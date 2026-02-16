MONDAY 2/16

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart with Living Hour

(MUSIC) The Pains of Being Pure at Heart is one of those indie bands that shaped the soundscape of the late aughts. Their shoegazey, synth-spiked rock blossomed out of New York as the band played shows around the city and shared songs on MySpace (RIP). The Pains—as they're affectionately known—disbanded in 2019 after releasing five albums, but announced a reunion in 2024 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album with shows across Europe and North America. It's been over 10 years since the group played Seattle, and I can't wait to sing along to every word of "A Teenager in Love," a bouncy track off their self-titled debut fitting for the week after Valentine's Day. Canadian dream pop/fuzzy rock band Living Hour and Portland alt-rock group the Prids round out the lineup. (Vera Project, 7 pm, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

TUESDAY 2/17

Nicola Griffith

(BOOKS) Seattle-based author and self-described “queer cripple with a PhD” Nicola Griffith has received countless honors, including two Washington State Book Awards and six Lambda Literary Awards, and was inducted into MOPOP’s Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame in 2024. Her novels Hild, Spear, and Menewood explore the medieval era through a queer perspective, and she also cofounded the #CripLit movement with the late activist Alice Wong. Her latest work, She Is Here, is a new installment in PM Press’s Outspoken Authors series, in which “today’s edgiest fiction writers showcase their most provocative and politically challenging stories.” Griffith’s contribution combines fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and artwork to discuss topics ranging from disability justice to the distinction between love and ownership. (Third Place Books Ravenna, 7 pm, all ages, free) JULIANNE BELL

WEDNESDAY 2/18

History Pub: The Vanguard Generation: African American Artists, 1880-1918

(TALKS) Before the Harlem Renaissance, there was the Vanguard Generation, aka the first wave of Black artists and performers who helped shape American popular culture in the shadow of Jim Crow. Active in the years between the Civil War and World War I, many were the first in their families to be born free (or to attend college), creating art under extraordinary constraints. Drawing from newly uncovered archival documents, scholar Daniel E. Atkinson brings their stories of talent, conflict, and solidarity to life for this unique edition of History Pub. Hosted in partnership with Humanities Washington, this event is a reminder that Black innovation has always been foundational. (Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, 7 pm, all ages) LANGSTON THOMAS

THURSDAY 2/19

Young Dragon: A Bruce Lee Story

(PERFORMANCE) Keiko Green is a playwright, screenwriter, and performer who splits her time between Seattle and LA, and has written for TV shows like Hulu’s Interior Chinatown and the upcoming Apple TV series Margo’s Got Money Troubles. Last fall, Seattle hosted productions of two of her plays: Exotic Deadly: Or the MSG Play, a wacky time-traveling comedy set in 1999, and Hells Canyon, a chilling horror thriller. Now, there’s another opportunity to glimpse even more of Green’s impressive range with the Seattle Children’s Theatre premiere of her play Young Dragon, which shows Bruce Lee as an ambitious young man finding his place in the world in Seattle. I’m willing to bet audience members of all ages will be moved by Bruce’s journey to becoming a “flexible, fluid, and flowing master.” Seattle Children’s Theatre recently made the difficult decision to pull a two-week April run of Young Dragon from the Kennedy Center due to the impact of the Trump administration, which makes it even more important to support local productions like this one. (Seattle Children’s Theatre, times vary) JULIANNE BELL

FRIDAY 2/20

Next Exit

(PERFORMANCE) Meet j. chavez, a Seattle theatre maven who won the KCACTF (Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival)’s National Undergraduate Playwriting Award (whew), for their opus how to clean your room (and remember all your trauma). Their new play Next Exit deals passionately, yet sympathetically, with a man named Miguel trapped on a highway (sans car, I think), who is communing with and deriving philosophical companionship from a dead possum called Orlando. Some deer come out, and a Lady In Yellow, and a sinister force that threatens to eat up anyone and anything lingering too long by the sizzling side of I-5. I’m not clear on how this all flows together. But you should indubitably find out. (Annex Theatre, times vary, all ages) ANDREW HAMLIN

SATURDAY 2/21

Club 90s: Heated Rivalry

(PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE) I’m grateful for the spark of euphoria that the low-budget Canadian hockey drama Heated Rivalry has brought to the internet over the last few months. No matter what horrifying apocalyptic shit is happening in the news, NO ONE CAN TAKE THE COTTAGE FROM US. Composer Peter Peter’s soundtrack to the blockbuster show is equally as hot-and-heavy and obsession-worthy, and episodes also include some banger needle drops. At this rave, dance to Wolf Parade’s "I'll Believe in Anything,” and reenact the haunted club scene as Harrison’s cover of t.A.T.u.’s “All the Things She Said” blares. This trendy event aims to let off some collective steam and celebrate queer joy—all this sexual tension has to go somewhere outside of streaming “KISS!” at every Kraken game. (The Showbox, 8:30 pm, 18+) BRI BREY

SUNDAY 2/22

Bitchin Bajas, Geologist

(MUSIC) Don’t be deceived by Chicago trio Bitchin Bajas’ goofy name: They’re one of the world’s headiest groups. Evolving out of neo-krautrockers Cave, BB synthesists Cooper Crain and Dan Quinlivan and saxophonist Rob Frye have been enhancing their melodic chops, creating majestic tracks that would sound righteous filling Europe’s most ornate cathedrals. This past October at Neptune Theatre, they outshone their much more celebrated headliners Stereolab in a set that made me feel as if I were on five hits of Owsley. Animal Collective member Geologist (aka Brian Weitz) just released Can I Get a Pack of Camel Lights?, the follow-up to last year’s arcane, abstracted Americana LP, A Shaw Deal, with Sleepy Doug Shaw. The new hurdy-gurdy-powered album’s a mystical avant-rock trip that I dig more than anything his parent group have done. (Sunset Tavern, 8 pm, 21+) DAVE SEGAL