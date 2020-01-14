Our arts & culture critics have already recommended 48 great things to do this week and our music critics have picked the 50 best music shows, but there are still hundreds more events happening. To prevent some of the quirkier and more extraordinary ones from slipping through the cracks, we've compiled them here—from a live recording of Mystery Science Theater 3000 to the Seattle Wine & Film Festival, and from a Trump vs. Bernie debate with comics Anthony Atamanuik and James Adomian to the Pacific Science Center's Model Railway Show. For even more options this week, check out our complete Things To Do calendar.
Note: Events may be canceled or rescheduled due to snow. Double-check to be sure.
- First Annual evo X SheJumps Film Festival
The first annual SheJumps festival presents ski films made by and starring women, including Laura Obermeyer's Dream Job, Jyosei, and Lexi DuPont's Shaped By Descent. Fremont Brewing will provide complimentary refreshments, duPont will hang around for a Q&A, and you can enter a raffle.
- Meaningful Movies: Generation Zapped
According to neuroscience professor Olle Johansson, humans are exposed to "a quintillion times" as many Radio Frequency Emissions as we were a decade ago. This documentary examines why that is. READINGS & TALKS
- Jennifer P. Wisdom: Millennials’ Guide to Work
Twenty- and 30-somethings navigating their first job—or their first job transition—can find helpful advice in Jennifer P. Wisdom's guide to the workplace for millennials. The author will appear for a live reading.
- The Living Snow Project with Dr. Robin Kodner
Dr. Robin Kodner, founder of the Living Snow Project, will discuss the phenomenon of pink snow—also called watermelon snow—caused by algae growth in alpine conditions. Settle in for some drinks and snacks to learn how you can help gather data on the subject.
- Raymond Fleischmann: How Quickly She Disappears
Thrill to a suspense story about twin sisters set in Alaska as former Hugo Fellow Fleishmann returns to read from his first novel. Mystery writer Urban Waite will accompany him. SPORTS & RECREATION
- Seattle Naked! Yoga and Pilates
Strip down for a combination of Vinyasa yoga and core-crunching Pilates, followed by a guided meditation.
TUESDAY-SUNDAYVISUAL ART
- At the edge of both
Serrah Russell and Zack Bent have curated a selection of artists who plumb "liminal spaces," evoking imaginary realms.
Opening reception Thursday
WEDNESDAYCOMMUNITY
- All About Owls
Learn interesting facts about everyone's favorite nocturnal predator from expert Connie Sidles. You may even hear some owls hooting in the trees. FOOD & DRINK
- Star Wars Party!
Enjoy treats inspired by George Lucas's galactic franchise (like cupcakes frosted in Chewbacca's furry likeness), plus a photo booth and specialty cocktails. GEEK
- Friends Trivia Night
Answer 50 original trivia questions about all 10 seasons of Friends with your friends. MUSIC
- BurlesKaraoke
Local burlesque performers will strip sultrily while you bashfully sing your favorite songs in karaoke.
- Tinkham Road
Bob Antone will grace you with Pacific Northwest logging and railroad songs and stories with support from a band of traditional folk musicians.
THURSDAYCOMEDY
- Trump vs Bernie
Donald Trump (Anthony Atamanuik, who spoofs on the Cheeto-in-Chief on Comedy Central's The President Show) and Bernie Sanders (James Adomian, also featured on The President Show and NBC's Last Comic Standing) will take the stage for a word battle to the death. COMMUNITY
- 2020 Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Community members and King County employees are invited to hear from John A. Powell, Director of the Othering & Belonging Institute at the University of California, Berkeley, a few days before MLK Day. The program also includes live music and spoken word performances. FOOD & DRINK
- Beer, Bowling, & BBQ!
Head to Lake City for a trifecta of delights: beers provided by Ten Pin Brewing Co. (with flights available for $9), food provided by Pecos Pit BBQ, and bowling provided by Ten Pin's 15-foot lane.
- Hard Kombucha Night with JuneShine
Sample boozy kombucha from JuneShine in flavors like blood orange mint and honey ginger lemon, and cozy up with some adorable kitties.
- Leary Way Limited #7 West Coast IPA Release
Make like Bill and Ted and don your most radical '80s raiment for this "most excellent" party, celebrating the seventh release in Hale's Ales Leary Way Limited Series (a West Coast IPA). There will be raffles and prizes awarded for the best outfits. GEEK
- Paper Airplane Contest!
The paper airplane-building skills you've been honing since your first day of elementary school may finally pay off. Recycled paper will be provided and Sierra Nevada and New Belgium beer will flow from the taps. What good, clean fun.
- Sex Positive Game Night
Gather your sex- and body-positive friends—and/or make new ones—for a laid-back night of tabletop and card games, movies, and snacks. MUSIC
- Sinatra Forever
Musicians that backed up Frank Sinatra will play American Songbook hits popularized by the 20th-century icon. PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE
- After Hours: Beach Party!
Pretend it's not the dead of winter by donning your best tropical shirt and learning about Hawaiian marine discoveries over boozy beverages and tasty bites like macaroni salad, grilled pineapple skewers, and macadamia cookie sundaes. PERFORMANCE
- The Adventures of Lulu
Six playwrights—Kelleen Conway Blanchard, Marcus Gorman, Kathryn Keller, Leonie Mikele, Sherry Narens, and Scott Stolnack—have taken on the task of writing short pieces about a character created by Blanchard, the time-traveling Victorian woman Lulu Vemelda. Pacific Play is producing this staged reading.
- Hello From the Magic Tavern Podcast
"A wizard, a talking badger and a Chicagoan" host this improvised fantasy chat-show podcast, which offers escape from reality through magical hijinks and snarky jokes. Join them for a live recording. READINGS & TALKS
- Gabrielle Civil: Experiments in Joy
Gabrielle Civil (Swallow the Fish) will read from her new book of "black feminist collaborations and solos" composed of essays, letters, performance texts, and other writings.
- Lecture: Cozy Studios and Bitterly Cold Streets—Pictures of Artists at Work in 19th Century Denmark
Just in time for a snowy week in Seattle, this gallery talk will take you through L.A. Ring's "The Painter in the Village," which depicts Danish artists working en plein air in the middle of winter. Leslie Anderson, Director of Collections at the National Nordic Museum, will explain what the piece reveals about Ring's artistic ideology. SPORTS & RECREATION
- Seattle Seawolves vs Vancouver Island Crimson Tide
Local Major League Rugby team the Seattle Seawolves will throw down for a rematch against Vancouver Island's Crimson Tide.
THURSDAY-SUNDAYCOMEDY
- James Hancock III
San Diego's James Hancock III, a finalist from the 40th Seattle International Comedy Competition, will give a full set that draws on his multicultural upbringing and military service. PERFORMANCE
- [MISS]
The Theatre of Intriguing Possibilities presents a one-weekend run of W.L. Newkirk's [MISS], a play based on the true story of a doctor's battle with a powerful drug company to prevent thalidomide from being approved for release in the United States. VISUAL ART
- Black & White & Re(a)d All Over
Artists restrict themselves to a palette of black, white, and red to fulfill a single requirement: They must include a "literary or print reference" in their work.
Opening Thursday
- Marita Dingus and Hoa Hong
Mixed-media sculptor Marita Dingus, known for her inventive use of reclaimed materials, reflects on environmental, racial, and feminist themes, while Hoa Hong, through figurative painting, explores identity and the ability to know a person.
Opening Thursday
FRIDAYFOOD & DRINK
- Mocktails Mixology with DRY Soda
Taking a break from booze in January? Keep your non-alcoholic refreshment game on point at this zero-proof mixology class with Heartwood Provisions' Amanda Reed.
- Pizza Pi Grand Opening Party
Celebrate the reopening of America's oldest all-vegan pizzeria at their new location. MUSIC
- As If! - A Dance Party of 90’s Female Pop Only!
Dance your nostalgic heart out to Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, et al.
- Chronic Town (REM Tribute), Vertigo Zoo (U2)
The music your Gen X dad played on his college radio show will take over West Seattle, thanks to R.E.M. tribute band Chronic Town and U2 tribute band Vertigo Zoo.
- Studio 4/4 Presents Studio 54
Go back in time to the swinging '70s with this Studio 54-themed party, featuring house and disco sets by DJs Jesse Leer, Snapdragon, Erin O'Connor, Spaceotter, Wesley Holmes, and more.
- TrOPITAAL! Desi Latinx Soundclash: Anjali The Kid +Papi Fimbres
Beats from Latin America and South Asia merge in this Portland dance party, making its Seattle debut with DJ Anjali and the Incredible Kid and special guest DJ Papi Fimbres. READINGS & TALKS
- @rlysrslit Presents: Poetry and Pierogis
Nourish your body with Eastern European dumplings and your mind with poetry read aloud by C. C. Hannett, Bryan Edenfield, Ilsa Olsen, and others.
- A Scribe Called Quess?: Dismantling the Colonial Legacy
Poet, educator, and Take Em Down NOLA coalition founder A Scribe Called Quess? will read from his new book of poems, Sleeper Cell, which investigates institutional racism and the disenfranchisement of black youth.
FRIDAY-SUNDAYFESTIVALS
- Lake Chelan Winterfest
Lake Chelan hosts two weekends of wintery fun for the whole family, including ice sculptures, live music, wine and beer tastings, a polar bear splash, snow yoga, a massive beach bonfire, and a fireworks show. PERFORMANCE
- Nervous Theatre Presents: 'The Maids'
Two domestic servants attempt to murder their mistress in Jean Genet's 1947 psychodrama, presented here by Nervous Theatre.
SATURDAYCOMEDY
- Mixed N' Misidentified: The 'What Are You?' Show
Multi-racial comics Duante Barnett, Timothy Andrew Person, Toni West, Joe Mac, and many others will grace the stage with material informed by their unique backgrounds. COMMUNITY
- PIE PARTY 2020
This annual fundraiser for the Rivkin Center for Ovarian Cancer Research combines live music and a good cause with the sweet and savory promise of a pie buffet.
- Red Carpet Party Moisture Festival 2020 Fundraising Party
Raise money for the Moisture Festival, a beloved Seattle theatrical tradition, at this Red Carpet Party featuring Fremont clown Godfrey Daniels, professional photographers, variety performers, and a dance.
- Sumble & Saga
Enjoy some interactive, family-friendly storytelling celebrating Norse gods and goddesses. There will also be Nordic-themed arts and crafts, a silent auction, local vendors, and more, all benefiting Food Lifeline. FESTIVALS
- Bavarian IceFest
Each year over MLK weekend, Washington's Bavarian-style village, Leavenworth, celebrates winter's bounties with twinkling lights and frosty activities like frisbee sweeping, ice cube scrambling, and "smooshing." You can also look forward to live ice carving, ice fishing, a fireworks show, and more. FILM
- 'Death Race 2000' with Kelly Sue DeConnick and Matt Fraction
Comic book legends Kelly Sue DeConnick and Matt Fraction will appear at this special screening of the exploitation classic set in the wake of a global economic crisis when the United States has abandoned democracy for totalitarianism and martial law—a plot that was probably much more shocking in 1975 (when the film was made) than it is now.
- Cinema Dissection: 'The Babadook'
Film critic Amie Simon of Three Imaginary Girls will lead a class on Jennifer Kent's dark-humored fairy tale of monstrous grief and fraught motherhood, The Babadook.
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live
Those irrepressible connoisseurs of godawful movies, Joel, Crow T. Robot, Servo, and Gypsy, will head out on Joel's last tour promising live riffs on a cinematic stinker. FOOD & DRINK
- Onesie Bar Crawl
Slip your arms and legs into a singular garment for this wild annual bar crawl, where you could win $500 for your outfit.
- Pints and Paints and Pelvic Health
Learn the finer points of pelvic wellness at this event, which includes food, drinks, movement, and a "pelvis-themed art project." MUSIC
- Anthem - Rush Tribute
Seattle Rush tribute band Anthem will recreate the Canadian power trio's never-ending drum and guitar solos.
- Laser Elton John
Laser artists will do what they do best, using soaring tunes by Elton John as inspiration.
- School of Rock
The tiny musical treasures of School of Rock will pay tribute to the late Seattle grunge legend Chris Cornell, glam-rock angel David Bowie, and music from That '70s Show at various venues around town. PERFORMANCE
- The 2019 DanceCrush Celebration
SeattleDances presents its fourth annual DanceCrush, which honors local dancers, choreographers, and productions they're crushing on. This year will feature performances by Elby Brosch/Drama Tops, Alia Swersky, Simone Pin Productions, Ivana Lin, Alicia Mullikin, and many others.
- Bang the Gong!
Asian American drag performers (Atasha Manila, Gigi Kimochi, Luna Sauvage, and other Seattle favorites) will sing about their backgrounds in this variety show.
- The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari—100th Anniversary!
Enjoy a one-night-only live performance of Cabinet of Dr. Caligari on the centennial of the classic silent film.
- Living Voices: Northwest Passages
Living Voices combines archival footage and live storytelling to bring immediacy to historical events. For this edition, see the rapidly changing Northwest of the turn of last century through the eyes of a young Swedish immigrant.
- RED (Ravishing Erotic Drag)
Let host Kaleena Markos and queens Stacey Starstruck, Kitty Glitter, and Solana Solstice, plus special guests, initiate you in a spectacle of kink and sex positivity. READINGS & TALKS
- Art in Times of Conflict with Las Cafeteras & Friends
Chicano band Las Cafeteras, Seattle band Sendai Era, activist Edwin Lindo, and artist Jake Prendez will speak about art's ability to engender social change. VISUAL ART
- Scarfff Comic Release Party
Celebrate with the creators of this brand-new comix newspaper uniting artists from Seattle and San Francisco.
SATURDAY-SUNDAYCOMMUNITY
- 46th Model Railroad Show
Calling all train enthusiasts: This three-day exhibition will feature lots of railroad displays in all kinds of landscapes built by professional model-makers—many of whom will be there in person.
- Hawaii Weekend
For a sweet, sweet respite from the bitter cold, put on your best tropical vacation wear to the Seattle Aquarium for a weekend of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and diver shows all about Hawaii.
- The Pacific NW Reptile & Exotic Animal Show
Hundreds of scaly, cold-blooded creatures will be on display and for sale at the largest show of its kind in the Pacific Northwest. The show will also have educational displays and events geared toward teaching novice reptile owners how to care for their new friends. FILM
- Seattle Wine & Film Festival
Get gussied up for a black-tie gala and festival featuring short films, documentaries, and features; a performance from classical guitarist Matt Palmer; and tastings from Eastern Washington wineries you might not know about.
SUNDAYCOMEDY
- The Big Return!
Richard Rugburn and Miss Moist Towelette will host an edition of the raunchy Match Game for their friend Nelson Heston Riley's birthday, co-starring burlesque, drag, and theater artists like Faggedy Randy, Adé, Coach, Bing Wheeler, Gams Galore, and the Lady Spencer.
- K-von
K-Von is billed as "the most famous half-Persian comedian in the world," and we think he's right. FOOD & DRINK
- Borsch Competition
Bring a pan of stunning scarlet-hued beet soup to see how yours stacks up, or just come and sample all the delicious entries (and cast your vote for your favorite).