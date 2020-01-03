Where to Watch the Seahawks' NFL Wild Card Playoff Game in Seattle This Sunday 11 Bars & Restaurants Showing the Seahawks vs. the Eagles on Jan 5, 2020

Russell Wilson and the rest of the Seahawks will take over Philly's Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday. THEARON W. HENDERSON/GETTY

The Seattle Seahawks will head to Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday, January 5, to take on the Eagles in the Wild Card Round of the 2019 NFL playoffs (kickoff at 1:40 p.m. PST). If they win, they’ll be one step closer to playing in the Super Bowl (again). Here's where to watch the game at your local bar.

Domanico Cellars

Watch the Seahawks vs. the Eagles on the cellars' two televisions while you sip special beer and wine offerings.

Ballard

Double J Saloon

Wear your blue and green to the Lake City watering hole for happy hour prices and drink specials all day long.

Lake City

Fuel

Storm the neon-soaked sports bar for breakfast food and a $6 cocktail (available after the Seahawks score their first touchdown) while you cheer on the Hawks.

Pioneer Square

Hula Hula

The tiki bar will dole out free hot dogs for game-watchers and screen the action on their 120-inch screen.

Capitol Hill

Northlake Tavern & Pizza House

The longrunning pizza joint will screen the game and offer their usual menu and beer items. If you get bored, check out the walls—they're covered in cartoons by Pulitzer Prize-winning artist David Horsey.

University District

Ounces

The Italian food truck Bella M'Briana will feed hungry game-watchers.

West Seattle

Populuxe Brewing

Watch the first Seahawks playoff game of the season over Mexican Cuban fusion fare from the Mexicuban food truck.

Ballard

R Place

Revel in all-day happy hour specials and free pizza at half-time as the two biggest birds of pro football go head to head.

Capitol Hill

Re:Public

The New American restaurant will cue up the game on their projection screens during brunch hours.

South Lake Union

Rhein Haus

Seattle Seahawks mascot Blitz, Seahawks dancers, the Blue Thunder drumline, and DJ Supa Sam will provide plenty of hype at this playoff party.

Central District

The Bridge

Tuck into pub grub and knock back craft brews during the game at this West Seattle mainstay.

West Seattle