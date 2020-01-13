The good news: The new date lines up with International Women's Day! Now you have even more time to ready your signs and prepare to join fellow supporters of equal rights in the procession kicking off in Cal Anderson Park.
Speaking of International Women's Day, other ways to celebrate this year include Be Bold Seattle (Thurs March 5 at Benaroya Hall), where speakers will hold forth on how to speed up the processes of gender justice and parity, and an encore production of Moscow Operetta's Anna Karenina shown on the big screen (Sun March 8 at Northwest Film Forum). For more, follow along on our complete International Women's Day calendar.