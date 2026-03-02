MONDAY 3/2

Michael Pollan: A Journey Into Consciousness

Mull over the mystery of consciousness with Michael Pollan at Town Hall on Monday, March 2. CHRISTOPHER MICHEL

(BOOKS) I fucking love Michael Pollan. Does it feel super nerdy to live and die for the words of a bald white man? Oh yeah. But to me, few contemporary writers have reshaped public conversations about the mind quite like he has. His 2018 bestseller How to Change Your Mind remains a landmark work (and one of my favorite books) for its reframing of psychedelics from countercultural taboo to scientific inquiry and therapeutic possibility. But in 2026, Pollan has turned his attention even deeper inward with A World Appears: A Journey Into Consciousness. Released just last month, it’s an ambitious exploration of consciousness itself, blending neuroscience, philosophy, literature, and psychedelic research, to investigate one of humanity’s oldest mysteries: why it feels like something to be alive at all. Learn all about it straight from him at this Town Hall talk! (Town Hall Seattle, 7:30 pm, all ages) LANGSTON THOMAS

TUESDAY 3/3

Esther Rose

New Orleans native Esther Rose will show off her range at Sunset Tavern on Tuesday, March 3. ASH WRIGHT

(MUSIC) I discovered Esther Rose in 2017 when she released her debut, This Time Last Night, an intimate country/folk album that feels like she’s playing for you around a campfire. Now on her fifth studio album, Want, the New Orleans native defies the expectations of what an Esther Rose album can be with bold indie rock arrangements and fuzzed-out guitars. As it’s depicted on the album’s cover, with Rose in a gauzy white cotton dress beside a Rose in a black pleather catsuit, the album balances hard and soft, juxtaposing songs like the Liz Phair–esque track “Ketamine” with the stripped-down piano ballad “Color Wheel.” The album also includes “Scars,” a duet with Seattle-based troubadour Dean Johnson—we love to see it! For this local date, Rose will be joined by fellow New Orleans singer-songwriter Thomas Dollbaum. (Sunset Tavern, 8 pm, 21+) AUDREY VANN

WEDNESDAY 3/4

Tigran Hamasyan - Manifeste

Tigran Hamasyan brings his experimental brand of contemporary jazz to Neptune Theatre on Wednesday, March 4. ARNOS MARTIROSYAN

(MUSIC) Armenian pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan makes arthouse contemporary jazz; like the film genre I'm stealing the name from, it's independent, experimental, and thought-provoking. His unique combination of jazz improvisation, prog rock, and Armenian folk music has gained him recognition around the world: Hamasyan earned the top spot at Switzerland's Montreux Jazz Festival’s piano competition as a teen, winning the prestigious Thelonious Monk International Jazz Piano Competition a few years later. He released his 13th full-length record, Manifeste, last month, which takes the listener on a cinematic journey both sonically and literally—he recorded it across studios in Athens, Moscow, LA, and Yerevan, Armenia. Get swept up in an evening of music that jumps, twists, and turns in lively and unexpected ways under Hamasyan's inspired direction. (Neptune Theatre, 8 pm, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

THURSDAY 3/5

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

View works like "The Echo Chamber" by artist Eric Louie at Foster/White Gallery's group exhibition "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once." ERIC LOUIE

(ART) This spring marks the 60th anniversary of Foster/White, one of Pioneer Square’s longest-standing fine art galleries. To mark the occasion, they’re bringing out a little bit of everything: works by some 55 represented artists, installed salon-style throughout the space. Alongside pieces by local legends such as Alden Mason and artists associated with the Northwest School, Foster/White’s roster spans a wide range of contemporary practices—from George Rodriguez’s ponderous ornamental ceramics and Ilana Zweschi’s algorithmic dances on canvas, to Eric Louie’s sheening metallic landscapes, and Casey McGlynn’s rough-hewn, punk poems gushing color. Word has it there will be cake on First Thursday. (Foster/White Gallery, 6–8 pm) AMANDA MANITACH

FRIDAY 3/6

Toody Cole

PNW punk legend Toody Cole will grace the stage at Tractor Tavern on Friday, March 6. HEATHER MACDONALD

(MUSIC) I once found myself sitting at a bar beside Toody Cole and told her that she was my all-time favorite bassist, to which she blushed and said, “Thank you, I’m trying really hard, and I practice a lot.” A telling response from a humble punk veteran who is far too cool to play it cool. Over the past five decades, Toody and her dearly departed husband, Fred, have kept Portland's music scene alive with their bands—Dead Moon, the Rats, Pierced Arrows, and several others—self-recording and self-releasing music in their self-built Clackamas County home. While it’s easy to take one look at Dead Moon’s drippy font and iconic skull logo and assume that their music is raucous, dark, and speedy, you might be surprised to find the tenderness that runs beneath, exemplified on vulnerable, slow-paced tracks like “Where Did I Go Wrong” and “It’s O.K.” At the center of Toody and Fred’s projects has always been love: love for the community, love of music, and love for one another. (Tractor Tavern, 8:30 pm, 21+) AUDREY VANN

SATURDAY 3/7

Lunar New Year Celebration 2026

(CULTURE) The Chinatown–International District Business Improvement Area’s annual Lunar New Year party returns this year, and so does its signature food walk. While the list of which restaurants will be participating wasn’t out before our publication date, you can count on neighborhood staples like Dim Sum King and Kau Kau BBQ to be included. The best part of the food walk? Too many choices. Last year, there were more than 40 businesses. Each one will offer $6 specials ranging from snacks like wings to drinks like boba. One time, I went with a friend and created a whole spreadsheet so we could maximize our time, stomachs, and money spent. Once you’re stuffed from all the food, you can head over to Hing Hay Park, where there will be a main stage with dragon and lion dance performances. And, hey, if you’ve got some of that lucky money to spend after feasting your way through the neighborhood, there will also be arts and crafts vendors. (Hing Hay Park, 11 am–5 pm, all ages, free) GRACE MADIGAN

SUNDAY 3/8

Emerald City Comic Con 2026

Connect with other fans at Emerald City Comic Con, March 5–8. WEST SMITH