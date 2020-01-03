The Seattle Seahawks will head to Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday, January 5, to take on the Eagles in the Wild Card Round of the 2019 NFL playoffs (kickoff at 1:40 p.m. PST). If they win, they’ll be one step closer to playing in the Super Bowl (again). Here's where to watch the game at your local bar.
Domanico Cellars
Watch the Seahawks vs. the Eagles on the cellars' two televisions while you sip special beer and wine offerings.
Ballard
SIFF's Week Long Film Noir Festival Begins Valentine's Day 2020
Double J Saloon
Wear your blue and green to the Lake City watering hole for happy hour prices and drink specials all day long.
Lake City
Fuel
Storm the neon-soaked sports bar for breakfast food and a $6 cocktail (available after the Seahawks score their first touchdown) while you cheer on the Hawks.
Pioneer Square
Hula Hula
The tiki bar will dole out free hot dogs for game-watchers and screen the action on their 120-inch screen.
Capitol Hill
Northlake Tavern & Pizza House
The longrunning pizza joint will screen the game and offer their usual menu and beer items. If you get bored, check out the walls—they're covered in cartoons by Pulitzer Prize-winning artist David Horsey.
University District
Ounces
The Italian food truck Bella M'Briana will feed hungry game-watchers.
West Seattle
Populuxe Brewing
Watch the first Seahawks playoff game of the season over Mexican Cuban fusion fare from the Mexicuban food truck.
Ballard
R Place
Revel in all-day happy hour specials and free pizza at half-time as the two biggest birds of pro football go head to head.
Capitol Hill
Re:Public
The New American restaurant will cue up the game on their projection screens during brunch hours.
South Lake Union
Rhein Haus
Seattle Seahawks mascot Blitz, Seahawks dancers, the Blue Thunder drumline, and DJ Supa Sam will provide plenty of hype at this playoff party.
Central District
The Bridge
Tuck into pub grub and knock back craft brews during the game at this West Seattle mainstay.
West Seattle