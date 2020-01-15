We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like Halsey, Matchbox Twenty, and Fran Lebowitz, plus things that have just gone on sale, like Silent Movie Mondays. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.
Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified
ON SALE FRIDAY
COMEDY
Chris Fleming
Sun March 22 at Nepune Theatre
On sale at 12 p.m.
Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist Tour
June 3-6 at Paramount Theatre
Wed June 3 show on sale Friday; additional shows on sale now
Seattle Coronation 2020: A Stroll Down the Runway; Lowering Heaven & Raising Hell
MUSIC
Anna Burch, Long Beard
Fri April 24 at Sunset Tavern
beabadoobee, Taylor Janzen
Tues April 7 at Crocodile
Brandy Clark
Sat April 11 at the Showbox
Caspar Babypants
Sat May 2 at Neptune Theatre
Dabin, Crystal Skies, Nurko, Last Heroes
Sat April 4 at the Showbox
On sale at 12 p.m.
The Darkness, The Dead Deads
Sat April 18 at the Showbox
Dayglow, Guests
Tues April 21 at Columbia City Theater
EDEN, keshi, MACKandgold
Fri June 5 at Showbox Sodo
An Evening with Einstürzende Neubauten
Mon Oct 19 at Neptune Theatre
Foreigner
Sat July 18 at White River Amphitheatre
The Glitch Mob, Ivy Lab
Fri May 15 at Showbox Sodo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, Omar Apollo
Tues June 2 at White River Amphitheatre
Hot Chelle Rae
Sun April 16 at Neumos
Jai Wolf, Kasbo, Hotel Garuda
Sat May 16 at WaMu Theatre
La Santa Cecilia
Mon April 6 at Neptune Theatre
LP
Wed May 13 at Paramount Theatre
Matchbox Twenty, The Wallflowers
Tues Sept 15 at White River Amphitheatre
On sale at 12 p.m.
Ministry, KMFDM, Front Line Assembly
Wed July 1 at Showbox Sodo
Monsta X
Wed July 1 at ShoWare Center
On sale at 3 p.m.
Sleeping with Sirens, The Amity Affliction, Stray from the Path, Unity TX
Sun April 19 at the Showbox
Splean
Sun April 26 at Neptune Theatre
Steve Aoki
Mon April 20 at Showbox Sodo
Young M.A.
Tues March 10 at Neumos
Zac Brown Band
Sat Oct 17 at Tacoma Dome
PERFORMANCE
Lovett or Leave It
Fri March 27 at Moore Theatre
The Skeptics' Guide to the Universe
Sat Feb 15 at Neptune Theatre
Tchami
Sat April 4 at Showbox Sodo
Ty Segall and the Freedom Band
Sun Sept 20 at the Showbox
On sale at 8 a.m.
WAVVES, SadGirl
Tues May 12 at Crocodile
On sale at 9 a.m.
READINGS & TALKS
An Evening with Andrea Gibson: Right Now, I Love You Forever
Fri April 3 at Neptune Theatre
Fran Lebowitz
Sun April 19 at Benaroya Hall
RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW
FILM
Silent Movie Mondays: Star Power
April 6-20 at Paramount Theatre
FOOD & DRINK
Bad Hunter
Sun Jan 26 at Navy Strength
Beecher's Cheese For All - Seattle
Sun April 19 at Seattle Center
Beecher's Cheese for All - Tacoma
Sat April 18 at Foss Waterway Seaport
Soul of Seattle
Fri Feb 7 at Northwest African American Museum
MUSIC
Dan Deacon, Ed Schrader's Music Beat
Fri March 20 at Neptune Theatre
USC Loves You
Feb 14-15 at Showbox Sodo