Buy Your Tickets to These 34 Newly Announced Seattle Events Before They Sell Out Ilana Glazer, Alicia Keys, and More Events on Sale the Week of Jan 23

Stranger-lauded comedy queen Ilana Glazer , of Broad City fame, will do stand-up at the Paramount this March.

We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like Barenaked Ladies, Alicia Keys, and Built to Spill. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.

Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified

ON SALE THURSDAY

MUSIC

Built to Spill, Prims Bitch

March 23-24 at Crocodile

Dinah Jane, Guests

Tues May 5 at Columbia City Theater

On sale at 9 a.m.

Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots, SWITCHFOOT

Fri Sept 11 at White River Amphitheatre

ON SALE FRIDAY

COMEDY

Ilana Glazer: Horny 4 Tha Polls

Thurs March 26 at Paramount Theatre

MUSIC

Alec Benjamin

Sat April 25 at Showbox Sodo

Alicia Keys

Sun Aug 30 at WaMu Theatre

Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, Toad the Wet Sprocket

Thurs June 18 at Marymoor Park

Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams

Wed June 10 at Tacoma Dome

Camilo Séptimo

Sat April 11 at Crocodile

Emancipator Ensemble

Sat May 9 at Showbox Sodo

The Fratellis

Tues June 2 at the Showbox

Greg Dulli of Afghan Whigs, Joseph Arthur

Sat May 23 at the Showbox

Hall & Oates, Squeeze, KT Tunstall

Fri June 5 at White River Amphitheatre

Lauren Sanderson

Wed March 11 at Columbia City Theatre

Louis the Child, What So Not, Crooked Colours, MEMBA

Sat May 30 at WaMu Theatre

MIKA

Mon April 20 at the Showbox

Peekaboo, Truth, Zeke Beats, ISOxo

Fri March 27 at Showbox Sodo

Reik

Sun May 3 at WaMu Theatre

Sleaford Mods, Girl Band

Mon April 20 at Crocodile

TOKiMONSTA

Sat May 16 at the Showbox

Trampled By Turtles, CAAMP

Sat July 25 at Marymoor Park

Watkins Family Hour

Sun May 17 at Neptune Theatre

Waxahatchee, Mirah

Fri May 15 at Neptune Theatre

READINGS & TALKS

The Dave Hollis Book Tour

Thurs April 9 at Neptune Theatre

ON SALE SATURDAY

MUSIC

Steely Dan with Special Guest Steve Winwood

Thurs June 4 at White River Amphitheatre

ON SALE MONDAY

PERFORMANCE

The Play That Goes Wrong

April 21-26 at Paramount Theatre

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Dave Matthews Band

Sept 4-6 at Gorge Amphitheatre

The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, Daniel Rodriguez

Sat Aug 15 at Gorge Amphitheatre

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW

COMEDY

Entre Nos

Sun April 5 at Neptune Theatre

MUSIC

Kevin Devine & John K. Samson, Worriers

Fri May 8 at Columbia City Theater

Nicole Atkins, Guests

Tues April 21 at Tractor Tavern

PERFORMANCE

Glass Cannon Live!

Fri May 22 at Neptune Theatre

The Skeptics' Guide to the Universe

Sat Feb 15 at Neptune Theatre

Tiny Meat Gang

Sat Oct 31 at Moore Theatre

Rescheduled from Feb 1