Pop star Halsey will hit the White River Amphitheatre this summer with CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo in tow. Tickets for the general public go on sale next week, but pre-sales start Thursday.

We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like Whose Live Anyway?, Sasha Sloan, and Joywave, plus events that have just gone on sale, like the Seattle Opera 2020/2021 season. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.

Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified

ON SALE FRIDAY
COMEDY
Whose Live Anyway?
Fri March 6 at Moore Theatre

MUSIC
Black Violin
Fri May 8 at Paramount Theatre

Bombay Bicycle Club, Sports Team
Thurs April 30 at the Showbox

Dervish
Tues March 17 at Neptune Theatre

Dorian Electra
Thurs March 12 at Crocodile

Joywave
Sun May 10 at the Showbox

Luttrell
Fri April 10 at the Showbox

Rick Springfield
Fri March 6 at Tulalip Resort Casino

Sasha Sloan, Cyn
Sat March 28 at Neptune Theatre

PERFORMANCE
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
April 18-19 at Paramount Theatre

The Office! A Musical Parody
April 17-19 at Neptune Theatre

ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Halsey, CHVRCHES, Omar Apollo
Tues June 2 at White River Amphitheatre
Pre-sale tickets on sale Thurs Jan 9; public tickets on sale Fri Jan 17

Justin Bieber
Thurs May 14 at CenturyLink Field

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW
PERFORMANCE
The following performances are part of Seattle Opera's 2020/2021 season

Cavalleria Rusticana/Pagliacci
Aug 8-22 at McCaw Hall

Don Giovanni
Jan 16-30, 2021 at McCaw Hall

Elixir of Love
Oct 17-31 at McCaw Hall

Flight
Feb 27-March 13 at McCaw Hall

Tosca
Jan 8-23 at McCaw Hall

READINGS & TALKS
Chuck Palahniuk: Consider This
Tues Jan 14 at Third Place Books Lake Forest Park
Signing only