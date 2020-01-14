THURSDAY, JANUARY 16
Big Time Brewery
Raise a pint to the "Ploughman Poet" and sing along to rousing Scottish drinking songs performed by vocal group whateverandeveramen.
University District
SUNDAY, JANUARY 19
Southpaw
James Beard Award–winning chef John Sundstrom of Lark, Southpaw, and Slab will prepare an exclusive menu with his take on the Scottish delicacy that is haggis, and the choral project whateverandeveramen. will sing the poetry of Burns along with some traditional drinking songs.
Capitol Hill
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24
The Anderson School
Do Rabbie Burns proud by savoring Scotch, including Auchentoshan American Oak, Bowmore 12 year, Laphroaig 10 year, Bowmore 15 Year Darkest, and Laphroaig Lore, paired with a menu created by the McMenamins Anderson School chefs.
Bothell
SUNDAY, JANUARY 26
The Royal Room
Battle your mid-winter slump with a boisterous evening of bagpipe music, poetry, haggis, whiskey, and other delights.
Columbia City
TUESDAY, JANUARY 28
The Growler Guys
The Growler Guys' free celebration will feature a bona fide Burns lookalike performing the lyricist/poet's songs and poetry, complete with kilt and bagpipes. While you enjoy the entertainment, throw back some imported Scottish ales from Traquair House Brewery, including their house ale and Jacobite ale.
Wedgwood