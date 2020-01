Your Complete Guide to Seattle Events in 2020 The 275 Biggest Arts, Music, Food, Sports, and Cultural Events You Need to Know about to Have an Awesome Year

Bumbershoot Rest assured that Seattle's biggest music, comedy, and arts festival will return after all for its 50th anniversary over Labor Day weekend—mark your calendars for Bumbershoot 2020

Ready to make the first year of the new decade the best one yet? Start by mapping our your 2020 plans in advance with our comprehensive guide to the biggest events of the year, in every genre—the best resource to turn to when you need to refresh yourself on the major highlights of each month. We've rounded up the 275 biggest events that are already scheduled for the new year, the majority of which already have tickets on sale, so whether you're looking for a gift that doesn't require a trip to the store, you're planning a trip to Seattle and don't want to miss the city's biggest offerings, or you're overwhelmed by all of the events on our EverOut Things To Do calendar and just want the highlights, you'll find something of interest. Read on for options ranging from the grand reopening of the Asian Art Museum to the Seattle Food & Wine Experience , from Cher to the Broadway tour of Mean Girls , and from the Fremont Solstice Fair to the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

Jump to: Jan | Feb | March | April | May | June | July | Aug | Sept | Oct | Nov | Dec