The Love & Sex Issue 2024
I Find My Love Awake
The Ram-ifications of Breaking Your Own Rules
Love in Lockup
How I Proposed to My Wife from Prison
The Books of Love
A Poem Recommendation for Every Stage of a Relationship
Washington Needs a Strippers’ Bill of Rights
New Proposal Reduces Fees on Dancers, Increases Security
Take a Tour of Seattle’s Former Dens of Vice
Seattle Was Built on Sex Work—and Many of Those Buildings Are Still Standing
The Stranger’s 2024 Sex Survey Results
Orgies Slightly Up, the Binary Is Breaking, and Seattle’s Top Shortage Confirmed
Valentine’s Day finds us all in different seasons of the heart. Some of us are gushing with love for one, two, or even ten partners. Others are falling in, out, or around love. Some are mourning love’s loss, some are praising its absence, and some are working hard on learning to love themselves.
Poets have been thinking about all of this stuff for millennia, and in their carefully crafted or mad little scribbles we can find some guidance, or, at least, some much-needed company.
To help you suffer or savor whatever weather you’re facing, I’ve hung poem recommendations in decision trees based on the primary stages of relationships. I hope you find what you’re looking for. <3
Click the image to enlarge or download!