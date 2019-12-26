71 Free, Cheap & Easy New Year's Eve 2019 Events in Seattle A Moulin Rouge! Sing-Along, the Space Needle Fireworks Show, and More $20-and-Under Events

Happy New Year, Seattle! Shutterstock

COMEDY & PERFORMANCES

ComedySportz: New Year's Eve Special

Watch a special New Year's edition of the regular ComedySportz show, which pits two improv teams against one another.

(Fremont, $20)

New Year’s Eve with Dolly & The DJ!

Seattle's favorite seven-foot-tall drag queen Dolly Madison will pull out all the stops at this New Year's Eve edition of her recurring show filled with drinks and dancing.

(White Center, free)

New Year's Eve Open Mic

Try out your best jokes of 2019 at this special stand-up open mic, with the bar contributing $10 to the bar-tab pot for every comic who signs up. The audience will vote on a winner at midnight—the lucky comic will get the kitty and a 30-minute headlining set that very night.

(Ravenna, free)

FAMILY

Family New Year's Eve

Lake City families can spend a productive final morning of the year making calendars, writing down resolutions, and watching a ball (not the ball) drop from the balcony over sparkling cider.

(Lake City, free)

Sponsored In the tradition of Homo For The Holidays: JINGLE ALL THE GAY! Dec 6-29 Seattle's most deliciously queer and delectably extravagant holiday tradition returns to West Hall!

First Night 2020

First Night is an alcohol-free and family-friendly event in downtown Tacoma that features the “world’s shortest parade,” as well as a variety of performances across several stages, and interactive family activities. Best of all, it offers a Kids' Countdown, which rings in the New Year at 9 pm, making this the ideal spot for families and those with early bedtimes alike.

(Tacoma, $14/$18)

GameWorks New Year's Eve Pre-Party

Young gamers can celebrate early with a free balloon drop, lunch buffet, and hot chocolate bar.

(Downtown, free)

Happy Noon Year's Eve! With Magician Rick Anderson

Ring in the "noon year" 12 hours early with magician Rick Anderson.

(Burien, free)

New Year's at KidsQuest

If your kids are jealous of your New Year's Eve plans, an afternoon of storytime, bubble wrap-stomping, glittery tattoos, and live music will surely make them feel included.

(Bellevue, $13)

New Year's Eve Kid Party

Family New Year's Eve hack: Watch the ball drop on East Coast time and go to sleep before midnight. This big-screen broadcast of the Times Square tradition will also include a balloon drop, goodie bags for kids, a hot cocoa bar, and free popcorn and snacks.

(South Park, $10)

New Year's Eve Labyrinth Walk

If you'd prefer to end the year in a quiet, contemplative state, stop by Saint Mark's Cathedral to walk the perimeter of its indoor labyrinth (a replica of the one found in the Medieval cathedral of Chartres) while musicians play calming songs.

(Capitol Hill, free)

Winterfest New Year's Eve

Winterfest will close out another holiday season with a full day (and night) of affordable, family-friendly activities, from a live musical performance from soul and blues band Left Turn on Blue to the Fountain of Light dance party. You'll also be in a great spot to check out the Space Needle fireworks at midnight.

(Seattle Center, free)

FILM

Moulin Rouge!

SIFF will continue its tradition of ringing in the New Year with Baz Luhrmann’s ode to 19th-century Paris and 20th-century pop. You'll get a "bling ring," a drink, and the satisfaction of belting along with Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, and company.

(Queen Anne, $15)

The Room: Futuristic 2020 Edition

It's Tommy Wiseau for every occasion! Mark the end of this dominated-by-megalomaniacs year with a movie dominated by a megalomaniac as Johnny discovers his Lisa's perfidy and dissolves into incredible histrionics. Central Cinema says, "Let's watch The Room with advance technology glasses and see how Tommy Wiseau's tale brings light to the events of 2020." Ulp.

(Central District, $14/$16)

FOOD & DRINK

Chupacabra NYE 2020!

Feast your way into the '20s with tequila and tacos on Alki Beach.

(West Seattle, no cover)

Crawl Til the Ball Falls: Seattle NYE 2020 Bar Crawl

Get drunk off drink specials (like $3 beers, $5 wells, and $5 shots) at Pike Pub and other downtown bars until closing time.

(Various locations, $15)

New Year’s Eve at Matthews Winery

Nosh on globally inspired comfort fare like Pacific Northwest poutine, fondue grilled cheese sandwiches, and Southern-style buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches from Silver Spork, sip wine, and take in a performance by the Eastsiders.

(Woodinville, free)

NYE 2020 Solid Gold Soul

No cover is necessary for this evening of "celebratory snacks and nibbles" and "elegant dinner specials and festive cocktails," accompanied by vinyl soul, funk, and disco from DJ Blyssful.

(Queen Anne, free)

Obec Roarin' '20s New Year's Eve

Obec Brewing pledges to channel the "glitz and frivolity" of the roaring '20s with a period-inspired costume party and a free toast at midnight. Tummy Yummy Thai will provide snacks.

(Ballard, no cover)

MUSIC

Candi Pop New Year's Eve

If Lisa Frank were spending New Year's Eve in Seattle, she would probably be drawn to this glittery, rainbowy, unicorn-y dance party.

(Capitol Hill, $12)

Celebrate NYE at Cafe Pettirosso with DJ Paco

Throwback master DJ Paco (Still Ill, Twerk) will lay down your favorite hip-hop tracks from the '90s, 2000s, and 2010s.

(Capitol Hill, $10)

Central Saloon's NYE Extravaganza

Eric Blu's sound is a return to classic soul with an emphasis on heavy bass lines, a turn at clever storytelling, and a full set of horns, flutes, strings, and percussion to back up his work. The 11-piece group will be joined by Mister Blank on New Year's Eve.

(Pioneer Square, free)

Contour New Year's Eve 2020

Glam yourself up in glitter and gold and dance the decade away to hip-hop, Top 40, and EDM mashups with DJs Sensai Sloth, Fred Eddison, and the1nblak. You can also look forward to a light show, a free champagne toast, and drink specials.

(Pioneer Square, $20)

A Country Dancin’ New Years with Gus Clark

Gus Clark & the Least Of His Problems (aka his band members) will break your heart with sultry ballads on the last night of 2019.

(Ballard, $10)

ECSC/Dug/Wig Out New Year's Eve Dance Party!

Local DJs will disperse into two rooms to spin boogie, soul, funk, '60s R&B, and other feel-good vinyl offered up by Emerald City Soul Club, Dug, and Wig Out collectors.

(Belltown, free)

Future System 20/20 Vision NYE 2019

Let the Sneaky Tiki take you into the next decade with two dance floors and three bars of rap, trap, and techno thanks to DJs MK Pham, BassKids, Mr. Bizel, and Anti-Hero.

(Georgetown, $8-$15)

HOT STUFF 2020 - Trickbag Record Party

Blast off into 2020 with a special disco party courtesy of the Trickbag Record crew.

(Downtown, free)

Into the Darkness (A Retro Darksynth New Year's Bash)

If you prefer your celebrations to be soundtracked with dark synths and spooky reverb, look no further than this show with Tokyo Rose, Protector 101, Dead Royalty, FaceXHugger, and DJ PSYK.

(Capitol Hill, $15/$20)

Irish New Year

Do a jig and raise a glass of whiskey or Guinness at this New Year's Eve celebration with local Irish party band the Dread Pirates.

(Wallingford, free)

Lava Lava Hip Hop New Year's

Let DJ Cucuy bring you into 2020 with an all-night set of hip-hop jams.

(Belltown, free)

New Year's Eve at Cafe Racer

Vibey local rockers the Whags, kilcid band, and Shed will set a sunny tone for the new year at this bash that includes free champagne and hors d'oeuvres.

(University District, $15)

New Year's Eve Bash: The Commodores

One of the most renowned Motown and R&B/funk artists of all time delivers a free concert to ring in 2020. The band is a brand unto itself, going strong for over 50 years, with seven No. 1 songs, and over 70 million albums sold.

(Tacoma, free)

New Year's Eve at the Cuff Complex

Boomer Banks, the Wild Men of the West Productions, and DJs Dana Dub and Mohammed will take over the leather-positive four-bar club. Drink specials with Maker's Mark, Hornitos, and Tito's will keep you sauced enough to bust out your best moves.

(Capitol Hill, $20)

New Year's Eve Party with BDS and Mambo Pica Pica Collaboration

Seattle's most fun basement, the Belltown Yacht Club, will be graced by DJs Czar, Sharisse, and Djyambu, who will be spinning salsa, bachata, kizomba, mambo, reggaeton, and hip-hop into the wee hours. What's more, every guest will receive party favors and snacks.

(Belltown, $20)

New Year's Eve Party with SSDD, SPESH, Sundae Crush, DJ Funfetti

Steal Shit Do Drugs will incite joyous riots with their battle anthems, Spesh will rip into "beguiling, buoyant songs that chime with a muted optimism" (per Dave Segal), Sundae Crush will be their sweet dream-pop selves, and DJ Funfetti (of Tacocat) will keep you dancing in between sets at this exuberant New Year's Eve show. The arcade room will be up and running.

(Belltown, free)

New Year's Eve! Purple Strange, MKB Ultra, Down with People

Local guys Purple Strange will supply you with a healthy dose of guitar solos after sets from groove-rockers MKB Ultra, Down with People, and Oceans Faded.

(Shoreline, $10)

New Year's Eve with Vertigo Zoo and Jealous Dogs

Celebrate the end of 2019 with rock tributes to U2 and the Pretenders.

(Greenwood, $7)

New Year's Eve — Toe Tag, Detonator, The Dee Dees

Replace your champagne toast with a shot of moonshine and thrash around to punk-rock from Toe Tag, Detonator, and the Dee Dees.

(Georgetown, $15)

New Year's Party with Lushy

If you want to usher in 2020 with a swanky swagger and classy clinks of cocktail glasses, head to the Musicquarium, where Seattle mainstays Lushy will commandeer the stage with aplomb. Fronted by the delightfully versatile vocalist/percussionist Annabella Kirby, Lushy possess a chameleonic charm, bringing sophisticated grooviness to rock, pop, bossa nova, exotica, and new wave with an array of originals and covers that can fill a dance floor. I recently caught Lushy at Vito’s and they inspired a gaggle of middle-aged folks to bust vigorous moves. It was cute—and kind of shocking. DAVE SEGAL

(Downtown, free)

NYE + U

Best buds and DJs Troy Nelson, Atticus, Mike Steve, and Mikeymoomoo will team up for a "no cover, no frills, just friendship" NYE party.

(Capitol Hill, free)

NYE at GLC

Crusty punks Generation Decline will sing about "injustices that we face as a human race" to remind us of the challenges to come in 2020. They'll be joined at the Georgetown Liquor Company by Seattle grindcore outfit Pariah.

(Georgetown, free)

NYE BASH! with Mangy, Kids on Fire, Thrash Armstrong, BUGS!

End the year on an uproarious punk-rock note with local bands Mangy, Kids on Fire, Thrash Armstrong, and BUGS.

(University District, $7)

NYE PJ Party!

Dress up in your coziest for this pajama party with prizes for best outfits and karaoke all night.

(Phinney, free)

NYE SNAP! '90s Dance Party

Bid adieu to a gruesome year and ring in a better one with a New Year's Eve edition of the SNAP! '90s Dance Party. Trashy Trash DJs Ben Meadow, Mad Max, Colin Jones, Introcut, A.Madman, and others will spin a lot of Mariah Carey.

(Eastlake, $20)

NYE with Aaron Crawford

Country-Americana artist Aaron Crawford and his full band will shake up this honky-tonk joint on the last night of the year.

(Green Lake, $10)

NYE with Mctuff, Cole Schuster, and Ehssan Karimi

Groove around til midnight and past that with live sets by McTuff with Cole Schuster and Ehssan Karimi.

(First Hill, free)

The Official Neumos & Barboza NYE Dance Party

Bop to house and disco from the '80s to the present (that's three whole decades now, for those keeping score at home) with Double Sunrise Club DJs.

(Capitol Hill, $10-$180)

Outlander NYE Celebration

Shake it up to the sounds of Casting Shadows before the ball drops.

(Fremont, no cover)

Prohibition New Year's Eve Party

The Fremont bar the Barrel Thief throws a prohibition-themed party each year, with themed cocktails, champagne flights and specials, period swing music, and a midnight toast.

(Fremont, $10+)

Puget Sound Concert Opera Presents New Year's Eve, Italian Style

Puget Sound Opera will ring in the new year with Italian scenes and arias by Handel, Mozart, Puccini, Verdi, Donizetti, Bellini, and Ponchielli.

(Greenwood, $18/$20)

ReUnion with VJ Trent Von

Video DJ Trent Von will cue up the best '80s, '90s, and 2000s music videos before the '20s hit. Absolut Vodka drink specials will abound, as will free champagne at midnight.

(Capitol Hill, free)

Roaring '20s New Year's Eve Karaoke Party with L80 and Jackie Hell

The self-proclaimed "oldest gay dive bar" in the Pacific Northwest will throw a laid-back night of karaoke, champagne toasts, and performances by L80 (a local retro pop band whose name is pronounced "lady" and who describe themselves as "glitter, theatre, cinema, and an explosion of ear worms"), plus local drag legend Jackie Hell.

(Capitol Hill, no cover)

A Seattle Funk New Year’s Eve with Cecil Moses & the SGs

Get funky for the new year with live sets by Cecil Moses & the SGs and Jessica Lurie.

(West Seattle, $10)

New Year's Eve at the Wilde Rover with High Voltage

Western Washington-based cover band High Voltage will rock you into the new year with renditions of '80s and '90s jams.

(Kirkland, $10)

PARTIES

Downtown Renton New Year's Eve Celebration

Chrome Molly and the Kennydales will put on a free, all-ages show on New Year's Eve. Adults can booze and underage folks can cruise (straight to the soft-drink station).

(Renton, free)

Gold and Black New Year's Eve

The speakeasy-ish bar the Alley, specializing in Prohibition-era craft cocktails, is the perfect spot to welcome the '20s. Patrick Rifflin will perform live music.

(West Seattle, free)

Hey Babe! New Year's Eve Pajama Party

Save yourself from waking up on January 1 in your fancy clothes by partying in your coziest PJs with DJs Lelah and Vinnie. There will be a pajama contest, free bubbly, and a photo booth.

(Beacon Hill, $12/$15)

Irish Masquerade New Year's Eve Party

The luck of the Irish will pervade this masquerade party and hopefully leak into the new year. We wrote that ourselves, but we're not really sure what it means. We do know that the first 100 people in the door will get free masks and party favors and that there will be a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

(Downtown, $10/$15)

Larry's New Year's Eve Party

Nothing says "sophisticated grown-up party" like a room full of people in black and white cocktail attire. Get in on the fun, which will include drink specials, a live DJ and a lively countdown.

(Pioneer Square, free)

New Year's Eve BASH

DJ Pretty Please, drink specials, and a free midnight champagne toast await your arrival.

(Capitol Hill, no cover)

2020 New Year's Eve at Grim's

Knock back $3 wells, $10 cocktail specials, strawberry champagne, and Ciroc lemon drop martinis and party the year away.

(Capitol Hill, $20)

New Year's Eve At McMenamins

McMenamins' New Year's Eve celebration features live music from the Sin City Band and McDougall.

(Bothell, $20)

NYE at AM21

Get down with DJs Henski and Indica Jones and scoop up free New Year's Eve swag before turning your gaze toward the Space Needle's fireworks show (visible from the second floor). Plus, there will be free-to-play pool, bocce ball, ping pong, skee ball, and more.

(South Lake Union, free)

NYE Gatsby Dance Party

Break out your sparkliest '20s garb for a festive shindig with all the trappings of the Prohibition era, minus the collective anxiety around illegal booze.

(Capitol Hill, free)

NYE 2020: Party Of The Decade

This party promises "the year's hottest songs" and live body-paint models.

(Capitol Hill, no cover)

NYE 2020 Slumber Party & Pillow Fight

Ring in the new year Coyote Ugly style with a sexy pillow-fight party.

(Pioneer Square, free)

A Prohibitchin' Evening: Solo NYE

This cheap and cheerful '20s party will include themed food and drink specials, jazzy DJ tunes, and a midnight champagne toast.

(Queen Anne, free)

Roaring '20s New Year's Eve Party

Channel the sartorial zeitgeist of 100 years ago at this Prohibition-era costume party.

(Fremont, free)

Sylvia and Tess's Roaring '20s NYE

Set your hair in Marcel waves and draw on an exaggerated Cupid's bow for this formal-dress, '20s-themed bash hosted by drag queens Sylvia O'Stayformore and Tess Turbo, with drink specials, party favors, and a group costume photo shoot.

(Georgetown, free)

Targy's New Year's Eve Party

The no-frills bar will bring a live DJ, drink specials, and a 2020 countdown into the mix.

(Queen Anne, free)

A Very Normal New Year's Eve

If all the glitz and drama of other New Year's Eve events is giving you anxiety, consider this intentionally laidback event, which has no cover, no dress code, and invites you to "do what makes you happy."

(Everett, no cover)

SPECTACLES

New Year's Eve Fireworks at the Space Needle

Watch from wherever you can score the best view, whether that's a party like Art Marble 21's or your friend's roof.

(Seattle Center, free)