We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like Barenaked Ladies, Alicia Keys, and Built to Spill. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.
Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified
ON SALE THURSDAY
MUSIC
Built to Spill, Prims Bitch
March 23-24 at Crocodile
Dinah Jane, Guests
Tues May 5 at Columbia City Theater
On sale at 9 a.m.
Teasy Like Sunday Morning: An Easy Listening Burlesque Experience
Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots, SWITCHFOOT
Fri Sept 11 at White River Amphitheatre
ON SALE FRIDAY
COMEDY
Ilana Glazer: Horny 4 Tha Polls
Thurs March 26 at Paramount Theatre
MUSIC
Alec Benjamin
Sat April 25 at Showbox Sodo
Alicia Keys
Sun Aug 30 at WaMu Theatre
Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket
Thurs June 18 at Marymoor Park
Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams
Wed June 10 at Tacoma Dome
Camilo Séptimo
Sat April 11 at Crocodile
Emancipator Ensemble
Sat May 9 at Showbox Sodo
The Fratellis
Tues June 2 at the Showbox
Greg Dulli of Afghan Whigs, Joseph Arthur
Sat May 23 at the Showbox
Hall & Oates, Squeeze, KT Tunstall
Fri June 5 at White River Amphitheatre
Lauren Sanderson
Wed March 11 at Columbia City Theatre
Louis the Child, What So Not, Crooked Colours, MEMBA
Sat May 30 at WaMu Theatre
MIKA
Mon April 20 at the Showbox
Peekaboo, Truth, Zeke Beats, ISOxo
Fri March 27 at Showbox Sodo
Reik
Sun May 3 at WaMu Theatre
Sleaford Mods, Girl Band
Mon April 20 at Crocodile
TOKiMONSTA
Sat May 16 at the Showbox
Trampled By Turtles, CAAMP
Sat July 25 at Marymoor Park
Watkins Family Hour
Sun May 17 at Neptune Theatre
Waxahatchee, Mirah
Fri May 15 at Neptune Theatre
READINGS & TALKS
The Dave Hollis Book Tour
Thurs April 9 at Neptune Theatre
ON SALE SATURDAY
MUSIC
Steely Dan with Special Guest Steve Winwood
Thurs June 4 at White River Amphitheatre
ON SALE MONDAY
PERFORMANCE
The Play That Goes Wrong
April 21-26 at Paramount Theatre
ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Dave Matthews Band
Sept 4-6 at Gorge Amphitheatre
The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, Daniel Rodriguez
Sat Aug 15 at Gorge Amphitheatre
RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW
COMEDY
Entre Nos
Sun April 5 at Neptune Theatre
MUSIC
Kevin Devine & John K. Samson, Worriers
Fri May 8 at Columbia City Theater
Nicole Atkins, Guests
Tues April 21 at Tractor Tavern
PERFORMANCE
Glass Cannon Live!
Fri May 22 at Neptune Theatre
The Skeptics' Guide to the Universe
Sat Feb 15 at Neptune Theatre
Tiny Meat Gang
Sat Oct 31 at Moore Theatre
Rescheduled from Feb 1