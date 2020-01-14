Five Events to Celebrate Robert Burns Night 2020 in Seattle Haggis- and Whisky-Filled Ways to Honor the Scottish Bard

Tuck into a hearty plate of haggis and sip some whisky in honor of the Scottish poet Robert Burns. Shutterstock

Five years after the death of Scottish bard Robert Burns in 1796, a group of friends gathered on his birthday (January 25) to celebrate his life. Today, the tradition persists and often involves haggis, bagpipes, recitations of poetry, drinking songs, revelry, and, of course, copious Scotch whisky. If you'd like to witness the unusual ritual for yourself, here are five events where you can participate in the commemoration of Burns' life. For more food and drink events, check out our full food and drink calendar

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

Big Time Brewery

Raise a pint to the "Ploughman Poet" and sing along to rousing Scottish drinking songs performed by vocal group whateverandeveramen.

University District

SUNDAY, JANUARY 19

Southpaw

James Beard Award–winning chef John Sundstrom of Lark, Southpaw, and Slab will prepare an exclusive menu with his take on the Scottish delicacy that is haggis, and the choral project whateverandeveramen. will sing the poetry of Burns along with some traditional drinking songs.

Capitol Hill

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

The Anderson School

Do Rabbie Burns proud by savoring Scotch, including Auchentoshan American Oak, Bowmore 12 year, Laphroaig 10 year, Bowmore 15 Year Darkest, and Laphroaig Lore, paired with a menu created by the McMenamins Anderson School chefs.

Bothell

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26

The Royal Room

Battle your mid-winter slump with a boisterous evening of bagpipe music, poetry, haggis, whiskey, and other delights.

Columbia City

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28

The Growler Guys

The Growler Guys' free celebration will feature a bona fide Burns lookalike performing the lyricist/poet's songs and poetry, complete with kilt and bagpipes. While you enjoy the entertainment, throw back some imported Scottish ales from Traquair House Brewery, including their house ale and Jacobite ale.

Wedgwood