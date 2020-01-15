Buy Your Tickets to These 40 Newly Announced Seattle Events Before They Sell Out Zac Brown Band, Halsey, and More Events on Sale the Week of Jan 16

Ticketmaster The platinum-certified, perma-touring Zac Brown Band will come through Tacoma this fall.

We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like Halsey, Matchbox Twenty, and Fran Lebowitz, plus things that have just gone on sale, like Silent Movie Mondays.

Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified

ON SALE FRIDAY

COMEDY

Chris Fleming

Sun March 22 at Nepune Theatre

On sale at 12 p.m.

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist Tour

June 3-6 at Paramount Theatre

Wed June 3 show on sale Friday; additional shows on sale now

MUSIC

Anna Burch, Long Beard

Fri April 24 at Sunset Tavern

beabadoobee, Taylor Janzen

Tues April 7 at Crocodile

Brandy Clark

Sat April 11 at the Showbox

Caspar Babypants

Sat May 2 at Neptune Theatre

Dabin, Crystal Skies, Nurko, Last Heroes

Sat April 4 at the Showbox

On sale at 12 p.m.

The Darkness, The Dead Deads

Sat April 18 at the Showbox

Dayglow, Guests

Tues April 21 at Columbia City Theater

EDEN, keshi, MACKandgold

Fri June 5 at Showbox Sodo

An Evening with Einstürzende Neubauten

Mon Oct 19 at Neptune Theatre

Foreigner

Sat July 18 at White River Amphitheatre

The Glitch Mob, Ivy Lab

Fri May 15 at Showbox Sodo

Halsey, CHVRCHES, Omar Apollo

Tues June 2 at White River Amphitheatre

Hot Chelle Rae

Sun April 16 at Neumos

Jai Wolf, Kasbo, Hotel Garuda

Sat May 16 at WaMu Theatre

La Santa Cecilia

Mon April 6 at Neptune Theatre

LP

Wed May 13 at Paramount Theatre

Matchbox Twenty, The Wallflowers

Tues Sept 15 at White River Amphitheatre

On sale at 12 p.m.

Ministry, KMFDM, Front Line Assembly

Wed July 1 at Showbox Sodo

Monsta X

Wed July 1 at ShoWare Center

On sale at 3 p.m.

Sleeping with Sirens, The Amity Affliction, Stray from the Path, Unity TX

Sun April 19 at the Showbox

Splean

Sun April 26 at Neptune Theatre

Steve Aoki

Mon April 20 at Showbox Sodo

Young M.A.

Tues March 10 at Neumos

Zac Brown Band

Sat Oct 17 at Tacoma Dome

PERFORMANCE

Lovett or Leave It

Fri March 27 at Moore Theatre

The Skeptics' Guide to the Universe

Sat Feb 15 at Neptune Theatre

Tchami

Sat April 4 at Showbox Sodo

Ty Segall and the Freedom Band

Sun Sept 20 at the Showbox

On sale at 8 a.m.

WAVVES, SadGirl

Tues May 12 at Crocodile

On sale at 9 a.m.

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening with Andrea Gibson: Right Now, I Love You Forever

Fri April 3 at Neptune Theatre

Fran Lebowitz

Sun April 19 at Benaroya Hall

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW

FILM

Silent Movie Mondays: Star Power

April 6-20 at Paramount Theatre

FOOD & DRINK

Bad Hunter

Sun Jan 26 at Navy Strength

Beecher's Cheese For All - Seattle

Sun April 19 at Seattle Center

Beecher's Cheese for All - Tacoma

Sat April 18 at Foss Waterway Seaport

Soul of Seattle

Fri Feb 7 at Northwest African American Museum

MUSIC

Dan Deacon, Ed Schrader's Music Beat

Fri March 20 at Neptune Theatre

USC Loves You

Feb 14-15 at Showbox Sodo