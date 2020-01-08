Buy Your Tickets to These 20 Newly Announced Seattle Events Before They Sell Out Halsey, Joywave, and More Events on Sale the Week of Jan 9, 2020

Pop star Halsey will hit the White River Amphitheatre this summer with CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo in tow. Tickets for the general public go on sale next week, but pre-sales start Thursday.

We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like Whose Live Anyway?, Sasha Sloan, and Joywave, plus events that have just gone on sale, like the Seattle Opera 2020/2021 season. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.

Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified

ON SALE FRIDAY

COMEDY

Whose Live Anyway?

Fri March 6 at Moore Theatre

MUSIC

Black Violin

Fri May 8 at Paramount Theatre

Bombay Bicycle Club, Sports Team

Thurs April 30 at the Showbox

Dervish

Tues March 17 at Neptune Theatre

Dorian Electra

Thurs March 12 at Crocodile

Joywave

Sun May 10 at the Showbox

Luttrell

Fri April 10 at the Showbox

Rick Springfield

Fri March 6 at Tulalip Resort Casino

Sasha Sloan, Cyn

Sat March 28 at Neptune Theatre

PERFORMANCE

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

April 18-19 at Paramount Theatre

The Office! A Musical Parody

April 17-19 at Neptune Theatre

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Halsey, CHVRCHES, Omar Apollo

Tues June 2 at White River Amphitheatre

Pre-sale tickets on sale Thurs Jan 9; public tickets on sale Fri Jan 17

Justin Bieber

Thurs May 14 at CenturyLink Field

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW

PERFORMANCE

The following performances are part of Seattle Opera's 2020/2021 season

Cavalleria Rusticana/Pagliacci

Aug 8-22 at McCaw Hall

Don Giovanni

Jan 16-30, 2021 at McCaw Hall

Elixir of Love

Oct 17-31 at McCaw Hall

Flight

Feb 27-March 13 at McCaw Hall

Tosca

Jan 8-23 at McCaw Hall