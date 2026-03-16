MONDAY 3/16

Conan Gray, Esha Tewari

Texas-raised pop star Conan Gray will bring his romantic '90s vibes to Climate Pledge Arena on Monday, March 16. THEO WARGO VIA GETTY IMAGES

(MUSIC) If you can’t get enough of Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo, I hope you’re also listening to Conan Gray—he shares their songwriter and producer, the pop Midas hitmaker Dan Nigro (previously the lead vocalist in the indie rock band As Tall as Lions). Gray’s latest album, Wishbone, traces the rise and disastrous fall of a star-crossed gay romance with irresistible '90s panache, channeling Beck on the biting “Romeo” and the Cranberries on the tender “Care.” The standout “Vodka Cranberry” is a devastating torch song that showcases Gray’s soaring vocals and simply begs to be belted while drunk at karaoke. Gray has been donning chic pajamas and sailor-inspired outfits for the tour, so wear a comfy sleepwear set or dress to the nautical nines! (Climate Pledge Arena, 8 pm, all ages) JULIANNE BELL

TUESDAY 3/17

Kells 43rd Annual St Patrick’s Irish Festival

(FESTIVAL) For a whopping four decades and change, Kells’ St. Patrick’s Irish Festival has remained the beating heart of Seattle’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Hosted at the historic Butterworth Building near Pike Place, the 12-day extravaganza transforms the beloved pub into a hub of Celtic music, dancing, traditional fare, and communal revelry. On the docket this year: daily live performances (from folk ballads to Celtic rock), plus rugby watch parties, parade festivities, and plenty a perfectly poured pint. Check the fest’s website for the full schedule, and get ready for some craic. (Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub, 9 am–late, all ages) LANGSTON THOMAS

WEDNESDAY 3/18

ReWilding Seattle Gardens

Learn about gardening as environmental stewardship at Town Hall on Wednesday, March 18. ALAN MAJCHROWICZ VIA GETTY IMAGES

(READINGS & TALKS) Climate change is reshaping ecosystems across the Pacific Northwest. It’s no secret, but even the last few years have started to feel different. And not just in the seasons and birds and bees (the…actual avians and pollinators, mind you). Nowadays, it feels almost futile to compost, drive electric, or go solar. But as an eco-conscious community, it’s important to remember that even small backyard choices can have an outsized impact. That’s why ReWilding Seattle Gardens is such an important talk this spring. Bringing together local experts like mason bee advocate Dave Hunter and ecological designers Jessi Bloom and Bill Thorness, this evening will explore how native plants and pollinator-friendly practices can help restore balance. From supporting salmon habitats to rebuilding pollinator networks, join a conversation that reframes gardening as a form of environmental stewardship and a reminder that we can all cultivate a more resilient future, starting at home. (Town Hall Seattle, 7:30 pm, all ages) LANGSTON THOMAS

THURSDAY 3/19

Donny Benét

Ben Waples, better known as his Italo-disco persona Donny Benét, will serenade the crowd at the Crocodile on Thursday, March 19.

(MUSIC) Since spurting onto the scene in 2011 with Don’t Hold Back, a quirky nine tracks of tinny drum-machine lounge and 16-bit love songs, Australian multi-instrumentalist Ben Waples has developed his Donny Benét character into something of cult star on the Italo disco-referential/fetishized ’80s synth funk circuit. Benét has certainly captured the hearts of many with a presentation that is gleefully tongue-in-cheek, but there is no punch line per se. Suffice to say, the shtick is thicc, but as a classically trained jazz musician, Benét knows how to work it. Last month saw the release of Il Basso, the chronological follow-up to 2024’s Infinite Desires, though he has clarified it is a spiritual descendant of his 2022 single, “Le Piano” with a bass (as in his four-string) emphasis. Though his music is typically adorned with his sultry tenor crooning or softcore raps about consensual loving, Basso is entirely instrumental, but it still has all the pulsing, boxy four-on-the-floor to get you going. (Crocodile, 8 pm, 21+) TODD HAMM

FRIDAY 3/20

29th Annual Daffodil Day

Admire sunny spring blossoms at Pike Place on Friday, March 20. JOEL W. ROGERS VIA GETTY IMAGES

(SPRING) The clocks are forward. The birds are chirping. The rabbits are going to start fucking any second. The daffodils have burst forth from the earth, buttery and hopeful. Spring has sprung. The only way to celebrate is to venture down to Pike Place Market on March 20. The roof of the market turns yellow, lined with the happy flowers. Underneath the blooms tossing their heads in a spritely dance (Wordsworth, anyone?), you’ll be able to participate in the market’s annual Daffodil Day. Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the market just gives away bundles of flowers. You’ll need to be quick, though—the free daffodils go quickly. If worse comes to worst, you may need to prepare for daffodil battle. Stems can poke an eye out. (Pike Place Market, 11 am–2 pm, free) NATHALIE GRAHAM

SATURDAY 3/21

Taste Washington: The Grand Tasting

Prime your palate for a smorgasbord of food and wine at Taste Washington. GETTY IMAGES

(FOOD & DRINK) Washington is world-class in both food and wine (eat your heart out, Willamette Valley). But who has time to dine and sip at every accoladed eatery throughout the state? That’s where Taste Washington’s Grand Tasting comes in to celebrate our region’s top-tier culinary scene. With over 200 wineries pouring their latest and dozens of top restaurants (including one of my faves, Homer) offering thoughtfully crafted bites, the gathering is a snapshot of the PNW’s flavors. Plus, beyond tastings, attendees get a peek behind the kitchen curtain with live demonstrations and interactive experiences that bring guests closer to the chefs and winemakers shaping the region’s identity. Whether you're curious about what makes Washington an exciting food and wine destination, or just want to sip your way through as many grape varieties as humanly possible, this one’s for you. (Lumen Field Event Center, 1–5:30 pm, 21+) LANGSTON THOMAS

SUNDAY 3/22

Pillion

Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling play a 24/7 dom/sub couple in the sweet, kinky A24 film Pillion.

(FILM) A24’s kinky gay “dom-com” Pillion, adapted from the 2020 novel Box Hill by Adam Mars-Jones, was one of my most highly anticipated films of 2026, and it did not disappoint. English filmmaker Harry Lighton’s feature directorial debut follows the meek, guileless Colin (Harry Melling), whose life is turned upside down when he hooks up with gorgeous biker Ray (certified sexy freak Alexander Skarsgård) in an alley. Soon, Colin is initiated into the intriguing world of gay biker culture and BDSM and finds an unexpected sense of purpose and agency in his role as submissive. It’s a hot, funny, and surprisingly sweet meditation on sex and power—Secretary for the leather boys. Read our full review here. (Northwest Film Forum, times vary) JULIANNE BELL