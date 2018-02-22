10 Unique Seattle Margaritas To Try For National Margarita Day 2020 Spicy, Avocado-Based, Pineapple-Infused, and More Tequila Drinks To Try on February 22 (Or Any Time)

Agua Verde Cafe Admire the view as you sip Agua Verde Cafe 's bright pink prickly pear margarita.

This Saturday, February 22, is National Margarita Day, as good of an excuse as any to partake in some salty, limey elixirs with a side of tacos. However, that doesn't mean you need to settle for any old marg. Below, we've gathered a compilation of tequila-laced libations that venture beyond the usual blend—from spicy ones to avocado-based ones to pineapple-infused ones. You can also check out Olmstead's special National Margarita Day event, our recommended Mexican restaurants, and our food & drink calendar. And if tequila gets you in a planning mood (we won't judge), check out our Cinco de Mayo calendar.

Agua Verde Cafe

Sit on this lakeside Mexican cafe's patio on a sunny day and admire the view while sipping their vibrant pink prickly pear margarita. Their "Dawg margarita" pays tribute to nearby University of Washington with its bright purple hue (achieved with butterfly pea flower-infused Pueblo Vieja tequila) and a golden turmeric rim.

Barrio

The Northwest-inspired Mexican kitchen and bar's blood orange margarita is carbonated and consists of reposado tequila, cane syrup, lime, and blood orange.

Casco Antiguo

The Pioneer Square cantina’s Hot Pepper Margarita adds some heat with house infused serrano and habanero pepper tequila, orange liqueur, fresh citrus, and a chili-salt rim.

El Borracho

It doesn’t get cheaper than El Borracho’s El Cheapo, a four-buck wonder served frozen or on the rocks. They've also got pineapple-jalapeño, hibiscus, coconut, tamarindo, cucumber-honeydew, and house-infused habañero flavors.

Fogón Cocina Mexicana

In addition to a bevy of other beverages like spiked horchata and sangria, the Capitol Hill cocina makes a bittersweet tamarindo margarita with a chili-peppered rim.

El Grito Taqueria

The South Lake Union Mexican spot has a bright-fuchsia prickly pear margarita, made with cactus flowers.

Mezcaleria Oaxaca

At this Capitol Hill spot, which specializes in mezcal and stocks every variety available in Washington State, you can get a “mezcalita” made with the smoky spirit in lieu of tequila.

Nacho Borracho

The Capitol Hill watering hole Nacho Borracho is known for its beverages dispensed via slushie machine, such as its fruity watermelon margarita.

Pablo y Pablo

The spicy jalapeño margarita at the Wallingford Mexican restaurant is made with house-infused jalapeño tequila and garnished with a pepper.

Red Star Taco Bar

Fremont's Communist-themed taco shop serves a roasted pineapple margarita made with pineapple-infused Arette tequila, triple sec, and house sour.