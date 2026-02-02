MONDAY 2/2

Rituals of Mine with LabRats & Rose Peak

See Rituals of Mine play her brand of electronic-influenced alt-R&B at Baba Yaga. JEFFREY LATOUR

(MUSIC) Terra Lopez has been making electronic-influenced alt-R&B since 2010—first under the moniker Sister Crayon, then changing the project’s name to Rituals of Mine in 2016. That year was a landmark one for the group, touring with alternative metal band the Deftones and celebrating the re-release of their sophomore album Devoted on a major label, but Lopez was on the verge of a mental health crisis. After processing the trauma of losing her father and best friend in a six-month span, Lopez released her third record—and first solo venture—HYPE NOSTALGIA in 2020. Rituals of Mine has since released a handful of singles, groovy and emotional tracks that have left me wanting more. They're on tour with support from jazz hip-hop fusion group LabRats, who double as the headliner's backing band. (Baba Yaga, 7 pm, 21+) SHANNON LUBETICH

TUESDAY 2/3

Yeobo Cafe and Bar

(FOOD) Yeobo, will you be our Valentine?? The name "yeobo" is a Korean term of endearment like "honey" or "sweetheart," which is fitting, because I'm extremely smitten with this Capitol Hill coffee shop. In fact, I'm writing this blurb there right now, enjoying a cup of roasted oolong tea while Norah Jones plays in the background. In our recent Complaints Issue, arts editor Emily Nokes begged local businesses to stay open later, whereas I lamented the lack of truly cozy coffee shops in Seattle, and Yeobo might just be the answer to both of our prayers—they even extended their hours to 9-ish pm daily as a direct response to Emily's complaint! They have delicious coffee drinks (I love the burnt honey miso latte), a selection of Friday Afternoon tea, and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails, plus kimchi breakfast sandwiches made with house-made gluten-free English muffins. There's always something fun playing on the TV, like Avatar: The Last Airbender, anime, or Kim's Convenience, and if you want some analog entertainment, they have a community library, puzzle exchange, and board games. This is the inclusive third space that the neighborhood desperately needed. Also, if you have some spare cash, consider donating to their GoFundMe to help them out with critical repairs and unexpected expenses so they can keep the lights on. (2332 E Madison St, 7 am-9ish pm) JULIANNE BELL

WEDNESDAY 2/4

Mark Z. Danielewski

Horror legend Mark Z. Danielewski will appear at Elliott Bay Book Company on Wednesday, February 2. LINDSEY BEST

(LITERATURE) Mark Z. Danielewski is most well known for his debut novel and postmodern horror cult classic House of Leaves, which famously requires active participation (including turning the book upside down at times) from the reader to decipher its multiple nonlinear narratives, cryptic text, and copious footnotes. Reading it feels like a descent into madness and will have you glancing around to make sure no one (or nothing) else is in the room with you. He’s now embarking on tour to promote his longest novel to date, Tom’s Crossing, which came out last October and clocks in at 1,200 pages. It’s a dark, epic Western horror hybrid that required 10 drafts and which Danielewski has said he considers the “pinnacle” of his work. Here’s a chance to catch a living horror legend in the flesh. (Elliott Bay Book Company, 7 pm, all ages, free) JULIANNE BELL

THURSDAY 2/5

aja monet

Experience poet, organizer, and musician aja monet's galvanizing voice at Town Hall Seattle on Thursday, February 5. FANNY CHU

(LITERATURE) Poet, organizer, and musician aja monet is a triple threat who’s in the business of activating rooms. Drawing from a lineage rooted in oratory practice, monet blends spoken word, music, and experience into something that feels more akin to a performance or communal offering than a standard reading. Her latest book, Florida Water, explores love, migration, climate grief, and community with a clarity that reflects, reveals, and unravels in equal measure. A Grammy-nominated spoken word artist and Nuyorican Poets Cafe Grand Slam Champion, monet creates urgent and intimate work. If you plan to attend, you’re in for a treat. Just be sure to stick around for the post-event Q&A hosted by Kiesha B. Free. (Town Hall Seattle, 7:30 pm, all ages) LANGSTON THOMAS

FRIDAY 2/6

Jade: That’s Showbiz Baby! Tour

(MUSIC) I constantly annoy everyone I know by bragging that I was three years early to knowing about Chappell Roan, so I need you to believe me when I say that former Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall is going to be a main pop girlie within the next couple of years. She’s already big in the UK and steadily gaining popularity stateside. No one else out there is doing it like her—I can't name another artist who dropped a fully art-directed visual album for their solo debut, but that's exactly what she did with That's Showbiz Baby. There are no skips, either. You can hear touches of all the great pop divas, like Gaga, Madonna, Kylie Minogue, and Diana Ross. The opener, “Angel of My Dreams,” about Jade’s ambivalent relationship to fame, is dreamy, celestial pop goodness reminiscent of “Lucky” by Britney Spears. I also love the track “Before You Break My Heart,” which samples a recording of Jade singing the Supremes’ "Stop! In the Name of Love" as a little girl, and which she says is written from the POV of her “younger self, begging me not to forget her and how far we’ve come.” (Paramount Theatre, 8 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

SATURDAY 2/7

Scent Lending Library at Fogue Studios

Follow your nose to the Scent Lending Library. FOGUE STUDIOS

(ART) What does God’s sweat smell like? Or the anoxic cold of Eau De Space? Smell for yourself out at the Scent Lending Library, an olfactory exhibition that arrived at Fogue after its five-month run at Olfactory Art Keller in New York. While determining the base note of divine perspiration may involve a smidge of poetic license, NASA did actually work with chemists in 2008 to recreate the smell of the void (as relayed by space-walking astronauts), and Australian-born documentary filmmaker turned olfactory artist Donna Lipowitz has bottled these distillations for your sniffing pleasure. There are over 100 scents to explore (70 of which are available to check out for two weeks at a time), including delightful nose poems like Old Luggage, Bermuda Triangle, and American Psycho, as well as more classic fare, including the oldest continuously produced perfume, Guerlain's 1889 Jicky. The sensory excursion to the world right under our nose is the perfect antidote to algorithm purgatory. (Fogue Studios and Gallery) AMANDA MANITACH

SUNDAY 2/8

The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo

(FILM) Set in the Chilean desert in the early '80s, director Diego Céspedes’s feature debut follows Lidia, an 11-year-old who was abandoned as a baby and raised by a fiercely loving queer found family. Their ragtag clan is ostracized by their sleepy mining town, blamed for a mysterious plague that is believed to be transmitted by a single gaze when two people fall in love. Lidia sets out to defend her loved ones and determine whether the rumor is true or not. The surreal Western explores AIDS panic, transphobia, violence, revenge, marginalization, and prejudice, mixing folktale vibes with the scrappy tenderness of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Shoplifters. (Northwest Film Forum, 3 pm and 6:30 pm) JULIANNE BELL