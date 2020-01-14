67 Stranger (Than Usual) Things To Do in Seattle This Week: Jan 14-19, 2020 A Boozy Beach Party, Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live, and More Unusual Events

Seattle Aquarium via Facebook Pretend it's not winter at the Seattle Aquarium's booze-filled, Hawaiian-themed After Hours Beach Party this Thursday.

Our arts & culture critics have already recommended 48 great things to do this week and our music critics have picked the 50 best music shows, but there are still hundreds more events happening. To prevent some of the quirkier and more extraordinary ones from slipping through the cracks, we've compiled them here—from a live recording of Mystery Science Theater 3000 to the Seattle Wine & Film Festival, and from a Trump vs. Bernie debate with comics Anthony Atamanuik and James Adomian to the Pacific Science Center's Model Railway Show. For even more options this week, check out our complete Things To Do calendar.

Note: Events may be canceled or rescheduled due to snow. Double-check to be sure.

Jump to: Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday