Stranger-lauded comedy queen Ilana Glazer, of Broad City fame, will do stand-up at the Paramount this March.

We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like Barenaked Ladies, Alicia Keys, and Built to Spill. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.

Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified

ON SALE THURSDAY
MUSIC
Built to Spill, Prims Bitch
March 23-24 at Crocodile

Dinah Jane, Guests
Tues May 5 at Columbia City Theater
On sale at 9 a.m.

Teasy Like Sunday Morning: An Easy Listening Burlesque Experience
Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots, SWITCHFOOT
Fri Sept 11 at White River Amphitheatre

ON SALE FRIDAY
COMEDY
Ilana Glazer: Horny 4 Tha Polls
Thurs March 26 at Paramount Theatre

MUSIC
Alec Benjamin
Sat April 25 at Showbox Sodo

Alicia Keys
Sun Aug 30 at WaMu Theatre

Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket
Thurs June 18 at Marymoor Park

Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams
Wed June 10 at Tacoma Dome

Camilo Séptimo
Sat April 11 at Crocodile

Emancipator Ensemble
Sat May 9 at Showbox Sodo

The Fratellis
Tues June 2 at the Showbox

Greg Dulli of Afghan Whigs, Joseph Arthur
Sat May 23 at the Showbox

Hall & Oates, Squeeze, KT Tunstall
Fri June 5 at White River Amphitheatre

Lauren Sanderson
Wed March 11 at Columbia City Theatre

Louis the Child, What So Not, Crooked Colours, MEMBA
Sat May 30 at WaMu Theatre

MIKA
Mon April 20 at the Showbox

Peekaboo, Truth, Zeke Beats, ISOxo
Fri March 27 at Showbox Sodo

Reik
Sun May 3 at WaMu Theatre

Sleaford Mods, Girl Band
Mon April 20 at Crocodile

TOKiMONSTA
Sat May 16 at the Showbox

Trampled By Turtles, CAAMP
Sat July 25 at Marymoor Park

Watkins Family Hour
Sun May 17 at Neptune Theatre

Waxahatchee, Mirah
Fri May 15 at Neptune Theatre

READINGS & TALKS
The Dave Hollis Book Tour
Thurs April 9 at Neptune Theatre

ON SALE SATURDAY
MUSIC
Steely Dan with Special Guest Steve Winwood
Thurs June 4 at White River Amphitheatre

ON SALE MONDAY
PERFORMANCE
The Play That Goes Wrong
April 21-26 at Paramount Theatre

ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Dave Matthews Band
Sept 4-6 at Gorge Amphitheatre

The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, Daniel Rodriguez
Sat Aug 15 at Gorge Amphitheatre

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW
COMEDY
Entre Nos
Sun April 5 at Neptune Theatre

MUSIC
Kevin Devine & John K. Samson, Worriers
Fri May 8 at Columbia City Theater

Nicole Atkins, Guests
Tues April 21 at Tractor Tavern

PERFORMANCE
Glass Cannon Live!
Fri May 22 at Neptune Theatre

The Skeptics' Guide to the Universe
Sat Feb 15 at Neptune Theatre

Tiny Meat Gang
Sat Oct 31 at Moore Theatre
Rescheduled from Feb 1