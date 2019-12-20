113 Last-Minute and Affordable Winter Holiday 2019 Events in Seattle: Dec 20-29, 2019 Caroling Under a Canopy, a Charlie Brown Christmas Concert, and More $10-and-Under Holiday Events

Phinney Neighborhood Association The Phinney Neighborhood Community Chorus will lead you in holiday carols underneath Gary's Greenwood Auto Repair's rainproof canopy on December 21.

If you've been too busy shopping for gifts, baking cookies, or otherwise dealing with the responsibilities of everyday life to make fun holiday plans, you're not too late. We've rounded up all the seasonal happenings that don't require much advance planning and won't cost more than $10, from the Winter Solstice Night Market to a Charlie Brown Christmas concert, and from Collide-O-Scope: X-mess Edition to Populuxe Brewing's annual Orphan's Christmas Eve. For even more options, check out our complete winter holidays calendar.

Jump to: Fri Dec 20 | Sat Dec 21 | Sun Dec 22 | Mon Dec 23 | Tues Dec 24 | Wed Dec 25 | Fri Dec 27 | Sat Dec 28 | Sun Dec 29

Note: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day may affect dates for recurring events. Double check to be sure.