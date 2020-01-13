On Tuesday, January 14, at 6 p.m. PST, six Democratic presidential candidates will gather before the Iowa and New Hampshire caucuses in the first debate of 2020, co-hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register. Here's where to watch over beer and snacks.
College Inn Pub
Warren supporters will watch the debate action over pub fare and beers.
University District
The Growler Guys
If the promise of "hot pizza, cold pitchers of beer, and some civil but spirited politics" doesn't rouse you, we don't know what will.
Wedgwood
Hula Hula
Make the debates more fun by sipping discounted piña coladas and berry daiquiris and sticking around for karaoke.
Capitol Hill
Life On Mars
Head to the vegan vinyl haven to hear what the remaining Democratic candidates have to say.
Capitol Hill
The Riveter
Enjoy Molly Moon's ice cream and games during commercial breaks at this debate party co-hosted by Common Purpose.
Capitol Hill
Rogue Ales & Spirits
The 5th LD Democrats will provide sweet treats to debate watchers of all ages.
Issaquah