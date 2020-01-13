Where To Watch the First 2020 Democratic Presidential Debates in Seattle Six Viewing Parties for January 14

Did you miss these people? They'll be back on the debate stage (some of them, anyway—we're not wearing our glasses) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PST. DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES

On Tuesday, January 14, at 6 p.m. PST, six Democratic presidential candidates will gather before the Iowa and New Hampshire caucuses in the first debate of 2020, co-hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register. Here's where to watch over beer and snacks.

College Inn Pub

Warren supporters will watch the debate action over pub fare and beers.

University District

The Growler Guys

If the promise of "hot pizza, cold pitchers of beer, and some civil but spirited politics" doesn't rouse you, we don't know what will.

Wedgwood

Hula Hula

Make the debates more fun by sipping discounted piña coladas and berry daiquiris and sticking around for karaoke.

Capitol Hill

Life On Mars

Head to the vegan vinyl haven to hear what the remaining Democratic candidates have to say.

Capitol Hill

The Riveter

Enjoy Molly Moon's ice cream and games during commercial breaks at this debate party co-hosted by Common Purpose.

Capitol Hill

Rogue Ales & Spirits

The 5th LD Democrats will provide sweet treats to debate watchers of all ages.

Issaquah