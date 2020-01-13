This Weekend's Seattle Womxn's March Has Been Postponed Due to Snow—Here Are the Details

RAMON DOMPOR Ready your signs for the fourth annual Womxn's March on Seattle , kicking off in Cal Anderson Park.

The bad news: Due to the snow, the fourth annual Womxn's March on Seattle —originally scheduled for this Saturday, January 18—will now take place on Sunday, March 8. According to a press release sent Monday morning, "Harsh winter conditions would make this outdoor event unsafe and inaccessible." The organizers instead encourage would-have-been marchers to participate in this weekend's MLK Day March

The good news: The new date lines up with International Women's Day! Now you have even more time to ready your signs and prepare to join fellow supporters of equal rights in the procession kicking off in Cal Anderson Park.

Speaking of International Women's Day, other ways to celebrate this year include Be Bold Seattle (Thurs March 5 at Benaroya Hall), where speakers will hold forth on how to speed up the processes of gender justice and parity, and an encore production of Moscow Operetta's Anna Karenina shown on the big screen (Sun March 8 at Northwest Film Forum). For more, follow along on our complete International Women's Day calendar.