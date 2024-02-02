A Poem Recommendation for Every Stage of a Relationship

Valentine’s Day finds us all in different seasons of the heart. Some of us are gushing with love for one, two, or even ten partners. Others are falling in, out, or around love. Some are mourning love’s loss, some are praising its absence, and some are working hard on learning to love themselves.

Poets have been thinking about all of this stuff for millennia, and in their carefully crafted or mad little scribbles we can find some guidance, or, at least, some much-needed company.

To help you suffer or savor whatever weather you’re facing, I’ve hung poem recommendations in decision trees based on the primary stages of relationships. I hope you find what you’re looking for. <3

Click the image to enlarge or download!