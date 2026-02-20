MONDAY 2/23

12th Annual Black & Brew Imperial Stout Festival

Explore some bold imperial stouts at Watershed Pub & Kitchen's Black & Brew Imperial Stout Festival. URBAZON/GETTY IMAGES

(FOOD & DRINK) The Black & Brew Imperial Stout Festival is back for a 12th year, and final pours are coming up fast. Running through Tuesday the 24th, the beloved stout fest returns with a tightly curated lineup of 15 rich, dark, and decadent imperial stouts from some of the best producers around the country. We’re talkin' big flavors, cozy vibes, and plenty of reasons to linger over a pint… or three. Grab a lover, a friend, or dare I say, a rival, and prepare to get bold and brave on the beer spectrum! (Watershed Pub & Kitchen, 11 am—11 pm, 21+) LANGSTON THOMAS

TUESDAY 2/24

Twin Peaks Day at Scarecrow

(TV/FILM) Diane, 11:30am, February 24th. Entering the town of Twin Peaks. Oh, we know these words well. They started something and they cemented this gloomy sliver of the world a place where the owls are not what they seem and where that gum you like is going to come back in style. If you are thirsting for some damn fine coffee (the fish was not in the percolator this time) or a sweet treat, head on down to Scarecrow Video. They’ll be supplying donuts and coffee that would make Special Agent Cooper smile. Plus, if anyone’s going to bring the eerie surrealism it will be the fine folks of Scarecrow—a video store still thriving in the year 2026. While you’re there, why not check out the first season? Maybe even Fire Walk With Me? Take it home and make your living room the Black Lodge, you freak. Also, you should celebrate. It’s only the second Twin Peaks Day since David Lynch died. He’d want you to feel existential dread today. (Scarecrow Video, 11 am—8 pm, free, all ages) NATHALIE GRAHAM

WEDNESDAY 2/25

clipping.

The experimental hip-hop trio clipping. comes to the Showbox on Wednesday, February 25. DANIEL TOPETE

(MUSIC) clipping. have let it be known that they spend a lot of time thinking about what space sounds like, but it’s their creative process that may capture the idea best: Aside from a few notable exceptions, they use no samples, no presets—they make every sound from scratch. In short, they create in a vacuum. Space also permeates their lyrics and concepts. Octavia Butler and Samuel R. Delany pop up in verses; they have entire albums billed as Afrofuturist space operas. But it’s important to remember the three humanoids amidst the sci-fi poetry: vocalist Daveed Diggs (whom you may remember as ol’ Tommie Jefferson in the original cast of Hamilton), and producers William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes. Hutson and Snipes graft jagged power electronics to the cyberpunk quilt, bold and discordant by design, while Diggs pens horrorcore anthems that he unleashes breathlessly. The result is like a cleaner, more theatrical Death Grips—both of which are equally beautiful and terrifying. Tonight’s show opener, Open Mike Eagle, is also not to be missed. (Showbox, 8 pm, all ages) TODD HAMM

THURSDAY 2/26

Dorothy Roberts

Dorothy Roberts will discuss her debut memoir The Mixed Marriage Project at Elliott Bay on Thursday, February 26. ERIC MENCHER

(BOOKS) During Black History Month, Dorothy Roberts’s debut memoir The Mixed Marriage Project feels especially resonant. Best known for her landmark work Killing the Black Body, Roberts turns inward in her latest release, examining her upbringing in a Black/white interracial family in '60s Chicago and the unfinished research project on interracial marriage that shaped her parents’ lives (and her own identity). Hosted at Elliott Bay Book Company, expect a packed house as Roberts dives into this sharp reflection on love, race, and family, and all the ways Black History Month invites us to reconsider how history exists inside our own homes. (Elliott Bay Book Company, 7 pm, free with RSVP, all ages) LANGSTON THOMAS

FRIDAY 2/27

Babylon Death Party

(PARTY) The intimate Rabbit Box Theatre will host this evening of witchcraft, led by the psychic, medium, and ceremonial artist Mugga Rose (formerly KOOK Teflon), who recently returned to Seattle. Shamanic arts throat singer Soriah will cultivate otherworldly vibrations, followed by an occult performance by storyteller and psychic Doña Macabra. Meagan Angus, Hannah Haddix, and Gabriela of All Gates Within will impart stories and spoken word, Mugga Rose will read from her book, and Jessica Henry and CURRĄŊ will curate a market full of “unique, peculiar, one-of-a-kind creations” from artists. The night is also in part a tribute to the late “fire-tongued, spell-bright, never forgotten” witch Jaguar Bullet. (Rabbit Box Theatre, 7–10 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

SATURDAY 2/28

2026 HUMP! Film Festival

Look, HUMP! is always good. You already know that this indie porn festival is nothing like the 5-minute clips you watch while bathed in the cold, blue, loveless light of your laptop. They’re creative and silly and usually feel like a friend is sharing their new, naked, art project with you. But if the trailer for this year is any indication, this year’s spring lineup isn't one to miss. It has stop-motion praying mantises, pottery, a sexy Bop It, and the Starfish Sex Beetle. One person managed to weave in sanitation workers and labor solidarity into their submission. Another clearly knows what it’s like to bomb on stage as a standup comedian, and used the power of porn to reimagine it. This festival only happens twice a year, and it’s never the same. Don’t miss this one. (On the Boards, 6:30 pm, 21+) HANNAH MURPHY WINTER

SUNDAY 3/1

säje

(MUSIC) The jazz-vocal quartet säje (rhymes with “beige”), took home two Grammys between 2023 and 2025. They consist of Sara Gazarek, Seattle native and graduate of Roosevelt High’s mighty jazz program; Amanda Taylor, also of our fair city; Johnaye Kendrick, a San Diego native who moved north to teach at Cornish College of the Arts; and Erin Bentlage, who came out from Vermont to teach in Los Angeles. They blend jazz, soul, blues, pop, folk, and Gazarek’s ever-evolving experimental edge, into an elaborate mix emphasizing complex chords and braided vocal parts. They solve problems neatly, too—stuck without a recording studio during the pandemic, they rented an Airbnb and dragged their own gear into it. That’s how they clocked their first Grammy. Excelsior! (Jazz Alley, 7:30 and 9:30 pm, all ages) ANDREW HAMLIN

