framed for the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old schoolboy. While in prison, she performs remorse and spiritual conversion to curry favor with the public, but as soon as she’s out, she is hell-bent on revenge. The film juxtaposes the potential for ugliness and sweetness in humanity to great effect, culminating in a surprisingly poignant conclusion in the snow that would be perfect to watch on Christmas Eve. It will also make you really want a polka dot dress, a leather trench coat, and blood-red eyeshadow. (Be warned that this movie contains some hard-to-watch scenes of sexual violence and child abuse, so proceed with caution. For a less violent Christmas Eve viewing alternative, may I suggest The Umbrellas of Cherbourg?) (Streaming free on Tubi, Pluto TV, and Kanopy, and also available to rent at Scarecrow Video) JULIANNE BELL

THURSDAY 12/25

Watch Lord of the Rings and Get High

(CHRISTMAS) I’m a Seattle transplant celebrating my tenth holiday season away from family. But even without family, you are never really alone when you have a fellowship and some pipe weed to ring in the holiday. That’s why my Christmas Day suggestion is simple: Get high and watch The Lord of the Rings trilogy straight through. True LOTRians know this means the extended editions. (I can’t believe how many people have never seen the Funeral of Theodred.) If you are committing to a full journey through Middle-earth, strain choice matters. Fellowship is cozy, hopeful, and Shire-heavy, so start with something relaxing and euphoric like Space Queen. By The Two Towers, the plot thickens and demands focus, making Jack Herer the ideal companion. Return of the King is epic battles and emotional payoff, and Gelato 33 keeps things euphoric and grounded, and will prep you for a good cry all the way to the shores of Valinor. CHRISTIAN PAROCCO

FRIDAY 12/26

The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show

(PERFORMANCE) After eight years of extravagant holiday shows from drag queen icon besties Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme, I think it’s time to ask: Is this just The Nutcracker now? Do we still need The Nutcracker? In this theatrical tradition, the pair interview sentient snacks before being kidnapped and held for ransom by holiday traditions. Imagine if that lay on the shoulders of a junior high drama department. Well, it’s not a canon work yet; it changes every year. Don’t miss the singing-dancing sweetness of these two very different queens serving Christmas—because I’ll be telling your kids this is The Nutcracker. (Moore Theatre, various showtimes through Dec 28, all ages) SUZETTE SMITH

SATURDAY 12/27

Eat Dumplings at Korochka Tavern

(FOOD & DRINK) This little nook of a bar is easy to miss—a tiny storefront on 45th, tucked between Tres Lecheria and the Stop N Shop. But on a cold, wintry day, it’ll cure whatever’s ailing your soul. Their Eastern European menu is small, but I’ll tell you what to do anyway: at the very least, order the pickle plate and the vareniki (there are meat, vegetarian, and vegan options). If you’re still hungry, it’s time for Piroshki. And in the meantime, their cocktail menu is worth every moment of your time. We’ve emphatically recommended the Bonfire before, but we’ll do it again. And they house-make beet-infused vodka for their take on a lemon drop—the Lenin Drop. Once you’ve finished your food, and you realize that you’re not ready to leave the warm red light of the bar, it’s time for the Honey Cake. And when you leave, you’ll notice that you barely feel the winter chill through the padding of dumplings, good hospitality, and the beet vodka. (Korochka Tavern, open Tues-Sun [closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day], 21+) HANNAH MURPHY WINTER

SUNDAY 12/28

Roy Wood Jr.

(COMEDY) Now more than ever, we need comedians who speak truth to power (with caustic wit, of course), because the MSM have proved themselves to be entirely too complicit in downplaying and normalizing 47’s world-class corruption and enshittifcation of America. Thankfully, Roy Wood Jr. is on the case. He’s shown his heady mettle as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah and as host of CNN’s Have I Got News for You. His jabs and uppercuts from the left have caused deep bruises on many deserving mofos. As MC of the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Wood hilariously roasted Dems, Repubs, and the media in a tight 25 minutes. And his takes on race are among the most sizzling in the business, including this one: “But if we get rid of the Confederate flag, how am I gonna know who the dangerous white people are?” Beyond those topics, Wood has funny thoughts about relationships, fatherhood, white allies, the travails of grocery shopping, and the ramifications of getting a BBL, among other things. (Neptune Theatre, 7 pm, all ages) DAVE SEGAL